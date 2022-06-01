Highlights and goals: Kuwait 2-0 Singapore in friendly
Photo: Publicity/Singapore

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:58 PM20 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION!

Thank you so much for following Kuwait and Singapore on VAVEL. A great afternoon to all and until next time.
12:57 PM20 hours ago

KUWAIT WIN!

12:56 PM20 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Kuwait 2-0 Singapore.
12:47 PM20 hours ago

92'

Last minutes of the game.
12:43 PM20 hours ago

88' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR KUWAIT

Yousef Alsulaiman received a pass inside the area and hit goalkeeper Hasson's exit. 2-0 to Kuwait.
12:41 PM20 hours ago

87'

The game is moving towards the final minutes. Kuwait is beating Singapore.
12:35 PM20 hours ago

76' Change at Singapore

Entered: Gabriel Quak

Out: Nazrul.

12:33 PM20 hours ago

76'

Glenn submitted, but the kick came out too weak.
12:27 PM20 hours ago

71' Change at Singapore

Entered: Adam

Out: Song.

12:26 PM20 hours ago

70'

Kuwait has arrived. Issa Ali finished well, but Hasson held on tight.
12:20 PM20 hours ago

62' Change at Singapore

Entered: Adli

Out: Hariss.

12:18 PM20 hours ago

61' Change at Singapore

Entered: Glenn Kweh

Out: Ikhsan Fandi.

12:14 PM20 hours ago

57'

57 minutes and both teams haven't created chances so far. Follow 1-0 to Kuwait.
12:05 PM20 hours ago

Changes in Singapore

Entered: Hafiz Nor and Nur Adam

Out: Yasir and Iqram.

12:04 PM21 hours ago

RECOMEÇOU!

Kuwait 1-0 Singapore.
11:50 AM21 hours ago

BREAK!

11:49 AM21 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST TIME

Kuwait 1-0 Singapore.
11:44 AM21 hours ago

44'

Yasir crossed into the area, but Ikhsan Fandi did not reach the ball.
11:43 AM21 hours ago

41'

Shahdan finished from a long distance and the ball went over the goal without danger.
11:42 AM21 hours ago

39' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR KUWAIT

Fahad Alreshidi took advantage of a cross in the area and headed towards the goal and opened the scoring in the United Arab Emirates.
11:36 AM21 hours ago

38' ALMOST!

Shah finished and the ball went too close to the goalkeeper of Kuwait's post.
11:32 AM21 hours ago

35'

Ikhsan Fandi received a pass from Song and submitted it, but without danger.
11:24 AM21 hours ago

24'

Hariss hit a deep pass to Song, but the play was not dangerous.
11:21 AM21 hours ago

22'

Song submitted, but the goalkeeper again held it.
11:20 AM21 hours ago

21'

Eid Alrashidi finished from a distance, but without danger to Kuwait's goal.
11:16 AM21 hours ago

18'

Ikhsan Fandi submitted it twice and both times, the Kuwaiti defense blocked the shots.
11:14 AM21 hours ago

15'

Only Singapore. Safuwan took advantage of a cross in the area and headed it, but the ball was in the hands of the Kuwaiti goalkeeper.
11:13 AM21 hours ago

14'

A short break in the game for the Kuwaiti player gets treatment.
11:09 AM21 hours ago

8'

Irfan fandi prevented Alkhaldi from submitting.
11:06 AM21 hours ago

7'

Shabaib Alkhaldi headed in and the Kuwaiti goalkeeper got the ball.

 

11:06 AM21 hours ago

GAME STARTED!

It's friendly at VAVEL.

 

10:57 AMa day ago

PRE-GAME

Teams on the field. Will start.

 

10:18 AMa day ago

Singapore set!

10:15 AMa day ago

PRE-GAME

45 minutes to the start of the game.
10:15 AMa day ago

PRE-GAME

Kuwait haven't won in three games. They have conceded goals in the last three games.
9:26 PMa day ago

Tune in here Kuwait vs Singapore live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Kuwait vs Singapore live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
9:21 PMa day ago

OUT!

Shawal Anuar was cut from the Singapore national team for the friendly against Kuwait and the clash against Tajikistan, in Group B, of the Asian Cup Qualifiers. The 31-year-old striker suffered a knee injury and was ruled out of the Lion's upcoming commitments.
9:16 PMa day ago

Likely Kuwait

Aid Al Khaldi; Al Sanea, Al Hajeri, Al Fadhli, Al Dhefiri; Ayedh, Faneeni, Abujabarah, Al Ansari, Al Rashidi; Kameel.
9:11 PMa day ago

How does Kuwait arrive?

Kuwait ranks 146th in the FIFA Ranking. The team led by Vitezkav Lavicka comes from a very bad recent history. In the last 10 games, only two wins. There were five defeats and three draws. What drew the most attention in this period was the 7-0 rout against the Czech Republic in November last year. For the World Cup Qualifiers, Kuwait ended the campaign with 14 points and in second place in Group B, just behind Australia, who scored 24 points and secured the spot with ease.
9:06 PMa day ago

Open quotes!

"I feel it was a good training session because I felt that everyone has a high level of commitment and I'm really happy," said Japanese coach Takayuki Nishigaya. "Of course, it's a new challenge (for me)... we can definitely improve and I'm confident that we can improve (more) every day."

"We want to try to play with initiative, both in attacking and defensive aspects, against Kuwait," he said. "We want to challenge (our opponents) and try to win the ball aggressively. We can also understand where we need to improve and then work on those areas after the match, before going into the Qualifiers and trying to qualify for the Asian Cup."

"I think Kuwait is a good warm-up, a good test for us," he said. "I think anything can happen and there's definitely a chance that we can try to do something outside of Playoffs. So I hope we can make full use of this friendly in terms of how we want to adapt to Coach's strategies and stuff before we go. to Bishkek."

9:01 PMa day ago

Possible lineup for Singapore!

Sunny; Ahmad, Harun, Baharudin; Zuzliman, Sulaiman, Swandi, Nazari; Young, Ahmad, Recha.
8:56 PMa day ago

How do you get to Singapore?

Singapore is 158th in the FIFA rankings, but comes from two good results, with victories against Malaysia by 1-0 and against the Philippines by 2-0, both in friendlies in preparation for the Asian Cup Qualifiers. In the last 10 games, Leão won five, lost four and drew one game. Among the defeats, one by 4 to 2 against Indonesia for the Suzuki Cup, where three players of the team were sent off.
8:51 PMa day ago

THE GAME

Photo: Publicity/Kuwait
Photo: Publicity/Kuwait
8:46 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Estádio Al Nahyan

The Kuwait vs Singapore match will be played at the Estádio Al Nahyan with a capacity to receive 15.000people.
8:41 PMa day ago

Welcome to the VAVEL.com's coverage of the friendly match: Kuwait vs Singapore live updates!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo