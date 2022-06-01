Japan vs Paraguay: Live Stream, Score Updates (4-1)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:10 AM31 minutes ago

END OF THE MATCH

Japan defeated Paraguay 4-1 in friendly game
8:09 AM32 minutes ago

90' ⌚

The referee adds three more minutes
8:07 AM34 minutes ago

85' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

Ao Tanaka scores Japan's fourth goal after an assist from Kamada
8:04 AM37 minutes ago

82' Japan substitution

Out: Kaoru Mitoma

In: Kyōgo Furuhashi

8:00 AM41 minutes ago

79'

Daichi Kamada's deflected header for Japan
7:59 AM42 minutes ago

75'

Miguel Almirón shot from outside, but failed to score for Paraguay
7:57 AM44 minutes ago

71' Japan substitution

Out: Ritsu Dōan

In: Takefusa Kubo

7:55 AMan hour ago

70'

Ritsu Dōan misses the penalty kick with a right footed shot.
7:52 AMan hour ago

68'

Ritsu Dōan is brought down in the opponent's penalty area and the referee awards a penalty kick to Japan.
7:50 AMan hour ago

63' Paraguay substitutions

Out: Richard Sánchez, Óscar Romero y Gabriel Ávalos

In: Ángel Romero, Jesús Medina y Ángel Cardozo

7:48 AMan hour ago

63' Japan substitution

Out: Genki Haraguchi

In: Ao Tanaka

7:46 AMan hour ago

61' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

Kaoru Mitoma scores Japan's third goal as the hosts increase their advantage
7:39 AMan hour ago

59' PARAGUAY SCOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

Derlis Gonzalez scored Paraguay's goal after receiving a pass from Romero
7:38 AMan hour ago

57'

Oscar Romero managed an offensive header, but failed to score for Paraguay.
7:37 AMan hour ago

53'

Japan seeks aerial goal, unsuccessful in execution
7:36 AMan hour ago

50'

Yellow card for Derlis González in Paraguay
7:35 AMan hour ago

46' Japan substitutions

Out: Takuma Asano, Maya Yoshida y Wataru Endo

In: Daizen Maeda, Ko Itakura y Yūta Nakayama

7:30 AMan hour ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS

After halftime, the second half of the game begins.
6:52 AM2 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF

Japan partially defeats Paraguay by 2-0 at home
6:51 AM2 hours ago

45' ⌚

The referee adds one more minute
6:49 AM2 hours ago

43' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

Daichi Kamada scores the second goal for Japan, thanks to a header in the opponent's box.
6:46 AM2 hours ago

41'

Another attempt by Asano, perfectly held by the Paraguayan keeper
6:44 AM2 hours ago

39'

Deflected shot by Oscar Romero in favor of Paraguay.
6:43 AM2 hours ago

36' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽

Takuma Asano scores the first goal of the match, after a chip in front of the Paraguayan goalkeeper.
6:37 AM2 hours ago

31'

Oscar Romero's free kick for Paraguay is saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

29'

Blas Riveros' shot in favor of Paraguay, perfectly saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

25' Ball possesion

Japan 62%

Paraguay 38%

6:29 AM2 hours ago

21'

Paraguay can't find ways to hurt Japan
6:24 AM2 hours ago

18'

Free kick deflected in Japan's favor. Ritsu Dōan did not have the best execution.
6:23 AM2 hours ago

15'

Genki Haraguchi shoots again from half distance and the ball hits an opponent.
6:22 AM2 hours ago

10'

Genki Haraguchi's deflected shot for Japan
6:20 AM2 hours ago

7'

Paraguay starts to look for pressure on the Japanese team at the start of the game
6:19 AM2 hours ago

3'

Kaoru Mitoma's attempt on the Japanese left flank is unsuccessful.
6:17 AM2 hours ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The ball is rolling and the friendly match is underway
6:16 AM2 hours ago

Protocol acts

The selected teams take the field and the national anthems are playing
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Paraguay prepares

6:12 AM2 hours ago

Japan is ready

5:55 AM3 hours ago

Paraguay starting Xl

5:51 AM3 hours ago

Japan starting Xl

5:44 AM3 hours ago

History

The two teams have met 10 times, of which Japan has won four games, they have drawn four other matches and Paraguay has won only two.
5:42 AM3 hours ago

The last confrontation

The last match played between the two teams happened in 2019 and ended with Japan winning 2-0. Interestingly it was also part of a FIFA friendly date.
5:39 AM3 hours ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Japan vs Paraguay will start, corresponding to the FIFA friendly match date.
1:27 PM19 hours ago

Tune in here Japan vs Paraguay Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Japan vs Paraguay live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.

1:22 PM19 hours ago

How to watch Japan vs Paraguay Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Japan vs Paraguay match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:17 PM19 hours ago

What time is Japan vs Paraguay?

