Goals and Highligths: Pachuca 2-1 Atlas in Liga MX 2022

ATLAS CHAMPION!
96' FT
95'
85' Substitution
Pachuca: Erik Sánchez is out and Jesús Hernández is in.
82' RED CARD
80' VAR
58' Substitution
46' Substitution
Second half delayed!
2-1
¡¡OTRO GOLAZOOOOOO!! 🥵— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 30, 2022
¡¡OTRO GOLAZOOOOOO!! 🥵
¡Nico Ibáñeeeeeez! ¡PARA ENMARCAR! 🔥@calientesports#LaFinalxFOX pic.twitter.com/1lj5bMr590
54' HALFTIME
54' GOAL
This was Atlas' goal
¡¡GOOOOOOL DEL ATLAAAAAS!! 🔥— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 30, 2022
¡Desde los once pasos el campeón pega!
¡OTRA VEZ JULIO FURCH EN UNA FINAL! 🥵@calientesports#LaFinalxFOX pic.twitter.com/cQoosUBcX2
44' GOAL
43' PENALTY
42' VAR
28' VAR
25' VAR
22' VAR
This was the goal
¡GOOOOOOOOLAAAZOOO! 🔥— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 30, 2022
¡GOOOOOOOOLAAAZOOO! 🔥
¡LE FALTÓ BIGOTE AL GOL DE ROMARIO IBARRA! 🥵
🚨 ¡PACHUCA SE ACERCA EN EL GLOBAL!@calientesports#LaFinalxFOX pic.twitter.com/jwMKHrJZTt
7' GOAL
Protocol
Lineup Pachuca
Lineup Atlas
Atlas Championships
Pachuca Championships
Full stadium
Campeón de campeones
The path of the finalists
Pachuca vs Atlético San Luis (aggregate 5-4)
Pachuca vs América (aggregate 4-1)
Atlas vs Chivas (aggregate 3-2)
Atlas vs Tigres (aggregate 5-0)
Great tournament!
Key player Atlas
Key player Pachuca
Chucky is here!
Dressing room ready
Data
The last two times they closed the final series at home (against Pumas in the 2009 Clausura and against León in the 2014 Clausura).
Background
The Stadium
We begin!
The whistler
Let's serenade together
Close to the double double championship
Tune in here Pachuca vs Atlas Live Score
How to watch Pachuca vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Univision App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Diego Cocca: Nothing is definite
Almada: achieving the feat
The first leg
Last lineup Pachuca
Last lineup Atlas
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Atlas: For the bicampeonato on other field
Pachuca: to reverse the result