Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

“Five selections have qualified for the World Cup. Senegal we won twice, Cameroon once and a half, Tunisia twice, Ghana we won once, Mali twice Morocco we never played against them. We beat all the great teams, it's the facts that speak ” , said the Tunisian coach.
"Well, they continue to be better than us, and us, to be in the World Cup", said Jalel Kadri.
Likely Tunisia!
Said; Drager, Ghandri, Talbi, Maâloul; Laidouni, Chaalali, Ali Ben Romdhane; Sliti, Msakni, Jaziri.
How do you get to Tunisia?
Tunisia occupies the 35º position in the FIFA Ranking and is also going through a good phase. The team qualified for the second consecutive World Cup after eliminating Mali's strong team in the playoffs. In the last African Cup of Nations, Tunisia passed third in the group with Mali, Gambia and Mauritania. In the round of 16, they eliminated strong and traditional Nigeria, but fell to Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals after losing 1-0. Another point for the team was the good campaign in the Arab Cup, where they passed the group they had United Arab Emirates, Syria and also Mauritania. On Wednesdays, he eliminated Omã by 2 to 1, in the semi, they beat Egypt by 1 to 0, but lost the decision to the strong selection of Algeria by the score of 2 to 0.
Equatorial Guinea likely!
Owono; Akapo, Orozco, Coco, Ndong; Salvador, Ganet, Machín, Buyla, Miranda; Nsue.
How does Equatorial Guinea arrive?
Occupying the position of number 74 in the FIFA Ranking, Guinea; Equatorial is experiencing a good moment. In the last 10 games, there were six wins, two draws and two defeats - one for Ivory Coast and another for Senegal, both in the African Cup of Nations. The team passed the first phase in the group that had Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Algeria. Very strong, based on the players the opposing teams have. In the round of 16, he passed Mali on penalties and against another strong team from the continent. Lost in the quarterfinals to Senegal, who became champion of the tournament against Egypt.
THE GROUP HAS STARTED!
This Wednesday (01), already á There was a game going on for Group J. Libya won Botswana 1-0 and leads the group. Tunisia and Guinea; Equatorial close the first round on Thursday (02).
GROUP J
Tunisia
Guineaé Equatorial
Libya
Botswana.
The match will be played at the Stade Olympique de Rades
The Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea match will be played at the Stade Olympique de Rades with a capacity to receive 60.000 people.
