Goals and Highlights: UAE 1-1 Gambia in Friendly Match 2022

Summary
Game Photos
منتخبنا الوطني ينهي تجربته الودية الدولية أمام منتخب #جامبيا بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل فريق
سجل لمنتخبنا علي مبخوت من ركلة جزاء بالدقيقة 38 وتعادل موسى بارو لمنتخب جامبيا في الدقيقة 48 #منتخب_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/BiiwOPcoTy — UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) May 29, 2022
Game over
90'
88'
81'
75'
71'
69'
Second Goal
60'
54'
48'
First Goal
منتخبنا الوطني ينهي الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدف دون رد سجله علي #مبخوت من ركلة جزاء بالدقيقة 39 على حساب منتخب #جامبيا خلال التجربة الودية الدولية المقامة على ستاد زعبيل بنادي #الوصل#منتخب_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/2BV4ljdMv1— UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) May 29, 2022
46'
Halftime
45'
38'
37'
32'
29'
28'
24'
17'
13'
10'
7'
0'
Lineups of both teams.
We’re underway from the Zabeel Stadium pic.twitter.com/huXwUpE2Yw — Official GFF 🇬🇲 (@TheGambiaFF) May 29, 2022
Warm-up
Gambia line-up
Gambia's last 5 matches!
Last 5 United Arab Emirates matches!
Arrival Gambia
History between both teams
Arrival United Arab Emirates
بعثة منتخبنا الأولمبي تُغادر إلى طشقند للمشاركة في نهائيات كأس آسيا تحت 23 عاماً ..#منتخب_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/8Uv34GT4IP— UAE NT منتخب الإمارات (@UAEFNT) May 29, 2022
