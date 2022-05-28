Goals and Highligths: Pachuca 2-1 Atlas in Liga MX 2022
1:15 AM3 days ago

Highligths

11:44 PM3 days ago

11:39 PM3 days ago

ATLAS CHAMPION!

Atlas wins its third star and is twice champion of Liga MX.
11:35 PM3 days ago

96' FT

The match ends! Pachuca 2-1 Atlas.
11:33 PM3 days ago

95'

Yellow card for Luis Chavez.
11:28 PM3 days ago

90'

The referee adds six minutes to the match.
11:24 PM3 days ago

85' Substitution

Atlas: Julio Furch leaves and Axel Aguirre enters.

Pachuca: Erik Sánchez is out and Jesús Hernández is in.

11:22 PM3 days ago

83'

Nico Ibañez's weak header ends up in the hands of Camilo Vargas.
11:20 PM3 days ago

82' RED CARD

The referee changes the yellow card to red and Anibal Chalá is sent off.
11:19 PM3 days ago

80' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to check a possible sending-off for Chalá.
11:17 PM3 days ago

78'

Pachuca: Romario Ibarra leaves and Roberto de la Rosa enters.
11:16 PM3 days ago

77'

Chavez! Luis' shot that was encouraged inside the area and passes close to the goal.
11:12 PM3 days ago

74'

Pachuca keeps trying, but already looks a bit desperate in search of a goal.
11:07 PM3 days ago

68'

NICOOO! Ibañez entered the area alone, but the pass was too long and he sent a shot over the goal.
11:00 PM3 days ago

61'

Luis Chavez's shot passes close to Camilo Vargas' goal.
10:57 PM3 days ago

58' Substitution

Pachuca: Aceves and Avilés Hurtado are out; Bryan González and Fernando Navarro are in.
10:55 PM3 days ago

56'

Yellow card for Kevin Álvarez.
10:52 PM3 days ago

53'

ATLAS IS SAVED! Erik Sanchez, on the end line, sends a cross into the six-yard box where Abella almost scored an own goal.
10:50 PM3 days ago

50'

Aceves' mistake puts Ustari in trouble, but he attentively recomposes the play and avoids the danger.
10:49 PM3 days ago

49'

Avilés Hurtado is encouraged with a shot from outside the area that is correctly saved by Camilo Vargas.
10:46 PM3 days ago

48'

Quiñones is encouraged with a half-volley inside the box that goes well over the goal.
10:45 PM3 days ago

46' Substitution

Atlas: Santamaría out, Barbosa in
10:43 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half starts!
10:41 PM3 days ago

Second half delayed!

The referee delays the start of the second half because the device he uses with the VAR cannot be heard.
10:37 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half starts!
10:27 PM3 days ago

2-1

Scored by Nico Ibáñez.
10:18 PM3 days ago

54' HALFTIME

The first half ends. Pachuca 2-1 Atlas.
10:16 PM3 days ago

54' GOAL

GOAL PACHUCA! Scored by Nico Ibáñez.
10:14 PM3 days ago

52'

Yellow card for Camilo Vargas.
10:13 PM3 days ago

This was Atlas' goal

Scored by Julio Furch.
10:10 PM3 days ago

48'

Yellow card for Reyes.
10:07 PM3 days ago

45'

The referee adds 9 minutes to the first half.
10:06 PM3 days ago

44' GOAL

GOAL ATLAS! Scored by Julio Furch.
10:05 PM3 days ago

43' PENALTY

There's a penalty kick for Atlas!
10:04 PM3 days ago

42' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to check a possible penalty kick in favor of Atlas.
10:02 PM3 days ago

39'

Yellow card for Aldo Rocha.
10:00 PM3 days ago

36'

Yellow card for Aceves for taking down Aldo Rocha.
9:58 PM3 days ago

30'

Half an hour into the match. Pachuca keeps trying, but still can't find a way to score.
9:50 PM3 days ago

28' VAR

The referee says there is no penalty because there is a previous offside.
9:47 PM3 days ago

25' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to check the possible penalty kick.
9:46 PM3 days ago

22' VAR

The referee makes a silent review for a possible penalty kick in favor of Pachuca.
9:43 PM3 days ago

20'

Romario Ibarra arrived on the left flank and sent in a cross that the red-and-black defense turned away at the back.
9:38 PM3 days ago

15'

Quiñones went on a counterattack, but he slapped Kevin Álvarez's hand and missed the chance.
9:35 PM3 days ago

This was the goal

Scored by Romario Ibarra.
9:32 PM3 days ago

10'

PACHUCA IS SAVED! Cabral saves the Tuzos on the line after Zaldívar's shot was headed straight for goal.
9:29 PM3 days ago

7' GOAL

GOAL PACHUCA! Scored by Romario Ibarra.
9:27 PM3 days ago

6'

Murillo gets forward and sets up Avilés Hurtado, but the defense gets in the way and blocks the pass.
9:25 PM3 days ago

3'

First minutes of the match. The fans are present with many shouts and encouragement for the locals.
9:22 PM3 days ago

