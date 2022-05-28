Highlights: France 0(2)-0(4) Panama in 2022 Toulon Tournament
2:05 PM4 days ago

1:40 PM4 days ago

PANAMA WON ON PENALTIES!

The Panamanian team takes the penalty kicks point after winning the series 4-2.

Lucien Agoumé and Nathanäel Mbuku scored for France, however, Ziyad Larkeche and Maghnes Akliouche missed their shots.

Ricardo Phillips, Ángel Orelién, José Córdoba and Davis Abdiel on the fifth penalty kick scored for the Central American team.

1:25 PM4 days ago

90+4' End of the match!

After a great save by Dimas from a shot by Hugo Ekitike, the match ends at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny. Goalless draw between France and Panama and penalties to come.

1:23 PM4 days ago

90+3' Panama came closer

Ángel Orelién's shot went wide to the left.
1:21 PM4 days ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
1:15 PM4 days ago

84' Yellow card

Maghnes Aklouche was cautioned in France.
1:15 PM4 days ago

83' Yellow card

Martin Morán was cautioned in Panama.
1:14 PM4 days ago

80' Double change in France

Yanis Cimignani and Robin Voisine in place of Mohamed Achi and Chrislain Matsima.
1:10 PM4 days ago

74' Panama double substitution

Ricardo Phillips and Carlos Rodríguez replaced Víctor Medina and Jorge Méndez.
1:00 PM4 days ago

69' France had it

Ziyad Larkeche's through ball to Nathanaël Mbuku, who shot with his left foot, but the ball hit the wrong side of the net.
12:54 PM4 days ago

62' Panama substitution

Enter Davis Contreras in place of Azarias Londoño.
12:53 PM4 days ago

59' France double substitution

Johann Lepenant and Maghnes Akliouche replace Michael Richardson and Sékou Mara.
12:46 PM4 days ago

55' Panama double substitution

Martin Moran and Uziel Maltez in place of Abdul Knight and Yoameth Murillo.
12:44 PM4 days ago

54' Yellow card

Luis Asprilla was cautioned in Panama.
12:42 PM4 days ago

50' Much better Panama

The Central American team started with the same impetus as in the first half and created doubts in the French defense.
12:35 PM4 days ago

Second half begins

The second half gets underway.
12:20 PM4 days ago

45+2' End of the first half

First half ends. Goalless draw between France and Panama.
12:20 PM4 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
12:19 PM4 days ago

44' Dimas great save

Michael Richardson's header from a cross from the left, but the Panamanian goalkeeper flies to his left hand post to prevent his goal from being saved.
12:12 PM4 days ago

39' France came closer

Nathanael Mbuku had a chance after receiving the ball entering the area, he shot with his left foot and Emerson Dimas caught the ball.
12:09 PM4 days ago

34' France substitution

Ziyad Larkèche replaces Maxime Estève.
12:03 PM4 days ago

30' Half hour of match

The score is still 0-0. France circulates the ball, but Panama is well planted in defense and does not let them play their game.
12:01 PM4 days ago

25' France dominates the match

The French team is already generally dominant. However, they have not generated clear goal scoring options, which may comfort the Panamanians.
11:55 AM4 days ago

20' The game is still tied

It remains all scoreless for the moment, although France is starting to get closer to goal.
11:51 AM4 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

France dominates the ball, but does not generate scoring chances so far.
11:44 AM4 days ago

10' The tie is maintained

France balances the game a bit, but does not show superiority yet. Panama looks better at the start of the match.
11:36 AM4 days ago

3' BALL TO THE POST! France is saved

Ángel Orelién had it again! A shot that crashed against the right post.
11:31 AM4 days ago

2' Panama came closer

Ángel Orelién's shot went very close to the right post.
11:26 AM4 days ago

Match starts

The match between France and Panama gets underway.
11:21 AM4 days ago

Referee

Brazilian Edina Alves will be the match's referee.
11:16 AM4 days ago

Teams on the field

The players of France and Panama take the field.
11:11 AM4 days ago

The field, in impeccable conditions

11:06 AM4 days ago

Substitutes - Panama

22. Saúl Espinosa (GK), 09. Ricardo Phillips, 13. Reyniel Perdomo, 14. Jamel González, 15. Davis Contreras, 17. Martín Morán, 19. Uziel Maltez, 20. Carlos Rodríguez, 21. Edgardo Fariña.

11:01 AM4 days ago

Starting XI - Panama

1-4-4-2
| 01. Emerson Dimas |
| 03. Luis Asprilla | 04. Eduardo Anderson | 16. José Córdoba | 02. José Matos |
| 08. Jorge Méndez | 06. Abdul Knight | 18. Yoameth Murillo | 11. Víctor Medina |
| 10. Ángel Orelien | 07. Azarias Londoño |

Coach: David Dóniga Lara

10:56 AM4 days ago

Substitutes - France

01. Hugo Barbet (GK), 03. Robin Voisine, 08. Johann Lepenant, 11. Yoann Cathline, 12. Kiliann Sildillia, 13. Ziyad Lakeche, 17. Théo Le Bris, 20. Brandon Soppy, 21. Maghnes Akliouche, 22. Yanis Cimignani.

10:51 AM4 days ago

Starting XI - France

1-4-2-3-1
| 16. Melvin Zinga |
| 02. Thierno Baldé | 04. Tanguy Kouassi | 05. Chrislain Matsima | 15. Maxime Esteve |
| 06. Lucien Agoumé | 18. Michael Richardson |
| 19. Sékou Mara | 14. Mohamed Achi | 7. Nathanäel Mbuku |
| 09. Hugo Ekitike |

Coach: Bernard Diomède

10:46 AM4 days ago

Welcome back!

We are ready to bring you the actions of this match between France and Panama, who open their participation in this Tournament Hopes of Toulon (Maurice Revello).
10:41 AM4 days ago

10:31 AM4 days ago

What time is France vs Panama match for Toulon Tournament?

This is the start time of the game France vs Panama of May 29th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on Star +

10:26 AM4 days ago

Squad List - Panama

10:21 AM4 days ago

Squad List - France

10:16 AM4 days ago

Panama

Panama has the illusion of having a good tournament in its debut in the Esperanzas de Toulon, although it will face a complex scenario due to the opponent it will be playing against. However, the games have to be played and they hope to make the difference against the host.

10:11 AM4 days ago

France

France comes to this tournament as one of the favorite teams for the title and with the objective of starting off on the right foot in this, the 44th edition of the tournament. The task against a team that will be playing for the first time should not be difficult, but on the field of play, the odds are even.

10:06 AM4 days ago

Group A

Group A is made up of France, the host country, which has won 12 titles out of the 47 editions that have been played; Argentina, which has been champion twice, Saudi Arabia and Panama, who want to surprise in this championship.

10:01 AM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny

The France vs. Panama match will be played at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny, located in the city of Aubagne, France. This venue, inaugurated in 1989, has a capacity for 1,000 spectators.
9:56 AM4 days ago

