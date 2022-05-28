Goals and Highlights: LAFC 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes in MLS 2022
Photo: Vavel

Summary

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, LAFC wins the match.
90'

4 minutes of compensation are added.
88'

LAFC with the most possession of the ball and 13 dangerous attacks.
83'

Dangerous play by LAFC, the ball goes to the side of the post.
75'

Dangerous play by LAFC.
72'

First change from the San Jose Earthquakes, Cade Cowell leaves and Benjamin Kikanovic enters.
70'

First change from LAFC, Cristian Arango leaves and Daniel Musovski enters.
61'

The San Jose Earthquakes keep up pressure all over the field looking for a defensive error.
Fifth Goal

Brian Rodríguez scores the third goal for LAFC.
47'

Goal LAFC!
46'

The second time begins.
Halftime

The teams go into halftime and the score is LAFC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes.
45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
41'

San Jose Earthquakes accumulates 4 corner kicks.
36'

LAFC goal is annulled, there was Offside.
Fourth Goal

Jeremy Ebobisse scores his second goal of the match.
30'

Goooooal San Jose Earthquakes!
24'

Dangerous play by San Jose Earthquakes.
Third Goal

Jeremy Ebobisse's shot inside the area ends in a goal and is assisted by Jamiro Monteiro.
Second Goal

Ryan Hollingshead shot from outside.
17'

First yellow card of the game and it goes to player Cristian Espinoza of the San Jose Earthquakes.
15'

Goooooal San Jose Earthquakes!
12'

Goal LAFC!
First Goal

Cristian Arango finished off with his right foot and scored the penalty.
7'

Goal LAFC!
6'

Penalty for LAFC.
5'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
San Jose Earthquakes lineup

LAFC lineup

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Ismail Elfath
ast. Referee 1: Adam Garner
ast. Referee 2: Meghan Mullen
Fourth referee: Malik Badawi
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
ast. VAR: Robert Schaap
Arrival San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes are already in Los Angeles.
Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two Western Conference teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of each team.
Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on October 16, 2021 and on that occasion LAFC won 3-1 at home. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes have faced each other several times, of the last 5 games LAFC has won 2 times, in the other 3 games the winner has been San Jose Earthquakes.
Arrival LAFC

The Los Angeles team is already in the stadium.
Welcome!

We're just under one before the LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes match kicks off at Banc of California Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Tune in here LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes City Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes match for the MLS.
What time is the LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes of May 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN2 and Star+.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Star+.
San Jose Earthquakes Last Lineup

JT Marcinkowski, Francisco Calvo, Oskar Agren, Eric Remedi, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse.
LAFC Latest Lineup

Maxime Crépeau, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Mamadou Fall, Francisco Ginella, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Arango, Daniel Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku.
San Jose Earthquakes Players to Watch

You have to be aware of three players. The first is Jeremy Ebobisse (#11) who is the team's top scorer with seven goals so far in the tournament and is not going to stop. Another player is Cristian Espinoza (#10), he plays the position of midfielder, has 4 goals and 4 assists in 13 games played and is very important for ball control. Finally, Jan Gregus (#17) with 5 assists is recognized as the team's assistant and is expected to feature heavily in the match.
San Jose Earthquakes in the tournament

San Jose after 3 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses join 14 points that establishes them in the eleventh position in the west. Their last game was against Sporting Kansas City, the game ended in a 1-1 draw and they went their fourth straight game without losing. The objective of the Earthquakes for this game is to be able to stay with the victory and steal tenth place from the Portland Timbers, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win.
LAFC Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against the San Jose Earthquakes. Mexican player Carlos Vela (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He was the author of a goal in the last match, in 12 games played he has achieved 6 goals and 2 assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the second highest assist of the team. Midfielder José Cifuentes (#11) is another game distributor on the field that is very important, he is the team's biggest assister, he has generated 3 goals and 3 assists. Lastly, 20-year-old striker Kwadwo Opoku (#22) who is the team's second highest scorer with 3 goals in 11 games played.
LAFC in the tournament

The Los Angeles team is at the top of the tournament, after 8 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, they have 26 points in the general table that puts them in first position in the Western Conference. They've had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game resulted in a victory, they prevailed 2-0 against Columbus Crew on the road and in this way they maintained their place in the general table.
The Stadium

The Banc of California Stadium is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. It will host this match, has a capacity of 22,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 18, 2018 and cost 350 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2022: LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