0'

The match has started!
9:14 PM3 days ago

Protocol

The protocol has begun. Both teams are already on the field singing the national anthem.
9:10 PM3 days ago

Lineup Pachuca

Oscar Ustari, Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Daniel Aceves, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Chávez, Romario Ibarra, Nicolás Ibáñez, Avilés Hurtado y Erick Sánchez. 
9:08 PM3 days ago

Lineup Atlas

Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, José Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Luis Reyes, Anibal Chalá, Emanuel Aguilera, Edgar Zaldívar, Aldo Rocha, Julio Furchy Julián Quiñones. 
9:06 PM3 days ago

Atlas Championships

On the other hand, the red-and-black team will be looking for their second championship in Mexican football, having been champions in the 1950-1951 season and the last Apertura 2021 tournament. 
 
9:05 PM3 days ago

Pachuca Championships

The Hidalgo squad, which will be the home team today, is seeking its seventh league championship, having been champion in Winter 1999, Winter 2001, Clausura 2003, Clausura 2006, Clausura 2007 and Clausura 2016.
9:05 PM3 days ago

Full stadium

This is how the Hidalgo Stadium looks with a full house. Both fans have already gathered at the stadium, which is just minutes away from kick-off.

 

8:57 PM3 days ago

Campeón de campeones

If Atlas be crowned champion of the Clausura 2022 today, the red-and-black team would also lift the Campeón de Campeones cup. The trophy is already on the Hidalgo pitch.

 

8:50 PM3 days ago

The path of the finalists

Both teams faced great teams that were contenders for the title, but thanks to their talent and the great management of their coaches, today Atlas and Tuzos will be the protagonists of this final. This was the path of the teams from Hidalgo and Guadalajara

Pachuca vs Atlético San Luis (aggregate 5-4)

Pachuca vs América (aggregate 4-1)

Atlas vs Chivas (aggregate 3-2)

Atlas vs Tigres (aggregate 5-0)

8:48 PM3 days ago

Great tournament!

Pachuca had the best offense and defense in the tournament. They scored 30 goals and conceded just 15, which put Almada's men among the favorites to win the tournament.
8:48 PM3 days ago

Key player Atlas

Julián Quiñones | The Colombian striker is untouchable with a very good scoring streak that has taken Atlas to this stage. He has scored three goals in the last three games in the league and has been a key player in the area along with Julio Furch and Chalá. He scored the 2-0 in the first leg against Pachuca and in the regular tournament he scored 6 goals. Quiñones has been important in Cocca's approach and is a fast forward to play on the counterattack. Fast and talented dribbler, today he can be a factor for Atlas to win the crown at the Hidalgo Stadium.
8:43 PM3 days ago

Key player Pachuca

Nicolás Ibáñez | The star striker of the Pachuca Tuzos is a fundamental player in Guillermo Almada's approach. This Argentinean has scored 5 goals in the league, including two braces (against San Luis) and, in the regular tournament, he was only behind the scoring champion André-Pierre Gignac, with 9 goals to his credit. Ibañez is a player who is always in the box and makes a very good duo with Guzman and Ibarra. Pachuca needs goals and they can find them in the feet of the player in the blue and white jersey 7. 
8:38 PM4 days ago

Chucky is here!

Luxury guest at the Hidalgo Stadium. Hirving Lozano, a Pachuca youth player and current Napoli player, will be present today at the home of the Tuzos to witness the Mexican soccer final.

 

8:33 PM4 days ago

Dressing room ready

Outfits ready! Both teams will take the field in their traditional uniforms. Pachuca will wear their blue and white uniforms while Atlas will wear their red and black jerseys with black shorts. 

 

8:28 PM4 days ago

Data

The Pachuca Tuzos will play the second leg of the final at home for the first time since the 2014 Clausura. The Blue and Whites have failed to win the championship the last two times they have closed the final series at home.

The last two times they closed the final series at home (against Pumas in the 2009 Clausura and against León in the 2014 Clausura).

8:23 PM4 days ago

Background

In the history between the two teams, the numbers are very even. Pachuca and Atlas have faced each other 53 times (including last year's final) in short tournaments. There are 20 wins for each side and only 13 draws.
8:18 PM4 days ago

The Stadium

The venue that will host this final between the Tuzos and Zorros is the Hidalgo Stadium, a soccer stadium located in the city of Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico. It is home to Club Pachuca and was inaugurated on February 14, 1993. It has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and today it will be able to hold 100% of its total capacity where a full house is expected to witness this match.

 

8:13 PM4 days ago

We begin!

