Guadalupe vs Cuba Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in CONCACAF Nations League
Source: VAVEL

12:15 PM20 hours ago

Tune in here Guadalupe vs Cuba in the Nations League Concacaf

12:10 PM21 hours ago

What time is Guadalupe vs Cuba match for Nations League Concacaf?

This is the start time of the game Guadalupe vs Cuba of 02nd on June in several countries:

México: 19:00 horas CDMX, TUDN

Argentina: 20:00 horas

Chile: 21:00 horas

Colombia: 19:0 horas

Perú: 19:00 horas

EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 19:00 horas

Uruguay: 20: horas

Paraguay: 20:00 horas

España: 02:00 horas

12:05 PM21 hours ago

Where and how to watch Guadeloupe vs Cuba live

The match will be broadcasted by:
In Mexico: TUDN
In the United States: Univision and Paramount +
In Canada: One Soccer
In Costa Rica and Guatemala: Tigo Sports
In El Salvador: TCS
In Honduras: Televicentro
In Panama: Medcom and TVN
In the Caribbean: Flow Sports and CSTN
In the rest of the world: Concacaf Go (web and apps for Android and iOS) and selected matches on Concacaf's YouTube and Facebook accounts.
12:00 PM21 hours ago

Antecedents

The team of Guadeloupe and Cuba have met 8 times, leaving the balance on the side of the Cubans with 4 wins, a draw and 2 victories for Guadeloupe.
2011, Caribbean Zone Semi-Finals, Cuba 1-2 Guadeloupe
2009 , Caribbean Zone Third place, Cuba 4-5 Guadeloupe
2009 , Caribbean Zone Group J, Guadeloupe 1-2 Cuba
2007, Caribbean Zone Third place, Guadeloupe 1-2 Cuba
2007, Group B, Cuba 1-2 Guadeloupe
11:55 AM21 hours ago

How are they doing?

The last match of the Guadeloupe national team was in 2021 against Suriname, exactly on July 20, losing 2-1 in the last match of the Gold Cup group stage.

On the other hand, Cuba's last match was on March 23 in a friendly against Belize.

11:50 AM21 hours ago

How will the tournament be played?

The tournament will be played in three leagues, with home and away matches, during the FIFA dates of June 2022 and March 2023. Then the Finals will take place in June 2023, consisting of semifinals, third-place match and final.
The teams were distributed, with promotions and relegations, in Leagues A, B and C, according to the results of the previous edition.
11:45 AM21 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Guadeloupe

Raphael Mirval of Guadeloupe finished as the top scorer in the C League during the 2019-20 CNL (7 goals) and will surely look to increase his tally in the CNL 202.
Source: meclovin17
11:40 AM21 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Cuba

There is a new generation of players from Cuba, such as Onel Hernandez, who will try to impress and take advantage of as many minutes as possible.
Source: Getty Images
11:35 AM21 hours ago

They are ready

The Cuban national soccer team is ready to move up positions in the CONCACAF Nations League and qualify for next year's Gold Cup, assured the Cuban Football Association (AFC) on Tuesday.
At a press conference, AFC president Oliet Rodríguez stressed that the Caribbean Lions are ready to face the four Nations League matches this June.
11:30 AM21 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the CONCACAF Nations League match between Guadeloupe vs Cuba. The match will take place at the René Serge Nabajoth Stadium at 8:00 pm.
