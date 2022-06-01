Guadalupe vs Cuba Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in CONCACAF Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Guadalupe vs Cuba in the Nations League Concacaf
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guadalupe vs Cuba match in the Nations League Concacaf.
What time is Guadalupe vs Cuba match for Nations League Concacaf?
This is the start time of the game Guadalupe vs Cuba of 02nd on June in several countries:
México: 19:00 horas CDMX, TUDN
Argentina: 20:00 horas
Chile: 21:00 horas
Colombia: 19:0 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 20: horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 02:00 horas
Where and how to watch Guadeloupe vs Cuba live
The match will be broadcasted by:
In Mexico: TUDN
In the United States: Univision and Paramount +
In Canada: One Soccer
In Costa Rica and Guatemala: Tigo Sports
In El Salvador: TCS
In Honduras: Televicentro
In Panama: Medcom and TVN
In the Caribbean: Flow Sports and CSTN
In the rest of the world: Concacaf Go (web and apps for Android and iOS) and selected matches on Concacaf's YouTube and Facebook accounts.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
The team of Guadeloupe and Cuba have met 8 times, leaving the balance on the side of the Cubans with 4 wins, a draw and 2 victories for Guadeloupe.
2011, Caribbean Zone Semi-Finals, Cuba 1-2 Guadeloupe
2009 , Caribbean Zone Third place, Cuba 4-5 Guadeloupe
2009 , Caribbean Zone Group J, Guadeloupe 1-2 Cuba
2007, Caribbean Zone Third place, Guadeloupe 1-2 Cuba
2007, Group B, Cuba 1-2 Guadeloupe
How are they doing?
The last match of the Guadeloupe national team was in 2021 against Suriname, exactly on July 20, losing 2-1 in the last match of the Gold Cup group stage.
On the other hand, Cuba's last match was on March 23 in a friendly against Belize.
How will the tournament be played?
The tournament will be played in three leagues, with home and away matches, during the FIFA dates of June 2022 and March 2023. Then the Finals will take place in June 2023, consisting of semifinals, third-place match and final.
The teams were distributed, with promotions and relegations, in Leagues A, B and C, according to the results of the previous edition.
Watch out for this player from Guadeloupe
Raphael Mirval of Guadeloupe finished as the top scorer in the C League during the 2019-20 CNL (7 goals) and will surely look to increase his tally in the CNL 202.
Watch out for this player from Cuba
There is a new generation of players from Cuba, such as Onel Hernandez, who will try to impress and take advantage of as many minutes as possible.
They are ready
The Cuban national soccer team is ready to move up positions in the CONCACAF Nations League and qualify for next year's Gold Cup, assured the Cuban Football Association (AFC) on Tuesday.
At a press conference, AFC president Oliet Rodríguez stressed that the Caribbean Lions are ready to face the four Nations League matches this June.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the CONCACAF Nations League match between Guadeloupe vs Cuba. The match will take place at the René Serge Nabajoth Stadium at 8:00 pm.