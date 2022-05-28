Highlights: France 0(2)-0(4) Panama in 2022 Toulon Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
PANAMA WON ON PENALTIES!
The Panamanian team takes the penalty kicks point after winning the series 4-2.
Lucien Agoumé and Nathanäel Mbuku scored for France, however, Ziyad Larkeche and Maghnes Akliouche missed their shots.
Ricardo Phillips, Ángel Orelién, José Córdoba and Davis Abdiel on the fifth penalty kick scored for the Central American team.
90+4' End of the match!
After a great save by Dimas from a shot by Hugo Ekitike, the match ends at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny. Goalless draw between France and Panama and penalties to come.
90+3' Panama came closer
90' Additional time
84' Yellow card
83' Yellow card
80' Double change in France
74' Panama double substitution
69' France had it
62' Panama substitution
59' France double substitution
55' Panama double substitution
54' Yellow card
50' Much better Panama
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
44' Dimas great save
39' France came closer
34' France substitution
30' Half hour of match
25' France dominates the match
20' The game is still tied
15' First quarter of the match
10' The tie is maintained
3' BALL TO THE POST! France is saved
2' Panama came closer
Match starts
Referee
Teams on the field
The field, in impeccable conditions
Substitutes - Panama
22. Saúl Espinosa (GK), 09. Ricardo Phillips, 13. Reyniel Perdomo, 14. Jamel González, 15. Davis Contreras, 17. Martín Morán, 19. Uziel Maltez, 20. Carlos Rodríguez, 21. Edgardo Fariña.
Starting XI - Panama
Coach: David Dóniga Lara
Substitutes - France
01. Hugo Barbet (GK), 03. Robin Voisine, 08. Johann Lepenant, 11. Yoann Cathline, 12. Kiliann Sildillia, 13. Ziyad Lakeche, 17. Théo Le Bris, 20. Brandon Soppy, 21. Maghnes Akliouche, 22. Yanis Cimignani.
Starting XI - France
Coach: Bernard Diomède
Welcome back!
Tune in here France vs Panama Live Score!
How to watch France vs Panama Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is France vs Panama match for Toulon Tournament?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on Star +
Squad List - Panama
Squad List - France
Panama
Panama has the illusion of having a good tournament in its debut in the Esperanzas de Toulon, although it will face a complex scenario due to the opponent it will be playing against. However, the games have to be played and they hope to make the difference against the host.
France
France comes to this tournament as one of the favorite teams for the title and with the objective of starting off on the right foot in this, the 44th edition of the tournament. The task against a team that will be playing for the first time should not be difficult, but on the field of play, the odds are even.
Group A
Group A is made up of France, the host country, which has won 12 titles out of the 47 editions that have been played; Argentina, which has been champion twice, Saudi Arabia and Panama, who want to surprise in this championship.