Argentina: 7:00 AM on Star+

Bolivia: 6:00 AM on Star+

Brazil: 7:00 AM on Star+

Chile: 7:00 PM on Star+

Colombia: 5:00 AM on Star +

Ecuador: 5:00 AM on Star +

USA (ET): 6:00 AM on beIN Sports

Mexico: 5:00 AM on Star +

Paraguay: 6:00 AM on Telefuturo and Star +

Peru: 5:00 AM on Star +

Uruguay: 7:00 AM on Star +

Venezuela: 6:00 AM on Star+

1:12 PM19 hours ago

Squad List - Japan

1 KAWASHIMA Eiji (RC Strasbourg/France)
12 GONDA Shuichi (Shimizu S-Pulse)
23 SCHMIDT Daniel (Sint-Truidense VV/Belgium)
28 OSAKO Keisuke (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)
 5  NAGATOMO Yuto (FC Tokyo)
22 YOSHIDA Maya (UC Sampdoria/Italy)
 3  TANIGUCHI Shogo (Kawasaki Frontale)
 2  YAMANE Miki (Kawasaki Frontale)
 4  ITAKURA Kou (FC Schalke 04/Germany)
20 NAKAYAMA Yuta (PEC Zwolle/Netherlands)
16 TOMIYASU Takehiro (Arsenal/England)
26 ITO Hiroki (VfB Stuttgart/Germany)*
27 SUGAWARA Yukinari (AZ Alkmaar/Netherlands)
 8  HARAGUCHI Genki (1.FC Union Berlin/Germany)
 7  SHIBASAKI Gaku (CD Leganes/Spain)
 6  ENDO Wataru (VfB Stuttgart/Germany)
14 ITO Junya (KRC Genk/Belgium)
18 ASANO Takuma (VfL Bochum/Germany)
10 MINAMINO Takumi (Liverpool FC/England)
19 FURUHASHI Kyogo (Celtic FC/Scotland)
13 MORITA Hidemasa (CD Santa Clara/Portugal)
 9  KAMADA Daichi (Eintracht Frankfurt/Germany)
15 MITOMA Kaoru (Royale Union Saint‑Gilloise/Belgium)
24 MAEDA Daizen (Celtic FC/Scotland)
21 DOAN Ritsu (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands)
25 UEDA Ayase (Kashima Antlers)
17 TANAKA Ao (Fortuna Dusseldorf/Germany)
11 KUBO Takefusa (RCD Mallorca/Spain)
1:07 PM20 hours ago

Squad List - Paraguay

Antony Silva (Puebla – México), Juan Espínola (Godoy Cruz –Argentina), Santiago Rojas (Nacional – Paraguay). Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras – Brasil), Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscú – Rusia), Omar Alderete (Valencia – España), David Martínez (River Plate –Argentina), Blas Riveros (Brondby – Dinamarca), Santiago Arzamendia (Cádiz – España), Luis Zárate (Olimpia – Paraguay), Alan Benítez (Cerro Porteño – Paraguay), Iván Cazal (Sol de América – Paraguay). Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps – Canadá), Richard Sánchez (América – México), Jesús Medina (CSKA – Rusia), Matías Galarza (Coritiba FC – Brasil), Óscar Romero (Boca Júniors – Argentina), Jorge Morel (Estudiantes – Argentina), Mathías Villasanti (Gremio – Brasil), Richard Ortiz (Olimpia – Paraguay), Josué Colmán (Guaraní – Paraguay), Derlis González (Olimpia – Paraguay), Ángel Cardozo Lucena (Cerro Porteño – Paraguay). Gabriel Ávalos (Argentinos Júniors – Argentina), Sebastián Ferreira (Houston Dynamo FC – EEUU), Miguel Almirón (Newcastle – Inglaterra), Ángel Romero (Cruz Azul – México).
1:02 PM20 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Referee: Christopher Beath
Assistant 1: Ashlye Beecham
Assistant 2: Anton Schetinin
Fourth official: Ryo Tanimoto
12:57 PM20 hours ago

Paraguay

Unfortunately, Paraguay failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Guarani team finished in eighth place with a total of 16 points. For the South American team, the road to the next World Cup in 2026 begins with these preparatory matches
12:52 PM20 hours ago

Japan

Japan comes into this match after qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Asian team qualified in second place in Group B in the third round of the FIFA Asian Qualifiers. Now, Paraguay will be their first opponent in their preparation games.
12:47 PM20 hours ago

The match will be played at the Sapporo Dome

The Sapporo Dome is a stadium where it is possible to play both soccer and baseball. This sports venue is located in the city of Sapporo, Japan. It hosted the 2002 Soccer World Cup held in South Korea and Japan and has a maximum capacity of 42,300 spectators. It was inaugurated in 2001.
12:42 PM20 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the friendly match: Japan vs Paraguay Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo