Serbia vs Norway Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2022

Watch out for this player from Norway
Erling Haaland, 21 year old center forward, in recent weeks his name has grabbed all the headlines for his signing with Manchester City, the young striker has already shown that he is one of the best strikers in the world and it is not for less since in each season he gets about the same amount of goals as games played, no doubt his national team resented his absence when an injury kept him away from the courts but now that he is healthy he can help his national team in which he has scored 15 goals in 17 games.
Watch out for this player from Serbia
Dusan Tadic, experienced Ajax striker, is currently living a great moment in Ajax being the reference in attack, starting as a starter in all his appearances, for the Serbian national team he is one of the most important players and probably the most valuable player of his team in the World Cup.
Latest Norwegian lineup
Hansen, Pedersen, Olsen, Ajer, Bjorkan, Odegaard, Berge, Thorstvedt, Elyounoussi, Haaland, King.
Latest Serbia lineup
Rajkovic, Pavlovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Kostic, Gudelj, Lukic, Zivkovic, Savic, Tadic, Mitrovic.
Background
Norway 1-2 Serbia Euro Qualifiers
Serbia 1-1 Norway International Friendly
Serbia 1-1 Norway International Friendly
Arbitration quartet
Center Referee: Pawel Raczkowski, Assistants: Adam Kupsik and Bartosz Heinig, Fourth official: Tomasz Kwiatkowski.
Norway seeks a consolation
The Norway national team was looking to qualify for the World Cup in group G where they shared a group with the Netherlands, Turkey, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar, apparently an easy group where they could fight for the playoffs, unfortunately for the Norwegians, they did not make a great qualifying round and were eliminated after losing their last game, Turkey was left with the playoff and Norway despite having a good base of talented players would be left without World Cup, now in this edition of the Nations League Norway has a complicated group that will certainly make them better for future competitions, also since they will not play in Qatar these games are essential to maintain the chemistry and start looking for a good base for the next Euro and World Cup qualifiers.
Serbia seeks to repeat what it did in the qualifiers
The Serbian national team surprised everyone in the qualifying round when they left Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the playoffs, with 20 points the Serbians took the lead undefeated and with good performances, now that they know their group Serbia should take advantage of the Nations League matches to prepare themselves because their group is not easy at all, Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon will be their rivals, In this new edition of the Nations League they are in League B sharing the group with Norway, Slovenia and Sweden, the Serbian national team knows that they have to show their strengths to reach the World Cup in good rhythm and these matches will undoubtedly put them in a higher competitive level, they should also seek to have a great performance to move up the rankings and face better rivals in the next edition, Serbia was in third place in their group in the previous edition.
The Nations League is back
The Nations League resumes its activity in a new edition, as part of the activity of League B Group 4, Serbia and Norway will face each other in what is one of the most complicated duels they will have, having one of the most complicated groups, a defeat could represent a lot in the aspirations of the selections, so from the first day we will see a duel where both teams will seek victory.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Serbia vs Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The match will take place at the Red Star Stadium at 2:45 PM ET.