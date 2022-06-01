Slovenia vs Sweden: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Slovenia vs Sweden Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Slovenia vs Sweden live match, as well as the latest information from the Stožice Stadium.
How to watch Slovenia vs Sweden Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Slovenia vs Sweden match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Fox Soccer Plus

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Slovenia vs Sweden match for UEFA Nations League?

This is the start time of the game Slovenia vs Sweden of June 2nd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fox Soccer Plus
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +

Key player - Sweden

In Sweden, the presence of Emil Forsberg stands out. The 30-year-old player had a good season with RB Leipzig, scoring nine goals and has been one of the team's most important players in recent times, despite his team's failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Key player - Slovenia

In Slovenia, the presence of Andraž Šporar stands out. The 28-year-old player had an outstanding season at Middlesbrough, scoring eight goals and in recent times has also been able to celebrate with his national team, in friendlies and qualifiers for the European Championship and the World Cup in Qatar.
Slovenia vs Sweden history

The history between these two teams is rather short, as they have met only twice, in 2008 and 2016. The statistics are in favor of the Swedes, who have emerged victorious on one occasion, the first time they met (1-0), while, the remaining match was a goalless draw.
Preview

Slovenia and Sweden come to this match with the idea of starting to look at their projections for the next World Cup cycle, in which they hope to have better results. It is worth remembering that the Slovenians were left in the group stage of the European qualifiers and the Swedes were just one step away from a ticket, after losing in the play-off against Portugal.
Group B4

The group is made up of:

  • Sweden
  • Norway
  • Serbia
  • Slovenia
The match will be played at the Stožice Stadium

The match Slovenia vs Sweden will be played at the Stožice Stadium, located in the city of Ljubljana, Slovenia. This venue, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 16,038 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the UEFA Nations League match: Slovenia vs Sweden Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

