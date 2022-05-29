Goals and Highlights: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Nottingham Forest in EFL Championship
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:52 PM4 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest game, this afternoon Nottingham achieved promotion to the Premier League after a difficult match where Huddersfield did not stop looking for the goal, keep visiting VAVEL so you do not miss all the action of the next Premier League and Championship.
1:47 PM4 days ago

90´+6

The match ends with victory and promotion for Nottingham Forest 0-1.
1:42 PM4 days ago

90´+3

Huddersfield close to equalizing but the ball goes wide.
1:37 PM4 days ago

90´

The referee adds six minutes.
1:32 PM4 days ago

88´

Samba asks for his change and Horvath will enter.
1:27 PM4 days ago

86´

Huddersfield are putting pressure on Nottingham's area.
1:22 PM4 days ago

80´

Corner kick for Huddersfield.
1:17 PM4 days ago

72´

Toffolo receives a yellow card for simulating a penalty.
1:12 PM4 days ago

70´

Johnson shoots but the ball goes wide.
1:07 PM4 days ago

67´

Huddersfield substitution out Sinani and Ward, in come Homes and Rhodes.
1:02 PM4 days ago

65´

Nottingham substitute Davis comes on for Surridge.
12:57 PM4 days ago

54´

Yellow card for Zinckernagel.
12:52 PM4 days ago

52´

Near Nottingham of the second.
12:47 PM4 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
12:42 PM4 days ago

45´

End of the first half.
12:37 PM4 days ago

42´

Goooooooooooool Nottingham Forest! Colwill's own goal gives the advantage to the rival.
12:32 PM4 days ago

37´

Huddersfield keep trying down the left but the defense is well stopped.
12:27 PM4 days ago

33´

Nearby Huddersfield tries from the left but the goalkeeper avoids the dangerous shot.
12:22 PM4 days ago

27´

The match is very tight in the midfield.
12:17 PM4 days ago

20´

Nottingham close with a shot outside the area.
12:12 PM4 days ago

11´

Nottingham gets close but the ball goes wide.
12:07 PM4 days ago

A dangerous cross by Nottingham but a foul is called.
12:02 PM4 days ago

Once again a player falls in midfield.
11:57 AM4 days ago

Foul on Huddersfield in midfield.
11:52 AM4 days ago

Start the game.
11:47 AM4 days ago

Huddersfield is already preparing

Minutes before kickoff, Huddersfield warmed up:
11:42 AM4 days ago

Starting XI Nottingham Forest

This is how Nottingham goes out in search of promotion:
Nottingham Starting XI/Image: NFFC
Nottingham Starting XI/Image: NFFC
11:37 AM4 days ago

Starting XI Huddersfield Town

This is how Huddersfield is going for promotion:
Huddersfield starting XI/Image: htafc
Huddersfield starting XI/Image: htafc
11:32 AM4 days ago

Back from injury

There is good news from the start where Danny Ward is fit to start despite the hip problem that forced him to withdraw in the second leg win over Luton Town.
Jon Russell and Duane Holmes are both substitutes alongside Matty Pearson, who returns to the match day squad for the first time following his eight-game absence with a knee injury.
Ollie Turton also returns to the bench after the hamstring injury he suffered at Kenilworth Road in the first leg of the semi-final.
11:27 AM4 days ago

Nottingham is already at Wembley

This was the arrival of Nottingham Forest:
11:22 AM4 days ago

Yates talks about the rival

"Huddersfield are well set up and are a really strong team, so we are under no illusions that it will be an easy game. It's third versus fourth, so it will be a great game and one we're looking forward to."
11:17 AM4 days ago

Huddersfield coach speaks out

"Everyone has been working hard and all we want is the best for the team, this team will always try from the first minute to the end.
"We have had a lot of time to prepare for this game and we have been working with the players to create the right habits. It's a group where the team is the most important thing.
11:12 AM4 days ago

Voices prior to the final

Head Coach Steve Cooper said, "It's been a very positive week of training. It's a pretty long wait between the conclusion of the semifinal and the final, but it's something you plan for and we've stuck to our plan."
11:07 AM4 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest game, today we will know who will be the third team to be promoted to the Premier League, so stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the whistle.
11:02 AM4 days ago

Stay tuned for Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from Wembley Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:57 AM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Online and Live

The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:52 AM4 days ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player

Brennan Johnson, one of the youngest players in the squad has excelled as a striker this season, with 48 games played the player has made a difference and has scored 18 goals and assisted on 9 occasions, the player is very important in generating plays and for the promotion game he will have to be very focused.
10:47 AM4 days ago

Watch out for this Huddersfield Town player

Danny Ward, one of Huddersfield Town most experienced players, is an English attacker who has had a great season, with 38 games played he has been able to score on 14 occasions and assisted on 3, his goals have been fundamental for the team to be fighting for promotion.
10:42 AM4 days ago

Latest Nottingham Forest lineup

Samba, Worwall, Cook, McKenna, Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Surridge.
10:37 AM4 days ago

Latest Huddersfield Town lineup

Nicholls, Lees, Hogg, Colwill, Ávila, Holmes, Russell, O´Brien, Toffolo, Sinani, Ward.
10:32 AM4 days ago

Background

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Nottingham Forest

10:27 AM4 days ago

Arbitration quartet

Centre: Jon Moss, Assistants: Marc Perry and Tim Wood, Fourth Official: Wade Smith.
10:22 AM4 days ago

Nottingham Forest wants direct promotion

Nottingham Forest delivered one of its best seasons in the Championship, the team that finished the previous season in the 17th position, is ninety minutes away from returning to the Premier League, this thanks to a great end of the season that left them in fourth place to play the Playoff against a team that was recently in the Premier, Sheffield United, the series between these teams had to be defined on penalties as both teams won 2-1 away, Nottingham got their pass to the final by winning the final 3-2, this team is not unknown and in their best years they managed to take advantage by winning the league and a couple of years later they won the Champions League, now the team coached by Steve Cooper have the opportunity to return to the Premier League and relive historic clashes.
Nottingham wants to return/Image: NFFC
Nottingham wants to return/Image: NFFC
10:17 AM4 days ago

Huddersfield Town ninety minutes away from the Premier League

Huddersfield Town had a memorable season in the Championship, with third place in their hands and with half a ticket for promotion, the team managed by the Spaniard, Carlos Corberan, will seek to take advantage of the great moment with which they closed the season to achieve promotion, with the third place Huddersfield had to play the playoff and faced Luton, a team that qualified with the last available ticket, the series between these two teams was very even, The series between these two teams was very even, leaving a tie in the first match at Luton's home and the second match had a spectacular closing with a goal by Rhodes, ten minutes from the end, Huddersfield went to the final although they did not have their best game, they took advantage of their opportunity and are already ninety minutes or more away from promotion to the Premier League, the team has in their favor the rhythm they achieved at the end of the season since they were the only team that accumulated four consecutive victories in the last five games.
Huddersfield united with the fans/Image: htafc
Huddersfield united with the fans/Image: htafc
10:12 AM4 days ago

The third promoted player is defined

One of the most interesting matches will take place this Sunday when Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest will dispute at the mythical Wembley the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season, the teams that will dispute this final were in position three and four, so we will see two teams that have proven to be very competitive in the Championship, two historical teams will leave everything on the field so we will see a very even game.
10:07 AM4 days ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship Ascension Final. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 11:30 AM ET.
VAVEL Logo