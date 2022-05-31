Highlights and Goals: Colombia 1-1 Comoros in Toulon Tournament
Image: FCF

2:06 PM2 days ago

End of transmission

This match ended in a tie and was defined by a penalty shootout that ended 4-5 in favor of Comoros.
1:44 PM2 days ago

Penalty Shootout

This match ended in a tie and was defined by a penalty shootout that ended 4-5 in favor of Comoros.
1:25 PM2 days ago

90+5'

The regulation time ends in Parsemain.
1:25 PM2 days ago

90+3'

Hadhari (Comoros) sees an effort go just wide.
1:21 PM2 days ago

90'

Five minutes are added in France.
1:17 PM2 days ago

87'

Comoros misses with a shot wide to the left.
1:15 PM2 days ago

84'

Yellow card for Puerta (Colombia).
1:08 PM2 days ago

78'

Amir (Comoros) sees his shot from half distance go high.
1:06 PM2 days ago

74'

Daou (Comoros) is fouled by Manyoma (Colombia) and receives a yellow card.
12:59 PM2 days ago

68'

Foul by Kamardin (Comoros) on Manyoma (Colombia).
12:56 PM2 days ago

65'

Salazar's (Colombia) shot is saved by the goalkeeper and rebounds to Tomás Ángel (Colombia) who shoots again and Pandor (Comoros) saves again.
12:53 PM2 days ago

63'

Corner for Colombia.
12:53 PM2 days ago

62'

Tomás Ángel (Colombia) sees an effort go wide to the left.
12:50 PM2 days ago

59'

Colombia's missed shot passes close to the goal line, but goes wide.
12:47 PM2 days ago

56'

Kevin Mantilla (Colombia) header is blocked by Comoras.
12:47 PM2 days ago

56'

Corner for Colombia.
12:41 PM2 days ago

51'

Tomás Ángel (Colombia) shot that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
12:39 PM2 days ago

48'

Yellow card for Kamardin (Comoras).
12:38 PM2 days ago

47'

Foul by Kamardin (Comoros) on Manyoma (Colombia).
12:36 PM2 days ago

Start of the second half

The second half is underway at Stade Parsemain!
12:19 PM2 days ago

45+2'

End of the first half.
12:16 PM2 days ago

43'

Ahamada (Comoros) fouls Manyoma (Colombia).
12:13 PM2 days ago

40'

Tomás Ángel (Colombia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
12:09 PM2 days ago

36'

Foul by Kamardin (Comoros) on Pedrozo (Colombia).
12:04 PM2 days ago

32'

Comoros Make: Maoulida

In: Maoulida

Out: Mohamed

12:03 PM2 days ago

29'

Angulo (Colombia) misses a shot that passes extremely close to the goal line, but is surprisingly deflected and ends in nothing.
11:58 AM2 days ago

25'

Amir (Comoros) sees his shot go high.
11:54 AM2 days ago

22'

Foul by Ocampo (Colombia) on Amir (Comoros).
11:54 AM2 days ago

21'

Tomás Ángel (Colombia) sees an effort go just wide to the right.
11:52 AM2 days ago

20'

Colombia's shot is denied by Comoros.
11:51 AM2 days ago

19'

Yellow card for Pedrozo (Colombia).
11:51 AM2 days ago

18'

Pedrozo (Colombia) is fouled by Hadhari (Comoros).
11:50 AM2 days ago

17'

Said Baco (Comoros) sees his shot go in the hands of Cantillo (Colombia).
11:48 AM2 days ago

15'

COMORAS GOOOOOOOOOOOOL, Amir takes advantage of the counterattack and scores the equalizer.
11:46 AM2 days ago

13'

Ahmed (Comoros) header misses to the right.
11:44 AM2 days ago

11'

Kevin Mantilla (Colombia) sees one of his shots blocked.
11:42 AM2 days ago

9'

Shot blocked by Castillo (Colombia).
11:38 AM2 days ago

5'

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR COLOMBIA, Alexis Manyoma takes advantage of a filtered pass that ends up in the back of the net to open the scoring.
11:35 AM2 days ago

3'

Corner for Colombia.
11:33 AM2 days ago

1'

Free kick for Colombia.
11:32 AM2 days ago

Start of the match

Match kicks off at the Stade Parsemain!
11:32 AM2 days ago

Group

The teams are part of Group C of the tournament, of which Japan is already the leader after its victory over Algeria.
11:30 AM2 days ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
11:30 AM2 days ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are in the stadium warming up for the match.
11:29 AM2 days ago

Prediction

The Colombian team is the favorite to win this duel because they have won their last two matches and have already been champions of the tournament three times.
11:28 AM2 days ago

Referee

The designated referee for this match is Oh-Hyeon Jeong.
11:27 AM2 days ago

Lineup - Comoros

Pandor; Mohamed, Attoumani, Kamardin, Fritz, Hamada, Ahamada, Mohamed; Said Baco, Ahmed, Amir; Hadari. D. T.:  Hamada Jambay
10:51 AM2 days ago

Lineup - Colombia

Juan Diego Castillo; Eder Ocampo, Kevin Mantilla, Daniel Pedrozo, Andrés Salazar; Jhon Vélez, Gustavo Puerta, Luis Sevillano, Alexis Manyoma, Daniel Luna; Tomás Ángel. D. T.: Héctor Cárdenas.
10:48 AM2 days ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes, the match will kick off at the Stade Parsemain. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups. 
9:43 AM2 days ago

9:28 AM2 days ago

Data

Colombia is one of the references of this tournament. It has been champion three times and ranks fifth among the tournament's winners.

9:23 AM2 days ago

Squad List - Comoros

This is the list of those called up by Professor Hamada Jambay:

9:18 AM2 days ago

Squad List - Colombia

This is the list of those called up by Professor Héctor Cardenas: ​​​​​​​
 
9:13 AM2 days ago

Comoros

Contrary to Colombia, the Africans are not coming from a good season. They failed to qualify for the 2021 African Youth Championship and only reached the group stage of the COFASA U-20 Cup.

9:08 AM2 days ago

Colombia

The Colombian national team has just been crowned champion of the Raúl Coloma Cup in Chile. The team coached by Héctor Cárdenas is in high spirits after the championship and with the help of Tomás Ángel, they hope to advance in this tournament that is already an old acquaintance for the Colombians.

9:03 AM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Stade Parsemain

The Colombia vs Comoros match will be played at the Stade Parsemain, located in the city of Fos-sus-Mer, in Colombia. This venue, inaugurated in 2005, has a capacity for 12,500 spectators.

8:58 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Hope for Toulon Tournament match: Colombia vs Comoros live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

