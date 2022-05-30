Goals and Highlights: Rayadas (0)0-0(3) Chivas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2022
12:47 AM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

11:18 PM2 days ago

Final

It's over! Chivas Femenil is crowned champion of champions after two penalties saved by Blanca Félix.
11:16 PM2 days ago

Penalties

Goalkeeper! Blanca Felix saves Rebeca Bernal's goal and Chivas is crowned.
11:13 PM2 days ago

Penalties

Goalkeeper! Blanca Félix saves Cadena's shot and avoids the second goal.
11:13 PM2 days ago

Penalties

Goal of Chivas Femenil! Montero scores the visitors' second
11:11 PM2 days ago

Penalties

She missed it! Desirée Monsiváis ends up flying the ball and misses the first for Rayadas.
11:10 PM2 days ago

Penalties

Goal of Chivas Femenil! Alicia Cervantes scores the first goal for Chivas
11:04 PM2 days ago

94'

It's over. The match ended in a draw and will be defined in penalty kicks.
11:04 PM2 days ago

93'

Jaramillo's powerful shot, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
11:02 PM2 days ago

92'

Chivas change. Celeste Espino comes off and Blanca Felix takes her place.
10:58 PM2 days ago

86'

Great play by Sanchez and Garcia who manages to get the ball between two Chivas players.
10:49 PM2 days ago

79'

Change of stripes. Evangelista comes out and Barbieri takes his place.
10:49 PM2 days ago

77'

Chivas change. Valenzuela comes off and González takes his place.
10:45 PM2 days ago

74'

A shot by Monsiváis, but Kimberly sweeps in and prevents the ball from entering her goal.
10:37 PM2 days ago

66'

Kimberly's shot and Jaramillo's counterattack, but both shots ended up crashing into the wall.
10:35 PM2 days ago

63'

Chivas changes. Bejarano and Damaris Godínez are replaced by Acevedo and Karol Bernal.
10:31 PM2 days ago

59'

Monsiváis' shot, but the ball ends up crashing into the wall.
10:25 PM2 days ago

53'

The teams close their defensive lines and it is difficult for the opponent to pass the lines.
10:25 PM2 days ago

46'

Change for Rayadas. Andrea Sanchez replaces Monica Flores.
10:17 PM2 days ago

0'

The second half kicks off in Monterrey
9:57 PM2 days ago

45+1''

After 45 minutes, Rayadas and Chivas Femenil have not scored any goals and the score remains tied.
9:53 PM2 days ago

40'

Both teams attacked, but were unable to generate much danger in the opponent's goal.
9:44 PM2 days ago

35'

Change for Rayadas. Burkenroad is replaced by Aylin Aviléz.
9:43 PM2 days ago

33'

Goalkeeper! Celeste Espino appears after a shot from the home side, but is flagged offside.
9:35 PM2 days ago

25'

Great play by Valenzuela, then Cervantes appears, but he fails to connect correctly and the ball flies over.
9:28 PM2 days ago

18'

Jaramillo's shot ends up going wide of the goal.
9:22 PM2 days ago

13'

Monsiváis's shot, but Espino at the back prevents the goal.
9:20 PM2 days ago

8'

Chivas tries to get forward dangerously, but the Rayadas defense prevents them from getting over the line.
9:10 PM2 days ago

0'

The actions to determine the Champion of Champions of the Liga MX Women's League begin.
9:03 PM2 days ago

Chivas Femenil: LineUp

C. Espino; D. Rodríguez, D. Godínez, A. Torres, K. Guzmán; C. Montero, C. Jaramillo, S. Bejarano; G. Valenzuela, J. Montoya, A. Cervantes.
9:02 PM2 days ago

Chivas Femenil: LineUp

A. Godínez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, A. Calderón, M. Cadena; D. Evangelista, Y. Franco, D. García; C. Burkenroad, M. Monsiváis, D. Solís.
8:56 PM2 days ago

To the court!

