New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls return home to face D.C. United at Red Bull Arena in an Atlantic Cup rivalry matchup.

New York rebounded from a 2-0 defeat to Miami last Sunday by defeating Charlotte FC 3-1 in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

The Red and Black are winless in four matches across all competitions, having not won since defeating Houston 2-0 on May 7th.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Serge Ngoma, Wiki Carmona, Lucas Monzon, Ashley Fletcher and Andres Reyes will all miss out with injuries.

Midfielder John Tolkin is also sidelined after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

D.C. United

Adrien Perez refractured the same foot he hurt last year and will be out once again.

Moses Nyeman and Andy Najar are both out with thigh injuries while Chris Odoi-Atsem is absent through an ankle issue.

Left back Gaoussou Samake, who has made two appearances since his January move, will also be absent with a thigh issue.

Russell Canouse is also a doubt with a thigh problem.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Long, Nealis, Edwards; Morgan, Yearwood, Amaya, Harper; Casseres Jr., Fernandez; Barlow

D.C. United: Hamid; Pines, Birnbaum, Hines-Ike; Smith, Canouse, Djeffal, Gressel; Fountas, Estrada, Flores

Ones to watch

Taxiarchis Fountas (D.C. United)

He's been the Black and Red's best attacking player, scoring five goals and adding three assists in just 471 minutes of action, showing how efficient he is. With 31 total scoring attempts, he'll figure to be a threat throughout the entire match.

Patryk Klimala (New York Red Bulls)

Three goals and his last four matches is a welcome sight for manager Gerhard Struber as the Pole's return to form is needed with New York thin up front due to injuries.

Previous meetings

The two sides squared off just 18 days ago in the third round of the US Open Cup with the Red Bulls defeating a heavily-rotated DC United side 3-0.

New York opened the scoring when Dru Yearwood collected the ball high in midfield before carrying to the edge of the box where he found Luquinhas who slid to connect with a first time shot past DC keeper Rafael Romo.

The lead was doubled on 48 minutes as Luquinhas scampered down the right side before sending a low cross that John Tolkin turned home with his right foot.

The visitors completed the scoring in the 68th minute as a cut-back by Cameron Harper found Zach Ryan, who scored his first professional goal.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. In New York, MSG + will have all of the action while NBC Sports Washington, dcunited.com and TeleXitos has coverage in Washington D.C.

Kickoff is set for 7pm Eastern time.