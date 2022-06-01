Highlights and goals: Kuwait 2-0 Singapore in friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
KUWAIT WIN!
We fall to a more clinical opponent tonight.
🇸🇬 #ONESTRONG #AsianCup2023 #KUWSIN
END OF THE GAME
92'
88' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR KUWAIT
87'
76' Change at Singapore
Out: Nazrul.
76'
71' Change at Singapore
Out: Song.
70'
62' Change at Singapore
Out: Hariss.
61' Change at Singapore
Out: Ikhsan Fandi.
57'
Changes in Singapore
Out: Yasir and Iqram.
RECOMEÇOU!
BREAK!
Had our chances but not the finishing touch as we trail to a headed goal at the break. Keep pushing, Lions!
Scorer: Fahad Alreshidi 39'
Scorer: Fahad Alreshidi 39'
🇸🇬 #ONESTRONG #AsianCup2023 #KUWSIN
END OF THE FIRST TIME
44'
41'
39' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR KUWAIT
38' ALMOST!
35'
24'
22'
21'
18'
15'
14'
8'
7'
GAME STARTED!
PRE-GAME
Singapore set!
🦁 Nishigaya's first Lions XI looks like this!
Kick-off at 11pm - let's go, boys! 🇸🇬 #ONESTRONG
🦁 Nishigaya's first Lions XI looks like this!
Kick-off at 11pm - let's go, boys! 🇸🇬 #ONESTRONG
👀 This closed-door friendly will not be broadcasted - in-game updates will be provided here! The XI, half-time and full-time scores will also be on all three FAS platforms.
PRE-GAME
PRE-GAME
Tune in here Kuwait vs Singapore live score
OUT!
Likely Kuwait
How does Kuwait arrive?
Open quotes!
"We want to try to play with initiative, both in attacking and defensive aspects, against Kuwait," he said. "We want to challenge (our opponents) and try to win the ball aggressively. We can also understand where we need to improve and then work on those areas after the match, before going into the Qualifiers and trying to qualify for the Asian Cup."
"I think Kuwait is a good warm-up, a good test for us," he said. "I think anything can happen and there's definitely a chance that we can try to do something outside of Playoffs. So I hope we can make full use of this friendly in terms of how we want to adapt to Coach's strategies and stuff before we go. to Bishkek."