We're ready for coverage! With just under an hour to go, we kick off the preview of the second leg of the final of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX tournament, which will take place at the home of the Tuzos del Pachuca. The Blue and Whites are down 0-2, so they will have to look for a first goal that will give them a chance to reverse the result of the first leg final, however, they face the current champion who is in search of its third star in its history and will want to do it with a bicampeonato. Who will achieve the feat? Follow everything related to this second leg of the final on VAVEL USA.
8:08 PM4 days ago

The whistler

They forgot about the Mundialistas and tonight Fernando Hernández will have the mission of directing and bringing to a successful conclusion the great second leg final between the Tuzos of Pachuca and the Rojinegros of Atlas.
8:03 PM4 days ago

Let's serenade together

The Hidalgo fans have done their part and have shown their support for their team, even serenading them with the mission that tonight they will be able to achieve the turnaround in the Mexican soccer Grand Final.
7:58 PM4 days ago

Close to the double double championship

Aldo Rocha is very close to achieving what no player has ever achieved in Mexican soccer, as he could become a two-time champion as he did with León in 2013 and 2014, and now he could do the same with Rojinegros del Atlas.
7:53 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Pachuca vs Atlas Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Pachuca vs Atlas with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
7:48 PM4 days ago

How to watch Pachuca vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Pachuca vs Atlas live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA and Univision

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Univision App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:43 PM4 days ago

Diego Cocca: Nothing is definite

On the other hand, the tactician of the red-and-black Atlas team said that they should not be confident despite the two-goal advantage. "The truth is that winning 2-0 is a very good 'problem'. Now we have to be intelligent and not believe that the series is over. The pressure is on them, they will have to come and attack, they will have to reverse the result and they will surely have to play with a lot of people in attack and give away spaces. If we are intelligent, we can take advantage of those spaces and surely we can win the series, and in this case, win the championship", he commented. 
7:38 PM4 days ago

Almada: achieving the feat

In a press conference, Guillermo Almada, is confident that his team will achieve the feat of coming back from the aggregate score. "We didn't get the result we wanted, we didn't deserve to get what we got (the 2-0 defeat), but that's what the result shows, we generated some situations, I liked the second half better. The game is 2-0, we have one more game, we are going to play at home, I am an optimistic man, a man of faith, surely we can achieve a result", commented the Pachuca technical director.
7:33 PM4 days ago

The first leg

A very exciting match with important chances for both teams. Pachuca had possession, but lacked punch. The clearest opportunities were a post, a Kevin Alvarez goal and several interventions by Camilo Vargas. On the other hand, Atlas, despite not having had as many opportunities as Pachuca, was convincing and with a header by Reyes in the first half and a great individual play by Julián Quiñones at the 94th minute, gave the red and black team a two-goal advantage and the illusion of being champions for the second consecutive time and the third time in their history.
7:28 PM4 days ago

Last lineup Pachuca

O. Ustari; K. Álvarez, M. Tapias, G. Cabral, D Aceves, V. Guzmán, L. Chávez, R, Ibarra, N. Ibañez, A. Hurtado, E. Sánchez
7:23 PM4 days ago

Last lineup Atlas

C. Vargas; J. Abella, L. Reyes, E. Aguilera, A. Santamaría, H. Nervo, A. Chala; A. Rocha, E. Zaldívar; J. Furch, J. Quiñones.
7:18 PM4 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Pachuca vs Atlas match will be Fernando Hernández Gómez; José Ibrahim Martínez, first line; Enrique Isaac Bustos, second line; Fernando Guerrero, fourth assistant. 
7:13 PM4 days ago

Atlas: For the bicampeonato on other field

On the other hand, Diego Cocca's pupils do not know what 'campeonitis' is and, for the second consecutive tournament, they have reached a new final, the sixth in their history, where, for the first time, they will seek a bicampeonato. Atlas dispatched their fierce rival (Chivas) and one of the contenders for the title (Tigres), which is why the red-and-black team is in great shape with full motivation. On paper, they have only lost one game in the playoffs and that was against Tigres, however, due to improper alignment, the red-and-black team won the second leg of the semifinal on the bench by a score of 0-2, resulting in a 0-5 aggregate score. 

 

7:08 PM4 days ago

Pachuca: to reverse the result

The Blue and White team, led by coach Guillermo Almada, had a tournament "on cloud nine", as they reached the overall leadership of the regular phase for several matchdays, securing their ticket to the playoffs before the end of the tournament. However, Almada knows that this is not enough and will be looking for his first championship as manager, something he was denied at Santos Laguna. Pachuca finished with a record of 12 wins, 2 ties and 3 losses. In the Liguilla, the Tuzos were undefeated with two draws and two wins, and those wins came at the Hidalgo stadium, so Almada's men know what it is like to win at home in the Liguilla. 

 

7:03 PM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Hidalgo

The match of this great final between Pachuca and Atlas will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium, in the city of Pachuca, Mexico. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:10 pm (CDMX).
6:58 PM4 days ago

Grand Finale second leg

Everything is ready! One more Liga MX tournament comes to an end and today, two of the most historic clubs in Mexican football will be looking to embroider one more star on their shields. On one side is Guillermo Almada who, in his first tournament with Pachuca, has taken them to a final after 6 long years of waiting, while Diego Cocca's pupils are in search of the unimaginable: the bicampeonato and thus become the third team to achieve it in short tournaments. 
6:53 PM4 days ago

