Goals and Highlights: Angola 2-1 Central African Republic in 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

THE GAME IS OVER
The match ends at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, Angola beats the Central African Republic and the Qualifying matches begin with a bang.
GOOOOOOOL BY DALA! GOOOOOOOL FOR THE COMEBACK! ANGOLA IS BACK IN THE GAME
GOOOOOOOL FOR ANGOLA! GOOOOOOOL FOR THE EQUALIZER! NZOLA BECOMES THE HERO AND TIES THE MATCH
THE SECOND GOAL IS FORGIVEN!
The squad
THE EQUALIZER IS CLOSE! Angola had the chance to equalize but their finishing was not precise and they sent the ball over the crossbar after having the goalkeeper beaten.
THE SECOND HALF STARTS
The second half of the match begins, Angola will be looking for the equalizer and Central African Republic to increase the lead on the scoreboard
THE FIRST HALF IS OVER
The first half ends at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, Central African Republic is leading by the minimum at the moment.
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC! SAMUEL NLEND SCORES THE FIRST OF THE MATCH.
A shot that just misses the goalkeeper's far post! The Central African Republic has already made its first appearance in the match.
The Angolan team continued to press and once again had a chance after generating danger on the right flank, but the ball could not go any further because the defensive saga solved the problem in a great way.
ANGOLA'S FIRST GOAL! The Angolan national team touched the goal but their shot went just wide.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
Match kicks off at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, Angola takes on Central African Republic.
IN MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of minutes we will start the broadcast of Angola vs Central African Republic; match corresponding to Day 1 of Group E of the Qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
ANGOLA SEEKS ANOTHER PARTICIPATION
Angola has already been present in the African Cup of Nations, however, it has never managed to win the championship, so they will try to qualify and that in this new opportunity everything will be different.
NEXT DUELS
Angola will face Madagascar on Sunday, June 5, at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina Stadium, on Matchday 2 of the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers and Central African Republic will face Ghana on Sunday, June 5, at the Estádio 11 de Novembro, on Matchday 2 of the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.
Seeking their first qualification
The Central African Republic has never been to the Africa Cup of Nations and will be looking to qualify for the first time in its soccer history.
HOW DOES THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FARE?
Unlike their similar team, the Central African Republic has already played two matches this year. The first one they lost 1-3 to Tanzania and in another match they drew 0-0 with Sudan. However, they have still had little activity as several scheduled preparation matches did not take place, so there is still some uncertainty as to whether they have had enough time to prepare properly.
HOW ANGOLA IS DOING
Angola has struggled in preparation for these qualifiers as they have not played any friendly or official matches this year. Therefore, there is a big question mark over the physical condition of the selected players to play this match, as only training sessions have been the basis of their preparation during these months. Although the opponent is not so strong compared to others, these first 90 minutes will be a great challenge for the national team.
GROUP E OF THE QUALIFIERS
Group E is formed by the nations of Angola, Central African Republic, Ghana and Madagascar. The favorite to take the second place is Ghana, a team that has already participated several times in the African Cup of Nations and it is almost a fact to see them there next year.
EXTREMELY EVENLY MATCHED CLASHES
In all history, these nations have only met on two occasions and have recorded one victory per side, making this one of the duels where the scales are not tipped in favor of anyone. In both matches, the result ended with 4 goals in the scoreboard, so there is a very good scoring rate in these matches.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, today begins the qualifying matches for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, Angola and Central African Republic will seek to start day 1 of these qualifiers with the right foot and be present in the next edition of the tournament that unites an entire continent in the quest to find the new king of Africa.
What time is Angola vs Central African Republic match for African Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Angola vs Central African Republic of 1st June in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 21:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 17:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM
Watch out for this Central African Republic player:
For this match, Georgino M'Vondo will be the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes, the Central African who plays as a striker or when required as a midfielder, has been a fundamental part in the offensive tactics of his nation, likewise, he has been increasingly gaining more experience to become a reference for his team, so we will have to keep an eye on him during this duel.
Watch out for this player from Angola:
For this match, Domingos Andrade will be the player to watch throughout these 90 minutes of the match. Domingos Andrade has become an all-rounder and a key player to generate unbalance on the opposing team's flanks and generate damage by aerial or low play, so the Central African Republic's defensive saga will have to be careful with this crack at all times.
Last lineup of the Central African Republic:
S. Ngam; K. Mbiafolo, S. Koleoko, F. Niamathé, E. Takos; T. Toropité, I. Ngoma, B. Pirioua; F. Yngao, G. MVondo, T. Ban.
Angola's last lineup:
Estrela; D. Liberal, J. Mananga, M. Balbúrdia, D. Andrade; Gaspar; Zini, P. Miguel; Depú; H. Costa, A. Papel.
Background:
Angola and Central African Republic have only met on two occasions, resulting in a tilted scales with one win per side. In goals, it is the Angolan team who has the advantage with 5 goals scored over 3 for the African Republic. Their last meeting dates back to the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where Central African Republic came away with a 3-1 victory.
About the Stadium:
The November 11 Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Talatona, Angola. It hosted the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations. It is one of three other stadiums that were built for this tournament. It hosted most of the matches in Group A, one in Group B, one in the quarterfinals, one in the semifinals, and the final between Egypt and Ghana.
It is currently used regularly by the soccer clubs Primeiro de Agosto, Petro de Luanda and Benfica de Luanda, which play at Girabola. Its capacity is 48,000 spectators.
The stadium is named after the date of Angola's independence.
The stadium is located in the municipality of Talatona, on the highway around Luanda, on the side of the road.
Expectations continue to rise
The Central African Republic team is looking to return to the path of victory again after having gone through a long road where glory has escaped from their hands, the last time they won was on October 7, 2021 when they defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Since that day, Central African Republic lost 0-2 to Nigeria, 2-1 to Cape Verde, 3-1 to Liberia, 3-1 to Tanzania and drew 0-0 to Sudan in their most recent match, so now, in this debut of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers they will be looking to set sail with victory.
In search of a new path
The Angolan national team will be looking for a victory in this first day of the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations, as they have not tasted victory since October 8, 2021, when they beat Gabon 3-1 in the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, Since then, they have not been able to give their fans a joy since they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the same rival, then Angola drew with Egypt and Libya, then lost in a friendly match against Guinea-Bissau 3-2 and in their last match they drew 0-0 against Equatorial Guinea.
Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Kick Off
The competitions of the national leagues are over and with it the 2021-2022 season, however, the summer season begins where the nations dispute the last tournament of nations before Qatar 2022 begins. In Africa, the dispute to qualify for the African Cup of Nations begins, where they will once again seek to find the country that proves to be the best throughout the territory. In this match, Angola and Central African Republic will face each other in this first qualifying matchday in the quest to participate in the next edition of the competition that unites the entire African continent.
Kick-off time
The Angola vs Central African Republic match will be played at 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Talatona, Angola. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
