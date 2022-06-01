Bulgaria vs North Macedonia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Nations League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Bulgaria vs North Macedonia Live Score in UEFA Nations League 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bulgaria vs North Macedonia match for the UEFA Nations League 2022.
What time is Bulgaria vs North Macedonia match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Bulgaria vs North Macedonia of June 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
This will be the first official match between the two teams, noting that they have played a couple of friendlies in the last decade with each country winning:
North Macedonia 0-2 Bulgaria, 2016 Friendly Game.
North Macedonia 2-0 Bulgaria, 2013 Friendly Game
Key player North Macedonia
If there was a key player for Macedonia to be close to the World Cup was the goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who had great interventions especially against Italy, where he saved everything possible to come out ahead with that victory.
Key player Bulgaria
A bittersweet performance by striker Kiril Despodov in the last match where they lost 2-1 against Croatia, where he scored the only goal, but was sent off in the final stretch of the game.
Last lineup North Macedonia
1 Stole Dimitrievski, 6 Visar Musliu, 14 Darko Velkoski, 8 Ezgjan Alioski, 13 Stefan Ristovski, 7 Eljif Elmas, 10 Enis Bardhi, 5 Arijan Ademi, 19 Milan Ristovski, 9 Aleksandar Trajkovski, 21 Tihomir Kostadinov.
Last lineup Bulgaria
1 Svetoslav Vutsov, 3 Andrea Hristov, 6 Petko Hristov, 12 Edisson Jordanov, 2 Ivan Turitsov, 18 Ivaylo Chochev, 8 Todor Nedelev, 16 Kristiyan Malinov, 20 Martin Minchev, 21 Radoslav Kirilov, 11 Kiril Despodov.
North Macedonia: improving the level
North Macedonia was just one game away from going to the World Cup and its growth has been tremendous in Europe, so in this Nations League they will try to prove that it was not by chance and that they have the necessary arguments to fight against anyone.
Bulgaria: a new opportunity
After being left out of the World Cup, Bulgaria starts its World Cup cycle this Thursday with the aim of winning the group and moving up to the 2026 edition, where they will hope to return to a World Cup after several bitter pills.
The Kick-off
The Bulgaria vs North Macedonia match will be played at the Stadium Ludogorets Arena, in Razgrad, Bulgaria. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Nations League 2022: Bulgaria vs North Macedonia!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.