Highlights and goals: France 2-1 Netherlands in 2022 U-17 Euro Final
Image: UEFA.com

1:53 PM19 hours ago

90+3' END OF THE MATCH! FRANCE IS THE CHAMPION!

The match is over at Netanya Stadium! FRANCE IS THE EURO U17 CHAMPION! Ends the reign of the Dutch in two consecutive tournaments and takes this year's title.
1:49 PM19 hours ago

90+1' FRANCE MISSED IT!

Mathys Tel missed an unbelievable chance, it was the goal to kill the match. Last seconds of the match.
1:48 PM19 hours ago

90' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the match.
1:45 PM19 hours ago

86' Netherlands substitution

Ilias Splinter replaces Isaac Babadi.
1:44 PM19 hours ago

83' Double change for Netherlands

Yoram Boerhout and Tim Van Den Heuvel replace Jaden Slory and Silvano Vos.
1:42 PM19 hours ago

80' Final stretch of the match

10 minutes left to finish the game. France continues to win and gets closer to the title little by little.
1:35 PM19 hours ago

75' Netherlands substituion

Enter Oualid Agougil in place of Rainey Breinburg.
1:32 PM19 hours ago

74' Netherlands had it!

Slory's shot with power and Olmeta put his hands to clear the ball.
1:31 PM19 hours ago

73' France substitution

Jeanuël Belocian replaces Luzolo Vangi.
1:30 PM19 hours ago

69' Yellow card

Tom Saettel in France is cautioned.
1:29 PM19 hours ago

64' France substitution

Axek Gueguin replaces Désiré Doué.
1:22 PM19 hours ago

60' GOOOOOOOALLL FOR FRANCE!!

SAEL KUMBEDI AGAIN! The French full-back scores a brace after Kuijsten's rebound from a previous shot.
1:20 PM19 hours ago

58' GOOOOAL for France

Sael Kumbedi scores the equalizer for the French with a mid-range shot.
1:19 PM19 hours ago

53' Netherlands substitution

Enter Alvaro Henry in place of Bram Rovers.
1:18 PM19 hours ago

51' FRANCE HAD IT!

Mathys Tel's shot was spectacularly saved by Kuijsten.
1:06 PM20 hours ago

48' GOOOOOOOAAL for Netherlands

JADEN SLORY! The striker scores after receiving Silvano Vos's delivery with his chest and finishing in front of Tristan Kuijsten.
1:04 PM20 hours ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at Netanya Stadium. There were no changes in the teams.
12:48 PM20 hours ago

45+1' Halftime

The first half of the match is over. Goalless draw between France and the Netherlands in the final of the U17 European Championship.
12:47 PM20 hours ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
12:45 PM20 hours ago

45' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is near. The game has not been very colorful on the part of the Dutch. France is dominating the game, but is unable to get on the scoreboard.
12:35 PM20 hours ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

The score is still level. For the time being, the Netherlands is keeping a clean sheet.
12:35 PM20 hours ago

30' Half an hour into the match

The match is still 0-0. The Netherlands have managed to balance the game somewhat.
12:30 PM20 hours ago

27' France come closer

Doué's shot goes wide. The score is still 0-0.
12:25 PM20 hours ago

20' The match continues to be tied.

Still goalless for the moment. The Netherlands are trying to shake off some of the French dominance.
12:20 PM20 hours ago

15' First quarter of the match

The scoreboard doesn't open for now. No approaches to the penalty area yet.
12:15 PM20 hours ago

7' Ball to the post! Netherlands are saved!

Now it's Saettel who hits the post. Another warning for the Dutch.
12:10 PM21 hours ago

4' Ball to the post! The Netherlands are saved!

Mathys Tel had a chance with a free kick. The shot hit the metal.
12:05 PM21 hours ago

Match starts

The final is underway! The match between France and the Netherlands is underway.
12:00 PM21 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: Christian-Petru Ciochirca - Austria

Assistant No.1: Maximilian Weiss - Austria

Assistant No.2: Luka Pušic - Croatia

Fourth official: Dario Bel - Croatia

11:55 AM21 hours ago

Teams on the field

The teams take the field.
11:50 AM21 hours ago

Statements - Netherlands

Mischa Visser (coach): "The mental toughness of the team is incredible, it's one of the things we are most proud of. They cope very well in pressure situations. The normal thing would be that if the opponent takes the lead, there would be more pressure and stress to deal with, but our players don't seem to vary their mentality at all."

