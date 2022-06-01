Japan vs Paraguay: Live Stream, Score Updates (4-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH
90' ⌚
85' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽
82' Japan substitution
In: Kyōgo Furuhashi
79'
75'
71' Japan substitution
In: Takefusa Kubo
70'
68'
63' Paraguay substitutions
In: Ángel Romero, Jesús Medina y Ángel Cardozo
63' Japan substitution
In: Ao Tanaka
61' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽
59' PARAGUAY SCOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽
57'
53'
50'
46' Japan substitutions
In: Daizen Maeda, Ko Itakura y Yūta Nakayama
SECOND HALF BEGINS
END OF THE FIRST HALF
45' ⌚
43' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽
41'
39'
36' JAPAN SCOOOOOOOOOOOORES ⚽
31'
29'
25' Ball possesion
Paraguay 38%
21'
18'
15'
10'
7'
3'
THE MATCH BEGINS
Protocol acts
Paraguay prepares
#Albirroja ⚪🔴
💪🏻 Nos preparamos para el compromiso que comienza en instantes. @jfa_samuraiblue 🆚 #Paraguay
🗓 Amistoso Internacional - Fecha FIFA
📺 @TigoSportsPY#VamosParaguay 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/xRpmAPkBoO — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) June 2, 2022
Japan is ready
キックオフまで...
あと15分⏳#SAMURAIBLUE の応援をお願いします📣
⌚️19:00KO
🏆#キリンチャレンジカップ 2022
🆚パラグアイ代表🇵🇾
地上波 #フジテレビ 系列で生放送中📺#TVer でライブ配信中📱https://t.co/uHd1JOxVWG#jfa #daihyo #サッカー日本代表#新しい景色を2022 #キリチャレの日 pic.twitter.com/R5Jd4cqEoP — サッカー日本代表🇯🇵6.2vs🇵🇾／6.6vs🇧🇷／6.10vs🇬🇭／6.14＠吹田 (@jfa_samuraiblue) June 2, 2022
Paraguay starting Xl
Japan starting Xl
History
The last confrontation
Everything is ready
Tune in here Japan vs Paraguay Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Japan vs Paraguay live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Japan vs Paraguay Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Japan vs Paraguay?
Bolivia: 6:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 7:00 AM on Star+
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star+
Colombia: 5:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 5:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 6:00 AM on beIN Sports
Mexico: 5:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 6:00 AM on Telefuturo and Star +
Peru: 5:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 7:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 6:00 AM on Star+
Squad List - Japan
12 GONDA Shuichi (Shimizu S-Pulse)
23 SCHMIDT Daniel (Sint-Truidense VV/Belgium)
28 OSAKO Keisuke (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)
5 NAGATOMO Yuto (FC Tokyo)
22 YOSHIDA Maya (UC Sampdoria/Italy)
3 TANIGUCHI Shogo (Kawasaki Frontale)
2 YAMANE Miki (Kawasaki Frontale)
4 ITAKURA Kou (FC Schalke 04/Germany)
20 NAKAYAMA Yuta (PEC Zwolle/Netherlands)
16 TOMIYASU Takehiro (Arsenal/England)
26 ITO Hiroki (VfB Stuttgart/Germany)*
27 SUGAWARA Yukinari (AZ Alkmaar/Netherlands)
8 HARAGUCHI Genki (1.FC Union Berlin/Germany)
7 SHIBASAKI Gaku (CD Leganes/Spain)
6 ENDO Wataru (VfB Stuttgart/Germany)
14 ITO Junya (KRC Genk/Belgium)
18 ASANO Takuma (VfL Bochum/Germany)
10 MINAMINO Takumi (Liverpool FC/England)
19 FURUHASHI Kyogo (Celtic FC/Scotland)
13 MORITA Hidemasa (CD Santa Clara/Portugal)
9 KAMADA Daichi (Eintracht Frankfurt/Germany)
15 MITOMA Kaoru (Royale Union Saint‑Gilloise/Belgium)
24 MAEDA Daizen (Celtic FC/Scotland)
21 DOAN Ritsu (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands)
25 UEDA Ayase (Kashima Antlers)
17 TANAKA Ao (Fortuna Dusseldorf/Germany)
11 KUBO Takefusa (RCD Mallorca/Spain)
Squad List - Paraguay
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant 1: Ashlye Beecham
Assistant 2: Anton Schetinin
Fourth official: Ryo Tanimoto