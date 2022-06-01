Goals and Highlights: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine in UEFA Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thank you
90´+5
90´+4
90´
80´
78´
75´
68´
67´
58´
57´
48´
46´
45´+1
44´
39´
33´
26´
24´
22´
19´
18´
16´
12´
10´
8´
5´
3´
0´
Starting XI Ukraine
Starting XI Scotland
Scotland coach speaks
"We have waited a long time for this game, to be in this position to qualify for a World Cup, and we are determined to get to Qatar."
Scotland is already in the stadium
One hour to go...— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 1, 2022
The team have arrived at Hampden Park 🏴💪#SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/bJUyYvM4n0
The last confrontations
Scotland hit back in the reverse fixture in Glasgow, with Kenny Miller, Lee McCulloch and James McFadden all in goal in a famous 3-1 win at a raucous Hampden Park.
How do the teams arrive?
Game with a cause
We continue
Stay tuned for live coverage of Scotland vs Ukraine
Where and How to Watch Scotland vs Ukraine Online and Live
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Ukraine
Watch out for this player from Scotland
Ukraine call-up list
Defences: Sobol, Kacharaba, Syrota, Kryvtsov, Korniienko, Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Mykhaylichenko, Shabanov, Mykolenco, Zinchenko, Tymchy, karavaev, Matviyenko.
Midfielders: Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Shepeliev, Malinovskyi, Shaparanko, Konoplyanka, Zubcov, Marlos, Kharatin, Makarenko, Buyalskiy, Tsygankov, Buletsa, Garmash, Kovalenko.
Forwards: Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Júnior Morales, Sikan.
Scotland call-up list
Defences: Considine, Ralston, Porteous, Hanley, O'Donnell, Robertson, Souttar, Tierney, Hendry, McKenna, Gallagher, Cooper, McGinn, Patterson.
Midfielders: Forrest, McTominay, Fraser, McGinn, McGregor, Fleck, Gilmour, Armstrong, Ferguson, Palmer, McLean.
Forwards: Dykes, Chrisitie, Adams, Brown, Turnbull, Nisbet, Mc Burnie.
Background
Ukraine 2-0 Scotland Euro 2006 Qualifiers