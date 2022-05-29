Highlights and Goal: Argentina 1-0 Saudi Arabia in Espoirs de Toulon Tournament

10:08 AM4 days ago

Thank you very much for joining us in the broadcast of the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match of the Espoirs de Toulon Tournament.
10:02 AM4 days ago

End of the match

The opening match in Aubagne is over.
10:00 AM4 days ago

90+4'

Yellow card for Bounanotte (Argentina).
9:57 AM4 days ago

90'

Corner for Argentina.
9:56 AM4 days ago

89'

Foul on Argentina.
9:52 AM4 days ago

85'

Corner for Argentina.
9:50 AM4 days ago

83'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ARGENTINA, Castro strikes late in the match to open the scoring in their favor.
9:46 AM4 days ago

80'

Offside of Argentina.
9:46 AM4 days ago

79'

Changes in Arabia

In: Majrashi and Othman

Out: Elewai and Nemer

9:45 AM4 days ago

77'

Changes for Arabia

In: Najdi 

Out: Sufyani 

9:41 AM4 days ago

74'

Corner for Argentina.
9:40 AM4 days ago

73'

Changes in Argentina

In: Sanabria and Aguirre

Out: Giay and Garnacho

9:37 AM4 days ago

70'

Foul by Mohammed Al Marri (Arabia) on Gómez (Argentina).
9:33 AM4 days ago

66'

Free kick for Argentina.
9:30 AM4 days ago

63'

Corner for Saudi Arabia.
9:29 AM4 days ago

61'

Change in Argentina

In: Castro

Out: Romero

9:28 AM4 days ago

61'

Buonanotte (Argentina) sees his shot blocked.
9:26 AM4 days ago

59'

Substitution in Saudi

In: Sibyani

Out: Jawshan

9:24 AM4 days ago

57'

Yellow card for L. Romero (Argentina).
9:20 AM4 days ago

53'

Corner of Saudi Arabia.
9:18 AM4 days ago

51'

Offside of Saudi Arabia.
9:17 AM4 days ago

49'

Luka Romero (Argentina) sees his shot rebound off a player from Arabia and goes for a corner kick.
9:13 AM4 days ago

Start of the second half

The second half begins between Argentina and Saudi Arabia.
8:53 AM4 days ago

45'

The first half ends.
8:49 AM4 days ago

43'

A. Giay (Argentina) sees his shot go into the goalkeeper's hands.
8:45 AM4 days ago

38'

Foul on M. González (Argentina).
8:43 AM4 days ago

38'

Corner for Argentina.
8:40 AM4 days ago

34'

Luka Romero (Argentina) sees his shot blocked by the Saudi defense.
8:38 AM4 days ago

32'

Foul on A. Giay (Argentina)
8:33 AM4 days ago

28'

Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina) sees an effort go off target.
8:29 AM4 days ago

24'

Corner for Saudi Arabia.
8:26 AM4 days ago

21'

Corner for Argentina.
8:24 AM4 days ago

18'

Infantino (Argentina) sees his shot on target but the goalkeeper makes a save.
8:22 AM4 days ago

15'

Alanazi (Arabia) sees his shot go into the goalkeeper's hands.
8:19 AM4 days ago

13'

Corner for Argentina.
8:18 AM4 days ago

12'

Foul by J. Aude (Argentina).
8:17 AM4 days ago

11'

Romero (Argentina) shot that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
8:14 AM4 days ago

7'

A deflected ball from Saudi Arabia goes for a goal kick.
8:12 AM4 days ago

6'

Garnacho (Argentina) sees an effort on target but misses the target.
8:10 AM4 days ago

5'

Shot on goal by L. Romero (Argentina).
8:07 AM4 days ago

Start of the match

Match starts in Aubagne!
8:00 AM4 days ago

Referee

The designated referee for this match is Katja Koroleva.
7:57 AM4 days ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
7:56 AM4 days ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
7:43 AM4 days ago

Lineup - Saudi Arabia

Almermesh; Alfaraj; Bakor; Albarnawi; Saber; Almanhau; Sufyani; Alanazi; Alelewai; Alnemer; Jawshan. D. T.: Saleh Al-Mohammadi.
7:26 AM4 days ago

Lineup - Argentina

F. Gómez; Giay; Di Lollo; Génez; Aude; M. González; Infantino; N. Paz; L. Romero; Soulé; Garnacho. D. T.: Javier Mascherano.
7:13 AM4 days ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes, the match will kick off at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
1:25 AM4 days ago

Tune in here Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match, as well as the latest information from the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:20 AM4 days ago

How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on TV, your options are: ESPN and Star+.                      

If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Star +.   

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

1:15 AM4 days ago

What time is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match for Espoirs de Toulon Tournament?

This is the kickoff time for the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match on May 29, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM on ESPN Star +

Bolivia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star+

Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

USA (ET): 8:00 AM on beIN Sports

Mexico: 7:00 AM on Star+

Paraguay: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 9:00 AM on Star +

Venezuela: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star+


1:10 AM4 days ago

Opening game

This match will open the Espoirs de Toulon Tournament, which was formerly known as the Toulon Hopes Tournament. Twelve teams will play in three groups. The leaders of each group and the best runner-up will qualify for the semifinals.
1:05 AM4 days ago

Arabian call-ups

Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari; Osama Al Mermsh; Othman Al-Othamn; Belal Mousa Ali Al Dawaa; Mohammed Al Marri; Mohamed Ali Barnawi; Yazid Joshan; Abdulmalik Al Jaber; Abdullah Safoud Alemzi; Khaled Majrashi; Hassan Ali Rabea; Abdulaziz Al Faraj; Walid Ayyash; Walid Ayyash; Hassan Sufyani; Suwailem Al Menhali; Abdullah Zaid; Mohammed Al Dawsari; Mohammed Sulaiman; Abdulaziz Saud Al Aliwa; Meshari Al Nemer; Hamed Al Shanqiti; Salem Al Najdi; Faisal Al Sibyani.
1:00 AM4 days ago

Argentinian call-ups

Francisco Gómez (Racing); Agustín Giay (San Lorenzo); Valentín Quintero (Rosario Central); Gino Infantino (Rosario Central); Facundo Buenanotte (Rosario Central); Brian Aguilar (Lanús); Nicolás Palavecino (Estudiantes de La Plata); Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca); Santiago Castro (Vélez); Nahuel Génez (Boca); Julián Aude (Lanús); Maximiliano González (Lanús); Brian Aguirre (Newell's); Mateo Tanlongo (Rosario Central); Mateo Sanabria (Lanús); Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal); Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United); Luka Romero (Lazio); Valentín y Franco Carboni (Inter); Matías Soulé (Juventus); and Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid).
12:55 AM4 days ago

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian national team played its last match on July 6, 2021, so it has been quite a long time without playing, almost a year without any performance on the courts.
12:50 AM4 days ago

Argentina

Argentina's U-20 national team, currently coached by legend Javier Mascherano, has played a couple of matches in the last month in preparation for this tournament. Their last match was on May 12 against Peru's national team and they won 2-1.
12:45 AM4 days ago

Stadium


The designated stadium for this match is the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, in the city of Aubagne in France. It is a multi-sports stadium, hosting sports such as athletics, soccer, etc. It actually has a capacity of 1,000 spectators, but can fit more people due to the amount of free space to enjoy the games standing.

 
12:40 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Espoirs de Toulon Tournament match: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
 
