Goals and Highlights: UAE 1-1 Gambia in Friendly Match 2022
Photo: The Standart

1:49 PM4 days ago

Summary

1:47 PM4 days ago

Game Photos

1:37 PM4 days ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the United Arab Emirates 1-1 Gambia match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
1:33 PM4 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, the match ends in a draw.
1:31 PM4 days ago

90'

3 minutes of compensation are added.
1:30 PM4 days ago

88'

Ebrima Darboe is injured after a heavy blow to the leg and Sainey Njie enters for Gambia.
1:24 PM4 days ago

81'

Gambia get their second corner kick.
1:17 PM4 days ago

75'

Gambia's third substitution, Muhammed Sanneh (injury) leaves and Sulayman Bojang enters. And there is a pause to hydrate the players.
1:14 PM4 days ago

71'

Gambia's second substitution, Ablie Jallow leaves and Abdoulie SANYANG enters.
1:09 PM4 days ago

69'

Gambia started the second half very well, achieving 4 shots on goal and having 48% of the ball position.
1:06 PM4 days ago

Second Goal

Musa Barrow's shot inside the area ends in a goal and is assisted by Muhammed Sanneh.
1:01 PM4 days ago

60'

Gambia's first change, Muhammed Badamosi leaves and Assan Ceesay enters.
12:55 PM4 days ago

54'

United Arab Emirates keep pressing all the field in search of a defensive error
12:48 PM4 days ago

48'

Goal Gambia!
12:47 PM4 days ago

First Goal

Ali Mabkhout scores the penalty.
12:45 PM4 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
12:27 PM4 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is United Arab Emirates 1-0 Gambia.
12:25 PM4 days ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
12:19 PM4 days ago

38'

Goal United Arab Emirates!
12:18 PM4 days ago

37'

Penalty for the United Arab Emirates.
12:14 PM4 days ago

32'

Pause to hydrate the players.
12:10 PM4 days ago

29'

First corner kick for the United Arab Emirates.
12:09 PM4 days ago

28'

Gambia controls the ball, plays long positions and gets their first shot.
12:06 PM4 days ago

24'

First corner kick for Gambia.
11:58 AM4 days ago

17'

United Arab Emirates with the most possession of the ball (53%) and 7 dangerous attacks.
11:54 AM4 days ago

13'

First dangerous play by the United Arab Emirates.
11:50 AM4 days ago

10'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
11:48 AM4 days ago

7'

Gambia's first foul of the match.
11:45 AM4 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
11:43 AM4 days ago

11:34 AM4 days ago

Warm-up

11:28 AM4 days ago

Odds

The United Arab Emirates is expected to come out on top as they are ranked highest by FIFA, with the UAE 68th and Gambia 123rd.
11:25 AM4 days ago

Gambia line-up

11:20 AM4 days ago

Gambia's last 5 matches!

Gambia's last 5 games have been against Chad, Cameroon, Guinea and Tunisia. He won three of those games, lost one, and drew another game.
11:15 AM4 days ago

Last 5 United Arab Emirates matches!

The UAE's last 5 games have been against South Korea, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Lebanon. He won three of those games and lost the other two.
11:10 AM4 days ago

Arrival Gambia

Gambia is already in Dubai.

11:05 AM4 days ago

History between both teams

United Arab Emirates vs Gambia is the first time they have met and many fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and goals are expected in their first game.
11:00 AM4 days ago

Arrival United Arab Emirates

The team is already arriving.
10:55 AM4 days ago

Welcome!

We are a little less than one before the match between United Arab Emirates vs Gambia kicks off at Zabeel Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
10:50 AM4 days ago

10:45 AM4 days ago

What time is the United Arab Emirates vs Gambia Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game United Arab Emirates vs Gambia of May 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 13:40 horas

Bolivia: 12:40 horas

Brasil: 13:40 horas

Chile: 13:40 horas

Colombia: 11:40 horas

Ecuador: 11:40 horas

Estados Unidos: 11:40 horas ET

México: 10:40 horas

Paraguay: 13:40 horas

Perú: 11:40 horas

Uruguay: 13:40 horas

Venezuela: 12:40 horas

10:40 AM4 days ago

Gambia's Last Lineup

Baboucarr Gaye, James Gomez, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Ibou Touray, Bubacarr Sanneh, Ebrima Darboe, Ebrima Colley, Yusupha Bobb, Sulayman Marreh, Assan Ceesay, and Musa Barrow.
10:35 AM4 days ago

United Arab Emirates last line-up

Khalid Eisa Saeed, Walid Abbas Al-Balooshi, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Abdulaziz Hussain, Mohamed Al-Attas, Harib Abdalla Al-Maazmi, Majed Hassan, Abdalla Ramadan, Bandar Mohammed Al-Ahbabi, Mohamed Abbas, and Caio.
10:30 AM4 days ago

Gambia Players to Watch

You have to watch out for two players. The first is attacker Assan Ceesay (#9), he plays for FC Zürich in the Swiss Super League, in that tournament he has scored 20 goals and in the qualifiers he has scored two goals in 3 games. The other player is Modou Barrow (#11), he plays for a South Korean football club called Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Football Club and during the qualifiers he has been the team's top scorer with two goals.
10:25 AM4 days ago

Gambia

Gambia is preparing for the group stage of the African Cup of Nations Qualifying, they are in group G and will have to face South Sudan, Mali and Republic of the Congo in June. Their last game was against Chad, the match ended in a 1-0 victory for Gambia and thus they achieved their place in the Qualifying.
Photo: Gambia
Photo: Gambia
10:20 AM4 days ago

United Arab Emirates Players to Watch

The next two players are considered key to the UAE's attacking attack and it is likely that either of them could score in the game against Gambia. Attacker Ali Mabkhout Al-Hajeri (#7), plays in the United Arab Emirates First Division with the Al-Jazira Sporting Club team. He is the team's top scorer in the AFC qualifiers with 6 goals and will be very important for the friendly match. Finally, the player of the Al-Ain FC team of the Arab Gulf League, Caio (#11) in the third phase of the AFC qualifiers scored two goals and in the last friendly game he also scored a goal.
10:15 AM4 days ago

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates soccer team is preparing for the AFC qualifier match for the 2022 Soccer World Cup, their last friendly game will be against Gambia and after that they will look to get a ticket to Qatar 2022. Their last game was a win, they beat South Korea 1-0 at home and thus advanced to the fourth round of qualifying.
Photo: United Arab Emirates
Photo: United Arab Emirates
10:10 AM4 days ago

The Stadium

Zabeel Stadium is located in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 12,000 spectators, it is the home of the Al-Wasl Football Club of the United Arab Emirates Professional Football League and it was inaugurated in 1974.
 
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
10:05 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: United Arab Emirates vs Gambia!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
