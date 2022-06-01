Cyprus vs Kosovo: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Key player Kosovo
Vedat Muriqi | This striker of the Kosovo national team plays in the Spanish League (Mallorca) and is one of the players they will have to keep at bay as he has the ability to get unmarked and get into the area with great speed and power. He is one of the most valuable players in his club and they want to keep him due to the great performance of Muriqi.
Key player Cyprus
Pieros Sotiriou | This Cypriot striker, who plays for Ludogorets, finished the season in his local league with 17 goals to his credit and is the 'goal man' of his national team, so if they want to start off on the right foot this tournament, Pieros will have to have a lot of participation in the offense.
Last lineup Cyprus
Michael; Antoniares, Manuel Andreou, Fabián Schar, Ricardo Rodríguez; Kastanos, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Papoulis, Renato Soteriou y Tzionis.
Last lineup Kosovo
Muric; Ales Mateju, David Zima, Tomas Petrasek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Tomas Berisha, Ladislav Krejci, Idrisi; Adam Hlozek, Vaclav Cerny y Rashica.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Cyprus vs Kosovo will be Jerome Brisard; Benjamin Pages, first line; Alexis Auger, second line; Thomas Leonard, fourth assistant.
Kosovo: Keep the good run going
On the other hand, the Kosovo national soccer team has improved lately and its most recent matches are proof of its good numbers; among them, two draws against two great teams such as Greece and Switzerland in away matches stand out, besides, they have an undefeated record in three of their four away matches, so it could be said that the Kosovar team could take advantage of the good streak against an irregular team such as Cyprus. In their most recent match, Kosovo played to a one-goal draw against Switzerland.
Cyprus: Taking advantage of home
The Cyprus National Team has maintained a rather irregular and inconsistent form in their most recent matches. The Cypriots will be playing their first game of the year and that may weigh on them due to the six months of inactivity they have had. In their most recent encounter, they suffered a 2-1 loss to Slovenia in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Cyprus has not been able to win in nine matches, so today they will be looking to get off on the right foot with a home match.
The match will be played at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis Stadium
This Matchday 1 match between Cyprus and Kosovo will be played at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis Stadium, in the city of Larnaca, Cyprus. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm (ET).
UEFA Nations League Match
The countdown to the Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun and the wait for the World Cup is still long, so some qualified teams will begin to have preparation matches. That is why the UEFA Nations League will be a good tournament that will serve as a "warm-up" prior to the World Cup to be held later this year. Today begins the road to this tournament for Cyprus and Kosovo, who share Group 2 of League C together with Greece and Northern Ireland.
