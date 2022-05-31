Highlights and Goals: Colombia 1-1 Comoros in Toulon Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
End of transmission
Penalty Shootout
90+5'
90+3'
90'
87'
84'
78'
74'
68'
65'
63'
62'
59'
56'
56'
51'
48'
47'
Start of the second half
45+2'
43'
40'
36'
32'
In: Maoulida
Out: Mohamed
29'
25'
22'
21'
20'
19'
18'
17'
15'
13'
11'
9'
5'
3'
1'
Start of the match
Group
Field trip
Arrival at the stadium
Prediction
Referee
Lineup - Comoros
Lineup - Colombia
45 minutes to go!
Tune in here Colombia vs Comores Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Comores Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Star +.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Colombia vs Comores match for Espoirs de Toulon Tournament?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star+
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+
Chile: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN Sports
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star+
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star+
Data
Colombia is one of the references of this tournament. It has been champion three times and ranks fifth among the tournament's winners.
Squad List - Comoros
This is the list of those called up by Professor Hamada Jambay:
Squad List - Colombia
Comoros
Contrary to Colombia, the Africans are not coming from a good season. They failed to qualify for the 2021 African Youth Championship and only reached the group stage of the COFASA U-20 Cup.
Colombia
The Colombian national team has just been crowned champion of the Raúl Coloma Cup in Chile. The team coached by Héctor Cárdenas is in high spirits after the championship and with the help of Tomás Ángel, they hope to advance in this tournament that is already an old acquaintance for the Colombians.
The match will be played at the Stade Parsemain
The Colombia vs Comoros match will be played at the Stade Parsemain, located in the city of Fos-sus-Mer, in Colombia. This venue, inaugurated in 2005, has a capacity for 12,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Hope for Toulon Tournament match: Colombia vs Comoros live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.