Both teams take the field and warm up before kickoff, which is just minutes away.
8:51 PM2 days ago

At home

Rayadas are already at the BBVA, tonight they will be looking to lift another Liga MX Femenil trophy.
8:46 PM2 days ago

Present

Chivas Femenil is already at the Estadio Regio and will be looking to add another title to their trophy cabinet in Mexican women's soccer.
8:41 PM2 days ago

Historic duels

These teams have met on 16 occasions, of which Rayadas have won six times against Chivas Femenil on five occasions, as well as drawing on five occasions.
8:36 PM3 days ago

A lot of presence!

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the BBVA, tonight they will try to support their respective teams to win another title.
8:31 PM3 days ago

What a beauty

This is what the trophy that the winner of this match will win tonight looks like, which will come from the teams that were champions in the last two seasons.

8:26 PM3 days ago

Everything is defined!

This match will define who will win the Champion of Champions trophy for the 2021-2022 season. In the first leg, the score ended in a 1-1 draw.
8:21 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this

Rayadas will be out of action for a few weeks, a situation that Chivas Femenil will take advantage of to emerge victorious.
8:16 PM3 days ago

We're back!

We are back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the second leg, which will define the Champion of Champions in the women's division. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.
8:11 PM3 days ago

8:01 PM3 days ago

Chivas Statements

After the draw in the first leg, Juan Pablo Alfaro said: "Monterrey is one of the strong teams in the League, they won the championship last tournament, now they are in first place, they play well, they are well-directed and they are strong on their field".

"We can't give anything away, it won't be easy and we will do everything to compete and get a good result. We are going to get a good result that will give us the possibility of lifting the Cup. It's not going to be easy, not for them either and I hope to recover as soon as possible to complete this match with a good performance."

"It came well, not in the way we would have liked, there were few days of rest and it was noticeable in the second half that the team came to less, which is normal because of the trajín that the team has been dragging". 

"The first half was good, in the second half they played well and we lacked mobility. I saw Rayadas with more strength in their efforts and the draw makes me feel good, it wasn't the result we wanted and it's important because of the short recovery time".

7:56 PM3 days ago

Rayadas' Statements

Eva Espejo spoke before the decisive duel for the Campeón de Campeones trophy: "We lacked a little concentration in the first half and the control of the stages. We know our opponents pretty well and we forgot where we can do damage and what we can do to open the scoring. A little more serenity when making decisions and that will help us improve."

"We generated quite a few scoring plays and we didn't manage to finish the plays, but in the second half it became a little clearer what we were looking for and in the end we managed to overcome that first half that I wasn't comfortable with."

"I expect a tough match, we both want to win the cup and we are not willing to leave it so easy in the hands of the rival. It's going to be a tight, back-and-forth match, as we usually plan our games."

"I'm left with the ability to respond, the commitment, that's what we talked about at halftime. With the revulsive players, how they came in and changed the face of these Rayadas. We have to improve a bit in our game management, take into account the context to generate our game and do what we know how to do".

7:51 PM3 days ago

Chivas Femenil's final lineup

Celeste Espino; Damaris Godínez, Michelle González, Karol Bernal, Kimberly Guzmán; Carolina Jaramillo, Victoria Acevedo, Susan Bejarano; Gabriela Valenzuela, Joseline Montoya, Alicia Cervantes.
7:46 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Rayadas

Alejandría Godínez; Rebeca Bernal, Mónica Flores, Alejandra Calderón, Mariana Cadena; Diana Evangelista, Yamile Franco, Barbara Olivieri, Valeria Valdéz; Christina Burkenroad, Daniela Solís.
7:41 PM3 days ago

How is Chivas Femenil coming along?

Chivas Femenil surprised by eliminating Tigres Femenil in the semifinal of the Clausura 2022, after which they were crowned champions after a hard-fought second leg at the Akron, where Tuzos Femenil came up just short of tying the match.

7:36 PM3 days ago

How is Rayadas coming along?

Rayadas was champion in the Apertura 2021, after defeating Tigres Femenil in penalties, this time they were eliminated before the final, so they will be looking to win this title.

7:31 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at BBVA Stadium.

The Rayadas vs Chivas Femenil match will be played at the BBVA Stadium located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The stadium has a capacity for 51,348 people. 
7:26 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Femenil match: Rayadas vs Chivas Femenil Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
