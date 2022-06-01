Goals and Highlights: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine in UEFA Qualifiers
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:43 AM7 hours ago

Resume

4:57 PM16 hours ago

Thank you

Thank you for following the Scotland vs Ukraine game, this afternoon the Ukrainians got the pass to play against Wales to define who goes to the World Cup, be sure to follow VAVEL so you don't miss all the international soccer action.
4:52 PM16 hours ago

90´+5

The game ends with a victory for Ukraine and they leave Scotland on the road, now everything will be defined against Wales.
4:47 PM16 hours ago

90´+4

Goooooooooooooooool for Ukraine! Dovbyk alone in front of the goalkeeper sentences the game.
4:42 PM16 hours ago

90´

Four minutes are added.
4:37 PM16 hours ago

80´

Mc Gregor avoids Ukraine's shot.
4:32 PM16 hours ago

78´

Goooooooooooool for Scotland! Mc Gregor scores the discount after a great shot.
4:27 PM16 hours ago

75´

Adams initiates a great play of danger but gets a corner kick.
4:22 PM16 hours ago

68´

Armstrong and Hendy come in for Gilmour and Cooper.
4:17 PM16 hours ago

67´

McGinn misses a clear opportunity in front of goal.
4:12 PM16 hours ago

58´

McGinn receives a yellow card.
4:07 PM17 hours ago

57´

Yarmolenko close to the third but the play is disallowed for offside.
4:02 PM17 hours ago

48´

Goooooooooooool Ukraine! Yaremchuk headed past the goalkeeper to take a two-goal lead.
3:57 PM17 hours ago

46´

The second half begins with a change of Scotland, Christie enters for Dykes.
3:52 PM17 hours ago

45´+1

End of the first half.
3:47 PM17 hours ago

44´

Yellow card for Dykes.
3:42 PM17 hours ago

39´

Dykes presses for the goal.
3:37 PM17 hours ago

33´

Goooooooool Ukraine! Yarmolenko bites the ball past the goalkeeper and scores the first.
3:32 PM17 hours ago

26´

Yarmolenko shoots outside the area but does not generate danger.
3:27 PM17 hours ago

24´

McGinn shoots but the ball goes over the goal.
3:22 PM17 hours ago

22´

Adams falls in the area but it is not a foul, according to the referee.
3:17 PM17 hours ago

19´

Gordon saves Scotland once again.
3:12 PM17 hours ago

18´

Hanley gets on the end of Robertson's cross but the ball goes wide.
3:07 PM18 hours ago

16´

Ukraine came close to scoring the first with Yarmolenko shooting inside the box.
3:02 PM18 hours ago

12´

Robertson crosses and Hickey fails to make good contact.
2:57 PM18 hours ago

10´

Foul in the middle of the field in favor of Scotland.
2:52 PM18 hours ago

Ukraine's dangerous shot is deflected by the goalkeeper.
2:47 PM18 hours ago

Yellow card for Yaremchuk.
2:42 PM18 hours ago

Scotland begins to press.
2:37 PM18 hours ago

The match begins.
2:32 PM18 hours ago

Starting XI Ukraine

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Ukraine/Image: Uefa
Starting XI Ukraine/Image: Uefa
2:27 PM18 hours ago

Starting XI Scotland

This is how the home team comes out:
Scotland starting XI/Image: ScotlandNT
Scotland starting XI/Image: ScotlandNT
2:22 PM18 hours ago

Scotland coach speaks

"Obviously, circumstances have changed for the Ukrainian national team, but I am pleased that they have had the opportunity to go out and play for their country. They will want to represent their country well, and we are no different.
"We have waited a long time for this game, to be in this position to qualify for a World Cup, and we are determined to get to Qatar."
2:17 PM18 hours ago

Scotland is already in the stadium

This was the arrival of the local team:
2:12 PM18 hours ago

The last confrontations

Ukraine won the first meeting between the two teams 2-0 in 2006, with their talismanic captain Andriy Shevchenko sealing the victory after Olexander Kucher scored the opening goal. 
Scotland hit back in the reverse fixture in Glasgow, with Kenny Miller, Lee McCulloch and James McFadden all in goal in a famous 3-1 win at a raucous Hampden Park. 
2:07 PM19 hours ago

How do the teams arrive?

