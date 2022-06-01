Goals and Highlights Malta 0-1 Venezuela in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Thank you for joining us
Match ends
Venezuela wins 1-0 over Malta at the end of the match
90´
4 minutes will be added
85´
Last 5 minutes of the match and the visitors come very close to increasing the score.
80´
Venezuela takes back control of the game
75´
Venezuela delays its lines and Malta finds space to attack
70´
8 corner kicks for Venezuela to Malta's 3 so far.
65´
Modifications by Malta in search of a goal to tie the game
60´
Malta seeks to retain the ball to prevent attacks from the visitors but struggles to withstand the pressure
55´
Soteldo is the main figure in Venezuela's attack, which finds in the Mexican Tigres player the key offensive player.
50´
The same dynamic of Malta defending Venezuela's attacks is being maintained.
45´
Malta action resumes
Half-time
First half ends with Venezuela's partial victory 1-0
45´
2 minutes will be added
40´
Last 5 minutes of a first half completely in favor of the visitors, yellow card for player 3 of Malta.
34´
Goooooooooal by Roldón
Venezuela scores and opens the scoring
30´
Venezuela does not stop in its attempt to attack but does not find clarity at the time of definition
25´
Rehydration break and back in action for both teams
20´
Malta tries to respond in the match but they are very attentive in defense
15´
Malta tries to respond but the South Americans have total control of the ball.
10´
Venezuela begins to take possession of the ball
5´
The match begins with great expectation between the two teams that begin to measure their strengths.
0´
Malta vs Venezuela match kicks off
All set in Malta
Malta is ready to welcome Venezuela in a friendly match that could be very productive for both teams.
Venezuela presents its XI for the match
This will be the lineup of the visiting team.
📋 ¡Así forma la #Vinotinto comandada por José Néstor Pekerman para enfrentar a Malta! ⚽#VamosVinotinto 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/zcSJ16iCSI— La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) June 1, 2022
The future for these teams
Malta will be looking for a great start for the UEFA Nations League where they will fight for promotion to the next division, while Venezuela is preparing for what will be in the future the Copa America and the next qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
This afternoon's stadium
The Ta'Qali National Stadium will be the venue for the match between these two teams, built in 1981 and with a capacity of 18 spectators. The stadium hosts the national team matches and the main matches of the Maltese Premier League.
The fight in goal
For Malta, Henry Bonello will be in goal, while for the South Americans, Wuilker Faríñez will be in charge of preventing a goal.
Leaders in assists
Mbong himself got 2 assists along with Teuma, while in the vinotinto it was Yeferson Soteldo with 3 and followed by Ronald Hernández with 2.
Top scorers of each team
For Malta, Joseph Mbong and Cain Attard scored 2 goals in the qualifiers for the World Cup.
For Venezuela, Salomón Rondón was the best scorer in the qualifiers with 4 goals, followed by Darwin Machís with 3.
Tune in here Malta vs Venezuela Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Malta vs Venezuela match in Friendly Game 2022.
What time is Malta vs Venezuela match for Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Malta vs Venezuela of 1th June in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 PM
Bolivia: 13:00 PM
Brazil: 14:00 PM
Chile: 13:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 13:00 PM
USA (ET): 13:00 PM in ESPN
Spain: 19:00 PM in Movistar
Mexico: 12:00 PM in Sky
Paraguay: 14:00 PM
Peru: 13:00 PM
Uruguay: 14:00 PM
Watch out for this Venezuelan player
Salomón Rondón is the starting striker for the Venezuelan national team and belongs to Everton. Rondón did not have the easiest season with the Liverpool team but he managed to save the team to stay one more year in the highest category of English soccer.
Watch out for this Maltese player
Alexander Satariano is Malta's most interesting future project at the moment, as the 20-year-old was on loan at Serie C side Pergolettese where he had minutes and will have to return to Serie B side Frosinone for the next campaign.
Last XI of Venezuela
1 Wuilker Faríñez, 14 Óscar González, 3 Christian Makoun, 2 Nahuel Ferraresí, 20 Rodal Hernández, 6 Yangel Herrera, 8 Tomás Rincón, 13 José Martínez, 10 Jeferson Soteldo, 23 Salomón Rondón, 11 Darwin Machís.
Last XI of Malta
1 Henry Bonello, 4 Steve Borg, 13 Enrico Pepe, 5 Jean Borg, 19 Adam Magri Overend, 21 Dunstan Vella, 6 Matthew Guilaumier, 7 Joseph Mbong, 18 Jurgen Degabriele, 17 Teddy Teuma, 14 Alexander Satariano.
Malta to dream of promotion in the UEFA Nations League
Malta is in League D Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League where it will seek promotion to League C against Estonia and San Marino, although it will not be an easy test for the small country of the old continent.
Venezuela and its good generation for the future
The Venezuelan national team was in the last position of the CONMEBOL qualifiers with 10 points, 13 points behind the last playoff position, which was Peru.
Venezuela managed to score 14 goals and conceded 34 and although it did not finish with the best results, it has an interesting generation to try to dream and take advantage of the expansion of quotas for the next World Cup 2026.
Malta, a long road ahead
The national team of Malta has a long way to go to try to dream of fighting for the qualification for the European Championship or a World Cup.
Malta is in 169th position in the FIFA ranking with 971.56 points, an improvement of 12 positions in the last month.
Friendly match between two teams in reconstruction
The Ta'Qali National Stadium will host two teams that are in the midst of rebuilding after failing to qualify for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Malta finished last in their group with 1 win, 2 draws and 7 defeats while Venezuela also remained in the basement of the CONMEBOL standings.