Mike Kleijn (captain): "I don't think we're under more pressure as reigning champions, but we have to perform well to try to win it for a third time. Both teams have a lot of positive qualities, but if we do our job well we have a great chance to retain the title".

11:45 AM21 hours ago

Statements - France

José Alcocer (coach): "The idea for us is to always try to take advantage of our strengths. We have different resources to score goals, so we try to do that. We have great offensive potential, many different players can score in our games. We will try to cause problems for the opposing defenses, but we know that they are also very determined. They have a great collective drive and are very strong mentally. It will be a final between two great teams.

Mathys Tel (captain): "The pressure is a good thing. The Netherlands are a very good team. They won the European Championship, but we are here to try to take their place. We want to play our best, we have worked on how to do that, and we are going to try to win the final."

11:40 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes - Netherlands

16. Bernt Klaverboer (GK), 06. Tim Van Den Heuvel, 08. Mike Kleijn, 12. Alvaro Henry, 13. Oualid Agougil, 15. Ilia Splinter, 17. Yoram Boerhout, 19. Fabiano Rust, 20. Ezechiel Banzuzi.

11:35 AM21 hours ago

Starting XI - Netherlands

1-4-3-3
| 01. Tristan Kuijsten |
| 02. Bram Rovers | 03. Thijmen Blokzijl | 04. Dean Huijsen | 05. Rainey Breinburg |
| 14. Silvano Vos | 10. Gabriel Misahouy | 18. Antoni Milambo |
| 07. Jaden Slory | 09. Jason Van Duiven | 11. Isaac Babadi |

Coach: Mischa Visser

11:30 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes - France

16. Noah Raveyre (GK), 03. Luzolo Vangi, 04. Mamadou Sarr, 07. Axel Gueguin, 12. Zoumana Diallo, , 15. Elyaz Zidane, 18. Ayman Aiki, 19. Junior Ndiaye, 20. Alexis Kabamba.

11:25 AM21 hours ago

Starting XI - France

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Lisandru Olmeta |
| 02. Sael Kumbedi | 13. Christian Mawissa | 05. El-Chadaile Bitshiabu | 17. Jeanuël Belocian |
| 06. Zaire Emery | 08. Vallentin Atangana |
| 14. Naim Byar | 10. Désiré Doué | 11. Tom Saettel |
| 09. Mathys Tel |

Coach: José Alcocer

11:20 AM21 hours ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between France and the Netherlands in the grand final of the U17 European Championship.
11:15 AM21 hours ago

Tune in here France vs Netherlands Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the France vs Netherlands live match, as well as the latest information from Netanya Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
11:10 AMa day ago

11:00 AMa day ago

Key player - Netherlands

In Netherlands, the presence of Gabriel Misehouy stands out. The Ajax midfielder provides an attacking impetus from midfield. Driving forward with the ball at his feet or assuming dangerous positions after he has dropped to either flank, he generates danger near the box.

10:55 AMa day ago

Key player - France

In France, the presence of Mathys Tel stands out. The Reannes striker has featured for his club in the UEFA Europa Conference League and Ligue 1 this season, and has brought goals and maturity to his captaincy of the team.

10:50 AMa day ago

History - France vs Netherlands

At the U17 level, the two teams have met four times at the European Championship, with the Dutch winning three times, while the other match went to the French.

10:45 AMa day ago

Netherlands

After conceding an early goal against Bulgaria and needing Yoram Boerhout's stoppage-time winner against Poland, Mischa Visser's team again started behind against France before coming from behind with three goals in the last 14 minutes.

10:40 AMa day ago

France

José Alcocer's team reaches the final after an outstanding performance, where they scored goals in their first two matches against Poland and Bulgaria, and despite losing in their last group stage match against the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals they beat Germany on penalties and Portugal by the same means.

10:35 AMa day ago

The match will be played at Netanya Stadium

The France vs Netherlands match will be played at Netanya Stadium, located in the city of Netanya, Israel. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 24,000 spectators.
10:30 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the U-17 European Championship match: France vs Netherlands Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