In what will be an absorbing and emotionally charged occasion, the Scots are full of confidence and unbeaten in their last 8 games, although the visitors have fond memories of Glasgow after winning their Euro 2020 Round of 16 match against Sweden at Hampden last summer.
2:02 PM19 hours ago

Game with a cause

The original match was due to take place on March 24 before it was postponed, and Scotland played Poland in a friendly, with the match raising £500,000 for UNICEF's humanitarian response in Ukraine.
1:57 PM19 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Scotland vs Ukraine game, this afternoon they are looking to advance to the duel against Wales for the ticket to the World Cup, stay with us as below we will tell you everything you need to know before the whistle.
1:52 PM19 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Scotland vs Ukraine

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Scotland vs Ukraine live, as well as the latest information from Hampden Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:47 PM19 hours ago

Where and How to Watch Scotland vs Ukraine Online and Live

The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:42 PM19 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Ukraine

Roman Yaremchuk, young attacker of Benfica had a good season in the Portuguese League where he scored 6 goals and assisted 3 times playing 13 games as a starter, the attacker was also a key player for his national team in the qualifying round scoring 3 goals in 8 games, now he has a very important task which is to help his team to get the last ticket to Qatar where the group B awaits them.
1:37 PM19 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Scotland

John McGinn, experienced midfielder, belonging to Aston Villa, is a key player for his club and national team, in the Premier League season he played 35 of 38 games being a starter in all of them, at national team level he was the top scorer for Scotland in this qualifying round scoring 4 goals and assisting on one occasion, for this duel in search of the final for the ticket to the World Cup his participation will be essential to have a chance of advancing.
1:32 PM19 hours ago

Ukraine call-up list

Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Boyko, Pyatov, Trubin, Riznyk.

Defences: Sobol, Kacharaba, Syrota, Kryvtsov, Korniienko, Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Mykhaylichenko, Shabanov, Mykolenco, Zinchenko, Tymchy, karavaev, Matviyenko.

Midfielders: Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Shepeliev, Malinovskyi, Shaparanko, Konoplyanka, Zubcov, Marlos, Kharatin, Makarenko, Buyalskiy, Tsygankov, Buletsa, Garmash, Kovalenko.

Forwards: Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Júnior Morales, Sikan.

1:27 PM19 hours ago

Scotland call-up list

Goalkeepers: Marshall, Gordon, Clark, Kelly, McLaughlin.

Defences: Considine, Ralston, Porteous, Hanley, O'Donnell, Robertson, Souttar, Tierney, Hendry, McKenna, Gallagher, Cooper, McGinn, Patterson.

Midfielders: Forrest, McTominay, Fraser, McGinn, McGregor, Fleck, Gilmour, Armstrong, Ferguson, Palmer, McLean.

Forwards: Dykes, Chrisitie, Adams, Brown, Turnbull, Nisbet, Mc Burnie.

1:22 PM19 hours ago

Background

Scotland 3-1 Ukraine Euro 2007 Qualifiers
Ukraine 2-0 Scotland Euro 2006 Qualifiers
1:17 PM19 hours ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
1:12 PM19 hours ago

Ukraine

The Ukrainian national team is not going through a great moment in the emotional state since their country is in an international conflict, however the players in the selection could give their country a joy in case of advancing to the next round, the illusion is still present in the selection and they must demonstrate that they are a strong team because sharing a group with France and not losing any game of the 10 played is not an easy job, Ukraine has in its squad great players who play in great teams and without any problem could surprise in the World Cup, but still thinking about the World Cup is too early, since in case of beating Scotland, they will have to face Wales which is a similar team with great players.
Zinchenko motivated/Image: ManCityEs
Zinchenko motivated/Image: ManCityEs
1:07 PM20 hours ago

Scotland

The selection of Scotland shared group D with two very complicated teams, Denmark and Austria, the selection of Denmark led the group with 27 points getting 9 wins and only one loss on the last day, the selection of Austria did not have a good qualifying round and Scotland took advantage of that to stay in second place with 23 points, after only one loss in the qualifying round, the Scottish team can say that they had a great qualifying round, because they are still playing for the ticket, it will not be easy to beat their rivals in search of a ticket to the World Cup, however Scotland has already shown that they can compete with teams of higher hierarchy.
Scotland ready for the challenge/image: ScotlandNT
Scotland ready for the challenge/image: ScotlandNT
1:02 PM20 hours ago

A ticket to the World Cup is at stake

Scotland and Ukraine are playing for the last UEFA ticket to qualify for the World Cup, after being postponed due to off-field problems, this Wednesday two good teams that finished in second place in their groups will face each other in search of reaching the defining match against Wales, the match will be very tense as it will be all or nothing.
12:57 PM20 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Scotland vs Ukraine, a UEFA qualifier. The match will take place at Hampden Park at 13:45.
VAVEL Logo