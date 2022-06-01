Goals and Highlights: USA 3-0 Morocco in Match International friendly
Image: VAVEL

1:45 AM7 hours ago

Resume

9:26 PM11 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the USA vs Morocco game, this afternoon the USA team got a great victory that will serve them well on their way to the World Cup.
9:23 PM11 hours ago

90´

The match ends with a quiet 3-0 victory for the USA.
9:15 PM11 hours ago

85´

Morocco is still looking to score but USA is well stopped.
9:04 PM12 hours ago

75´

Morocco misses the penalty.
9:03 PM12 hours ago

74´

Penalty for Morocco.
9:02 PM12 hours ago

73´

Bono once again saves his team.
8:53 PM12 hours ago

63´

Goooooooool USA! Weight converts the penalty kick into a goal after shooting to the left.
8:50 PM12 hours ago

60´

Penalty for USA after a foul on Pulisic.
8:46 PM12 hours ago

57´

Tissoudali tries a shot but without direction.
8:42 PM12 hours ago

52´

Tissoudali comes close but Turner makes a good save.
8:38 PM12 hours ago

49´

Bono prevents USA's third goal.
8:37 PM12 hours ago

48´

Morocco presses the opponent's area.
8:34 PM12 hours ago

46´

The second half begins.
8:18 PM12 hours ago

45´+2

End of the first half.
8:15 PM12 hours ago

45´

Two minutes are added.
8:14 PM12 hours ago

42´

Ounahi tries outside the box but the ball goes over the top.
8:07 PM13 hours ago

36´

The referee blows for a foul by Morocco near the USA penalty area.
8:03 PM13 hours ago

32´

Goooooooooooool USA! Weah shoots from distance and Bono fails to make good contact.
7:58 PM13 hours ago

27´

Yellow card for Long of USA.
7:56 PM13 hours ago

25´

Goooooooooooool for USA! Aaronson takes advantage of Pulisic's great pass and shoots free in front of goal.
7:51 PM13 hours ago

20´

Bono blocks a dangerous ball coming from outside the area.
7:49 PM13 hours ago

18´

Morocco approaches the area but fails to score.
7:42 PM13 hours ago

11´

USA is saved after a great shot by Hakimi.
7:41 PM13 hours ago

10´

Morocco tries with crosses in the area but they are not effective.
7:33 PM13 hours ago

Bono prevents USA's first touchdown.
7:30 PM13 hours ago

Start the game.
7:20 PM13 hours ago

Starting XI Morocco

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Morocco/Image: EnMaroc
Starting XI Morocco/Image: EnMaroc
7:15 PM13 hours ago

Starting XI USA

This is how the local team is selected:
USA starting XI/Image: USMNT
USA starting XI/Image: USMNT
7:10 PM14 hours ago

Morocco international

Only three of Morocco's 28 players compete domestically, while 25 are based abroad in France (five), Spain (four), Belgium, England, Turkey (three each), Germany (two), Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United States and the United Arab Emirates (one each).
7:05 PM14 hours ago

The local team is already at the stadium

This was the arrival of the North Americans: 
7:00 PM14 hours ago

Old confrontation

The nations last met on May 23, 2006, in a 0-1 loss in Nashville, Tenn. Serving as one of three warm-up matches for the United States.
During the match, U.S. defender Cory Gibbs suffered a knee injury that forced him off the final World Cup roster. He was replaced by current USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.
6:55 PM14 hours ago

Morocco prepares for its sixth World Cup

Qatar 2022 will mark Morocco's sixth FIFA World Cup appearance. It is the nation's first back-to-back World Cup appearances since 1994 and 1998. At Russia 2018, Morocco finished fourth in Group B with a 0-2-1 record against Spain, Portugal and Iran.
6:50 PM14 hours ago

New player

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is the only player on the roster to receive his first call-up to the senior USMNT. A dual citizen of the United States and Germany, Tillman officially became eligible to represent the United States after FIFA approved his one-time request for a change of association on Monday.
6:45 PM14 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the United States vs Morocco game, this afternoon we will see an extraordinary preparation game between two very competitive teams, stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the opening whistle.
6:40 PM14 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of USA vs Morocco

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USA vs Morocco live, as well as the latest information from TQL Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
6:35 PM14 hours ago

Where and how to watch United States vs Morocco online and live

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

If you want to watch the match USMNT vs Morocco live result online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

6:30 PM14 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Morocco

Hakim Ziyech, experienced midfielder belonging to Chelsea of the Premier League, is the most dangerous player of Morocco as he is a player who creates a lot of danger in the opponent's area, in the last African competition the player stood out with 3 goals in 4 games played, the player despite not having much activity in his club in the selection will always be the player to follow and in the World Cup Ziyech will be a key player for them to advance to the next round.
6:25 PM14 hours ago

Watch out for this player from the United States

Christian Pulisic, 23 year old right winger, is one of the best players in the United States, currently plays for Chelsea in England, where in the current season he played a cup final, for the United States National Team his participation has given him titles in important moments and victories like the last one against Mexico, for his national team he has scored 21 goals.
6:20 PM14 hours ago

Latest Morocco lineup

Bono, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina, Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi, Tissoudali, El Kaabi.
6:15 PM14 hours ago

Latest U.S. lineup

Steffen, Robinson, Robinson, Zimmerman, Yedlin, Acosta, Adams, Musah, Pulisic, Pepi, Weah.
6:10 PM15 hours ago

Background

United States 1-0 Morocco Friendly 2006.
6:05 PM15 hours ago

Arbitration Quartet

To be confirmed.
6:00 PM15 hours ago

Morocco doing things right

The qualification to the World Cup for Morocco was quite long because after finishing first in Group I with six games out of six won, they had to go through a two-game direct elimination phase, they got their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar by defeating DR Congo, as we know in the area they also play several tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations, with how demanding the area is, different good teams have been left out of the World Cup as is the case of Egypt and Nigeria, now the selection of Morocco must reach the World Cup with a high level of soccer to advance from the group stage, for Qatar Morocco will share a group with Belgium, Canada and Croatia, a very complicated group where a mistake can cost you the elimination.
Morocco prepares/Image: EnMaroc
Morocco prepares/Image: EnMaroc
5:55 PM15 hours ago

The United States has evolved

The Stars and Stripes had a great 2021 winning two trophies in CONCACAF competitions, first they won the Nations League playing with a B team, with that alternate team they managed to beat Mexico in the final, for the Gold Cup and with a stellar squad, they beat Mexico in the final achieving their seventh cup, in the qualifiers the United States was looking to return to the World Cup after not qualifying for Russia 2018, It seems that they learned from their mistakes and in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, the North American team showed good qualities that gave them the third place and the ticket to Qatar, this team has been showing great talent that has already spread to different parts of Europe, with little recognition the Americans are beginning to be in the squads of European teams.
USA prepares/Image: USMNT
USA prepares/Image: USMNT
5:50 PM15 hours ago

Friendly match in preparation for Qatar

United States vs Morocco will be the preparation game that both teams agreed as part of their preparation for Qatar 2022, as usual the teams seek to face teams from the same competition area to measure the style of play, in this case the United States shares group with Iran which is an Asian team, on the side of Morocco, Canada will be their opponent in the group stage so they have decided to face the neighboring team. 
5:45 PM15 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the USA vs Morocco live stream, corresponding to the International Friendly. The match will take place at the TQL Stadium at 7:30 PM ET.
