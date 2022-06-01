Panama vs Costa Rica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in CONCACAF Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Panama vs Costa Rica live here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Panama vs Costa Rica live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Rommel Fernandez. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Panama vs Costa Rica live?
The Panama vs Costa Rica match will be broadcasted on TV on TUDN.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: VIX will be the application in Latin America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last Lineup Costa Rica
1st - Keylor Navas, 6th Daniel Chacon, 19th Kendall Waston, 3rd. Juan Pablo Vargas, 2nd Carlos Martinez, 22nd Ian Lawrence, 9th Jewison Bennette, 20th Brandon Aguilera, 14th Orlando Galo, 15th Carlos Mora, 7th Anthony Contreras.
Last Lineup Panama
1st Luis Mejia, 16th José Córdoba, 3rd Harold Cummings, 23rd Michael Murillo, 15th Erick Davis, 6th Cristian Martinez, 19th Alberto Quintero, 20th Anibal Godoy, 7th Jose Luis Rodriguez, 18th Waterman, 9th Gabriel Torres.
Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium
Located in Panama, is an Olympic stadium, was inaugurated on February 6, 1970, was created to host the Central American and Caribbean Games in 1970, has a capacity for 32 thousand spectators, is also the home of the selection of Panama, and tomorrow will be the stadium where the first game of Group 2 between Costa Rica and Panama will be played.
Background
In the last 5 games, Panama has won 3 games, Costa Rica has won 1 game and Costa Rica has won 1 game, so tomorrow the Panamanian team will be the favorite to get the first 3 points of group 2.
Group 2 is made up of
Panama and Costa Rica are located in Group 2, accompanied by Martinique, remember that only the teams that are leaders in their groups can access the next round of the CONCACAF Nations League, so tomorrow's match will be very important to place them at the top of their group for the moment.
Costa Rica: Will serve as preparation for the playoffs
Costa Rica, still with the possibility of getting a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will have this Concacaf Nations League match as preparation, since in a couple of weeks they will face New Zealand in a match where they will be playing for more than just a victory, but to take their national team to the highest national team championship, so they must make the best use of this tournament of nations.
Panama: For the honor after being left out of the World Cup.
After failing to qualify for the playoffs for Qatar 2022 and thus being left out, the Panama national team will seek to give a joy to their fans in the CONCACAF Nations League, facing an experienced Costa Rica team, a game where they will deputize 3 points and start the CONCACAF tournament on the right foot.
Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live online broadcast of the Panama vs Costa Rica match, corresponding to match day 1 of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022. The match will take place at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium at 6:30 pm.