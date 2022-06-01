Goals and Highlights: USA 3-0 Morocco in Match International friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
90´
The match ends with a quiet 3-0 victory for the USA.
85´
Morocco is still looking to score but USA is well stopped.
75´
Morocco misses the penalty.
74´
Penalty for Morocco.
73´
Bono once again saves his team.
63´
Goooooooool USA! Weight converts the penalty kick into a goal after shooting to the left.
60´
Penalty for USA after a foul on Pulisic.
57´
Tissoudali tries a shot but without direction.
52´
Tissoudali comes close but Turner makes a good save.
49´
Bono prevents USA's third goal.
48´
Morocco presses the opponent's area.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+2
End of the first half.
45´
Two minutes are added.
42´
Ounahi tries outside the box but the ball goes over the top.
36´
The referee blows for a foul by Morocco near the USA penalty area.
32´
Goooooooooooool USA! Weah shoots from distance and Bono fails to make good contact.
27´
Yellow card for Long of USA.
25´
Goooooooooooool for USA! Aaronson takes advantage of Pulisic's great pass and shoots free in front of goal.
20´
Bono blocks a dangerous ball coming from outside the area.
18´
Morocco approaches the area but fails to score.
11´
USA is saved after a great shot by Hakimi.
10´
Morocco tries with crosses in the area but they are not effective.
2´
Bono prevents USA's first touchdown.
0´
Start the game.
Starting XI Morocco
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI USA
This is how the local team is selected:
Morocco international
Only three of Morocco's 28 players compete domestically, while 25 are based abroad in France (five), Spain (four), Belgium, England, Turkey (three each), Germany (two), Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United States and the United Arab Emirates (one each).
The local team is already at the stadium
This was the arrival of the North Americans:
The boys are in the building. pic.twitter.com/q541ZwdeYU— USMNT (@USMNT) June 1, 2022
Old confrontation
The nations last met on May 23, 2006, in a 0-1 loss in Nashville, Tenn. Serving as one of three warm-up matches for the United States.
During the match, U.S. defender Cory Gibbs suffered a knee injury that forced him off the final World Cup roster. He was replaced by current USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Morocco prepares for its sixth World Cup
Qatar 2022 will mark Morocco's sixth FIFA World Cup appearance. It is the nation's first back-to-back World Cup appearances since 1994 and 1998. At Russia 2018, Morocco finished fourth in Group B with a 0-2-1 record against Spain, Portugal and Iran.
New player
Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is the only player on the roster to receive his first call-up to the senior USMNT. A dual citizen of the United States and Germany, Tillman officially became eligible to represent the United States after FIFA approved his one-time request for a change of association on Monday.
We continue
Watch out for this player from Morocco
Hakim Ziyech, experienced midfielder belonging to Chelsea of the Premier League, is the most dangerous player of Morocco as he is a player who creates a lot of danger in the opponent's area, in the last African competition the player stood out with 3 goals in 4 games played, the player despite not having much activity in his club in the selection will always be the player to follow and in the World Cup Ziyech will be a key player for them to advance to the next round.
Watch out for this player from the United States
Christian Pulisic, 23 year old right winger, is one of the best players in the United States, currently plays for Chelsea in England, where in the current season he played a cup final, for the United States National Team his participation has given him titles in important moments and victories like the last one against Mexico, for his national team he has scored 21 goals.
Latest Morocco lineup
Bono, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina, Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi, Tissoudali, El Kaabi.
Latest U.S. lineup
Steffen, Robinson, Robinson, Zimmerman, Yedlin, Acosta, Adams, Musah, Pulisic, Pepi, Weah.
Background
United States 1-0 Morocco Friendly 2006.
Arbitration Quartet
To be confirmed.
Morocco doing things right
The qualification to the World Cup for Morocco was quite long because after finishing first in Group I with six games out of six won, they had to go through a two-game direct elimination phase, they got their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar by defeating DR Congo, as we know in the area they also play several tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations, with how demanding the area is, different good teams have been left out of the World Cup as is the case of Egypt and Nigeria, now the selection of Morocco must reach the World Cup with a high level of soccer to advance from the group stage, for Qatar Morocco will share a group with Belgium, Canada and Croatia, a very complicated group where a mistake can cost you the elimination.
The United States has evolved
The Stars and Stripes had a great 2021 winning two trophies in CONCACAF competitions, first they won the Nations League playing with a B team, with that alternate team they managed to beat Mexico in the final, for the Gold Cup and with a stellar squad, they beat Mexico in the final achieving their seventh cup, in the qualifiers the United States was looking to return to the World Cup after not qualifying for Russia 2018, It seems that they learned from their mistakes and in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, the North American team showed good qualities that gave them the third place and the ticket to Qatar, this team has been showing great talent that has already spread to different parts of Europe, with little recognition the Americans are beginning to be in the squads of European teams.
Friendly match in preparation for Qatar
United States vs Morocco will be the preparation game that both teams agreed as part of their preparation for Qatar 2022, as usual the teams seek to face teams from the same competition area to measure the style of play, in this case the United States shares group with Iran which is an Asian team, on the side of Morocco, Canada will be their opponent in the group stage so they have decided to face the neighboring team.
