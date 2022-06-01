Highlights and goals: France 2-1 Netherlands in 2022 U-17 Euro Final

ADVERTISEMENT
90+3' END OF THE MATCH! FRANCE IS THE CHAMPION!
90+1' FRANCE MISSED IT!
90' Additional time
86' Netherlands substitution
83' Double change for Netherlands
80' Final stretch of the match
75' Netherlands substituion
74' Netherlands had it!
73' France substitution
69' Yellow card
64' France substitution
60' GOOOOOOOALLL FOR FRANCE!!
58' GOOOOAL for France
53' Netherlands substitution
51' FRANCE HAD IT!
48' GOOOOOOOAAL for Netherlands
Second half begins
45+1' Halftime
45' Additional time
45' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half an hour into the match
27' France come closer
20' The match continues to be tied.
15' First quarter of the match
7' Ball to the post! Netherlands are saved!
4' Ball to the post! The Netherlands are saved!
Match starts
Match officials
Referee: Christian-Petru Ciochirca - Austria
Assistant No.1: Maximilian Weiss - Austria
Assistant No.2: Luka Pušic - Croatia
Fourth official: Dario Bel - Croatia
Teams on the field
Statements - Netherlands
Mike Kleijn (captain): "I don't think we're under more pressure as reigning champions, but we have to perform well to try to win it for a third time. Both teams have a lot of positive qualities, but if we do our job well we have a great chance to retain the title".
Statements - France
Mathys Tel (captain): "The pressure is a good thing. The Netherlands are a very good team. They won the European Championship, but we are here to try to take their place. We want to play our best, we have worked on how to do that, and we are going to try to win the final."
Substitutes - Netherlands
16. Bernt Klaverboer (GK), 06. Tim Van Den Heuvel, 08. Mike Kleijn, 12. Alvaro Henry, 13. Oualid Agougil, 15. Ilia Splinter, 17. Yoram Boerhout, 19. Fabiano Rust, 20. Ezechiel Banzuzi.
Starting XI - Netherlands
Coach: Mischa Visser
Substitutes - France
16. Noah Raveyre (GK), 03. Luzolo Vangi, 04. Mamadou Sarr, 07. Axel Gueguin, 12. Zoumana Diallo, , 15. Elyaz Zidane, 18. Ayman Aiki, 19. Junior Ndiaye, 20. Alexis Kabamba.
Starting XI - France
Coach: José Alcocer
Key player - Netherlands
In Netherlands, the presence of Gabriel Misehouy stands out. The Ajax midfielder provides an attacking impetus from midfield. Driving forward with the ball at his feet or assuming dangerous positions after he has dropped to either flank, he generates danger near the box.
Key player - France
In France, the presence of Mathys Tel stands out. The Reannes striker has featured for his club in the UEFA Europa Conference League and Ligue 1 this season, and has brought goals and maturity to his captaincy of the team.
History - France vs Netherlands
At the U17 level, the two teams have met four times at the European Championship, with the Dutch winning three times, while the other match went to the French.
Netherlands
After conceding an early goal against Bulgaria and needing Yoram Boerhout's stoppage-time winner against Poland, Mischa Visser's team again started behind against France before coming from behind with three goals in the last 14 minutes.
France
José Alcocer's team reaches the final after an outstanding performance, where they scored goals in their first two matches against Poland and Bulgaria, and despite losing in their last group stage match against the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals they beat Germany on penalties and Portugal by the same means.