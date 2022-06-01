Goals and Highlights Malta 0-1 Venezuela in Friendly Match 2022
Photo: VAVEL

2:57 PM18 hours ago

Match ends

Venezuela wins 1-0 over Malta at the end of the match
2:53 PM18 hours ago

90´

4 minutes will be added
2:47 PM18 hours ago

85´

Last 5 minutes of the match and the visitors come very close to increasing the score.
2:46 PM18 hours ago

80´

Venezuela takes back control of the game
2:38 PM18 hours ago

75´

Venezuela delays its lines and Malta finds space to attack
2:32 PM18 hours ago

70´

8 corner kicks for Venezuela to Malta's 3 so far.
2:27 PM18 hours ago

65´

Modifications by Malta in search of a goal to tie the game
2:22 PM18 hours ago

60´

Malta seeks to retain the ball to prevent attacks from the visitors but struggles to withstand the pressure
2:19 PM18 hours ago

55´

Soteldo is the main figure in Venezuela's attack, which finds in the Mexican Tigres player the key offensive player.
2:14 PM18 hours ago

50´

The same dynamic of Malta defending Venezuela's attacks is being maintained.
2:08 PM19 hours ago

45´

Malta action resumes
1:49 PM19 hours ago

Half-time

First half ends with Venezuela's partial victory 1-0
1:49 PM19 hours ago

45´

2 minutes will be added
1:43 PM19 hours ago

40´

Last 5 minutes of a first half completely in favor of the visitors, yellow card for player 3 of Malta.
1:37 PM19 hours ago

34´

Goooooooooal by Roldón

Venezuela scores and opens the scoring 

1:33 PM19 hours ago

30´

Venezuela does not stop in its attempt to attack but does not find clarity at the time of definition
1:32 PM19 hours ago

25´

Rehydration break and back in action for both teams
1:23 PM19 hours ago

20´

Malta tries to respond in the match but they are very attentive in defense
1:17 PM19 hours ago

15´

Malta tries to respond but the South Americans have total control of the ball.
1:14 PM19 hours ago

10´

Venezuela begins to take possession of the ball
1:09 PM20 hours ago

The match begins with great expectation between the two teams that begin to measure their strengths.
1:08 PM20 hours ago

Malta vs Venezuela match kicks off
12:47 PM20 hours ago

All set in Malta

Malta is ready to welcome Venezuela in a friendly match that could be very productive for both teams.
12:40 PM20 hours ago

Venezuela presents its XI for the match

This will be the lineup of the visiting team.
12:32 PM20 hours ago

The future for these teams

Malta will be looking for a great start for the UEFA Nations League where they will fight for promotion to the next division, while Venezuela is preparing for what will be in the future the Copa America and the next qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
12:25 PM20 hours ago

This afternoon's stadium

The Ta'Qali National Stadium will be the venue for the match between these two teams, built in 1981 and with a capacity of 18 spectators. The stadium hosts the national team matches and the main matches of the Maltese Premier League.
12:15 PM20 hours ago

The fight in goal

For Malta, Henry Bonello will be in goal, while for the South Americans, Wuilker Faríñez will be in charge of preventing a goal. 
12:10 PM21 hours ago

Leaders in assists

Mbong himself got 2 assists along with Teuma, while in the vinotinto it was Yeferson Soteldo with 3 and followed by Ronald Hernández with 2.
12:05 PM21 hours ago

Top scorers of each team

For Malta, Joseph Mbong and Cain Attard scored 2 goals in the qualifiers for the World Cup.
For Venezuela, Salomón Rondón was the best scorer in the qualifiers with 4 goals, followed by Darwin Machís with 3.
12:00 PM21 hours ago

11:55 AM21 hours ago

What time is Malta vs Venezuela match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Malta vs Venezuela of 1th June in several countries:

 

Argentina: 14:00 PM

Bolivia: 13:00 PM

Brazil: 14:00 PM

Chile: 13:00 PM

Colombia: 14:00 PM

Ecuador: 13:00 PM

USA (ET): 13:00 PM in ESPN

Spain: 19:00 PM in Movistar

Mexico: 12:00 PM in Sky

Paraguay: 14:00 PM

Peru: 13:00 PM

Uruguay: 14:00 PM

11:50 AM21 hours ago

Watch out for this Venezuelan player

Salomón Rondón is the starting striker for the Venezuelan national team and belongs to Everton. Rondón did not have the easiest season with the Liverpool team but he managed to save the team to stay one more year in the highest category of English soccer. 
11:45 AM21 hours ago

Watch out for this Maltese player

Alexander Satariano is Malta's most interesting future project at the moment, as the 20-year-old was on loan at Serie C side Pergolettese where he had minutes and will have to return to Serie B side Frosinone for the next campaign. 

 
11:40 AM21 hours ago

Last XI of Venezuela

1 Wuilker Faríñez, 14 Óscar González, 3 Christian Makoun, 2 Nahuel Ferraresí, 20 Rodal Hernández, 6 Yangel Herrera, 8 Tomás Rincón, 13 José Martínez, 10 Jeferson Soteldo, 23 Salomón Rondón, 11 Darwin Machís.
11:35 AM21 hours ago

Last XI of Malta

1 Henry Bonello, 4 Steve Borg, 13 Enrico Pepe, 5 Jean Borg, 19 Adam Magri Overend, 21 Dunstan Vella, 6 Matthew Guilaumier, 7 Joseph Mbong, 18 Jurgen Degabriele, 17 Teddy Teuma, 14 Alexander Satariano.
11:30 AM21 hours ago

Malta to dream of promotion in the UEFA Nations League

Malta is in League D Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League where it will seek promotion to League C against Estonia and San Marino, although it will not be an easy test for the small country of the old continent.
11:25 AM21 hours ago

Venezuela and its good generation for the future

The Venezuelan national team was in the last position of the CONMEBOL qualifiers with 10 points, 13 points behind the last playoff position, which was Peru.
Venezuela managed to score 14 goals and conceded 34 and although it did not finish with the best results, it has an interesting generation to try to dream and take advantage of the expansion of quotas for the next World Cup 2026.
11:20 AM21 hours ago

Malta, a long road ahead

The national team of Malta has a long way to go to try to dream of fighting for the qualification for the European Championship or a World Cup.
Malta is in 169th position in the FIFA ranking with 971.56 points, an improvement of 12 positions in the last month.
11:15 AM21 hours ago

Friendly match between two teams in reconstruction

The Ta'Qali National Stadium will host two teams that are in the midst of rebuilding after failing to qualify for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Malta finished last in their group with 1 win, 2 draws and 7 defeats while Venezuela also remained in the basement of the CONMEBOL standings.
11:10 AMa day ago

VAVEL Logo