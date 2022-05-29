Highlights and Goal: Argentina 1-0 Saudi Arabia in Espoirs de Toulon Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
End of transmission
End of the match
90+4'
90'
89'
85'
83'
80'
79'
In: Majrashi and Othman
Out: Elewai and Nemer
77'
In: Najdi
Out: Sufyani
74'
73'
In: Sanabria and Aguirre
Out: Giay and Garnacho
70'
66'
63'
61'
In: Castro
Out: Romero
61'
59'
In: Sibyani
Out: Jawshan
57'
53'
51'
49'
Start of the second half
45'
43'
38'
38'
34'
32'
28'
24'
21'
18'
15'
13'
12'
11'
7'
6'
5'
Start of the match
Referee
Field trip
Arrival at the stadium
Lineup - Saudi Arabia
Lineup - Argentina
45 minutes to go!
Tune in here Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score!
How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Star +.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match for Espoirs de Toulon Tournament?
Argentina: 9:00 AM on ESPN Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star+
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on beIN Sports
Mexico: 7:00 AM on Star+
Paraguay: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star+
Opening game
Arabian call-ups
Argentinian call-ups
Saudi Arabia
Argentina
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, in the city of Aubagne in France. It is a multi-sports stadium, hosting sports such as athletics, soccer, etc. It actually has a capacity of 1,000 spectators, but can fit more people due to the amount of free space to enjoy the games standing.