Mexico vs Venezuela: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in U21 Toulon Tournament 2022

Mexico vs Venezuela Live Score in U21 Toulon Tournament 2022
Mexico vs Venezuela match for the U21 Toulon Tournament 2022
What time is Mexico vs Venezuela match for U21 Toulon Tournament 2022?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Next games
Whatever happens in this game, both nations will be vying for their ticket to either the semifinals or to secure first place in the group next Sunday.
Venezuela vs Ghana, Sunday, May 5, 7:00 a.m. (Mexico) and 8:00 a.m. (United States).
Mexico vs Indonesia, Sunday, May 5, 10:30 a.m. (Mexico) and 11:30 a.m. (USA).
Key player Venezuela
The "Vino tinto" had some flaws in attack, but its center forward Daniel Perez was fundamental to get the victory against the Asian nation and could be one of the weapons to hurt "El Tri".
Key player Mexico
Xolos de Tijuana player, Víctor Guzmán, was a hero in the first game when he scored the only goal in the final stretch against Ghana, reminding us that he has good finishing and technique despite being a central defender.
Last lineup Venezuela
1 Samuel Rodríguez, 15 Adrián Cova, 2 Andrés Ferro, 17 Oscar Conde, 13 Jesús Paz, 18 Yerson Chacón, 8 Telasco Segovia, 16 Emerson Ruiz, 7 Saúl Guarirapa, 10 Matías Lacava, 9 Daniel Pérez
Last lineup Mexico
1 Hector Holguin, 2 Jesus Rivas, 4 Ramon Juarez, 3 Victor Guzman, 15 Jorge Rodriguez, 6 Eugenio Pizzuto, 5 Santiago Naveda, 8 Benjamin Galdames, 11 Diego Medina, 7 Angel Zapata, 9 Santiago Muñoz.
For the second title
It should be noted that Mexico has only won this championship once, which was in 2012 (in that edition it served them for the Olympic Games, where they would also be monarchs); and in the last two editions they managed to reach the final and lose it to England in 2018, in addition to the third step in the 2019 edition.
Venezuela: the key game
The Venezuelan national team also started off on the right foot with a 1-0 win over Indonesia, so they will play for first place in the group, although they will have the most dangerous opponent in the sector to test themselves and see what they are made of.
Mexico: sharpen their aim
Although Mexico started with a win in the first match against Ghana by the minimum difference to get their first three points, they will have to sharpen their aim because they missed many chances in front of the opponent's goal; they will also have to polish certain defensive areas, as they looked a bit weak at times.
The Kick-off
The Mexico vs Venezuela match will be played at the Stade Jules-Ladoumègue Stadium, in Vitrolles, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the U21 Toulon Tournament 2022: Mexico vs Venezuela!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.