Israel vs Iceland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Israel vs Iceland Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Israel vs Iceland match for the UEFA Nations League.
What time is the Israel vs Iceland match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Israel vs Iceland of June 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo Sports Network.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Iceland Last Lineup
Iceland's last match line-up:
Rúnar Rúnarsson, Daniel Grétarsson, Brynjar Bjarnason, Hördur Magnússon, Alfons Sampsted, Birkir Bjarnason, Aron Elis Thrandarson, Stefán Teitur Thórdarson, Jón Bödvarsson, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, and Thorir Johann Helgason.
Israel's latest lineup
Israel's last game line-up:
Ofir Marciano, Sean Goldberg, Orel Dgani, Ofir Davidadze, Maor Kandil, Bibras Natcho, Mohammad Abu Fani, Gavriel Kanichowsky, Munas Dabbur, Thai Baribo, and Dean David.
Iceland players to watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Argentina's offense. We start with Jón Bödvarsson (#9), he is one of the best players playing for Bolton Wanderers and in English League One he managed 7 goals in 10 games. The attacker is very important for the team and it is very likely that he will score a goal. The next player is Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen (#11), in 10 games played he has 3 goals in the Swedish Allsvenskanliga. Finally, Birkir Bjarnason (#67), had an incredible season in Turkey with Adana Demirspor, scoring 5 goals in the 2021-2022 season. The 34-year-old midfielder will be responsible for distributing the ball around the field.
Iceland
Like Israel, Iceland is in group 2 of League B in the UEFA Nations League. They arrive better prepared than Israel, had 4 friendly games against Spain, Finland, South Korea and Uganda. The last match of the Icelandic team was on March 29, 2022, they played a friendly match against Spain, the match ended with Iceland losing 5-0 at the ABANCA-Riazor stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Israel Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Israel's offensive and defensive attack. First Eran Zahavi (#7) is a PSV Eindhoven player who plays in the attacking position and in the regular season in the Dutch Eredivisie he achieved 11 goals and 7 assists. With his experience, it is very likely that we will see him scoring a goal in the game. Next up is Eyal Golasa (#23), he plays as a striker for Maccabi Tel-Aviv, in the Israeli Premier League he got 1 assist in 3 games he played. He will be very key in midfield to form dangerous plays and maintain control of the ball. Finally, Munas Dabbur (#10) plays as an attacker for TSG Hoffenheim, in the Bundesliga he ended up playing 17 games as a starter achieving 3 goals and 4 assists.
Israel
Israel is in group 2 of League B in the UEFA Nations League, it will have to face Iceland, Albania and Russia in the group stage. All these games will be very even, so Israel will have to come out concentrated to not lose any of them. The last match of the Israel team was on March 29, 2022, they played a friendly match against Romania and Israel won 2-0 with a double goal from Munas Dabbur. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
UEFA Nations League
Also known as the League of Nations, it is an official international championship played between UEFA's national teams. It is endorsed by FIFA and takes place every two years. The last champion was France, on October 10, 2021 they faced Spain and the French team ended up winning 2-1.
The stadium
The Sammy Ofer Stadium is located in the city of Haifa, Israel. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,780 spectators and it was inaugurated on September 15, 2014. Its construction cost 110 million dollars and it is the home of the Maccabi Haifa and Hapoel Haifa clubs that play in the Premier Soccer League. From Israel.