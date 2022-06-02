Northern Ireland vs Greece: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Northern Ireland vs Greece Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Northern Ireland vs Greece match, as well as the latest information from Windsor Park. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
This is the kickoff time for the Northern Ireland vs Greece match on June 2, 2022 in several countries:
Key player - Greece
Anastasios Bakasetas is a 28-year-old striker who plays for Trabzonspor in Turkey. Between the European qualifiers and the Euro qualifiers, he has three goals and two assists for his national team.
Key player - Northern Ireland
Conor Washington is a 30-year-old striker who, between the European qualifiers and the European Championship qualifiers, has scored three goals and one assist for his national team.
Greece
Their last match was on March 28 against Montenegro as visitors. They also lost 1-0. As for the European qualifying round, they were part of group B in which they also finished third with 10 points behind Sweden and Spain.
Northern Ireland
Their last match was on March 29 against Hungary. They suffered a 0-1 home defeat. In the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, they finished third in Group C of the European qualifiers.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is Windsor Park located in Belfast, Ireland. It is the regular home of the Northern Ireland national team and is the home of Linfield FC. It was inaugurated in 1905 and has a capacity of 22,000 spectators.
UEFA Nations League
This tournament started in 2018 and is played every two years on FIFA international dates. Its format consists of levels, that is, there are four leagues (A, B, C and D) and each one has four groups except D which has two groups: one of four teams and another of three. These leagues are formed according to the level of their teams, with A being the highest level and D the lowest. The winners of categories B, C and D are promoted to the next edition and those who lose in each category are relegated. In total, there are 55 selections.
