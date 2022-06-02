Nigeria vs Ecuador Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
6:28 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Ecuador vs Nigeria Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ecuador vs Nigeria live match, as well as the latest information from the Harrison Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:23 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Ecuador vs Nigeria Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Ecuador vs Nigeria match will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: FITE

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:18 AM2 hours ago

What time is Ecuador vs Nigeria match for Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Ecuador vs Nigeria of June 2nd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV
Colombia: 9:00 AM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on FITE
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on DirecTV

6:13 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Nigeria

In Nigeria, the presence of Samuel Chukwueze stands out. The 23-year-old player was one of the key players for Villarreal this season despite scoring seven goals in the whole season. In the national team he has not had much prominence, but he has scored four goals in his last call-ups.
6:08 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Ecuador

In Ecuador, the presence of Enner Valencia stands out. The 34-year-old player had an outstanding performance in Fenerbahçe, scoring 13 goals. With the national team he has had a good performance in the last World Cup cycle, where he scored eight goals between qualifiers and Copa America.
6:03 AM3 hours ago

Squad List - Nigeria

5:58 AM3 hours ago

Squad List - Ecuador

5:53 AM3 hours ago

Ecuador vs Nigeria history

The history between these two teams is very short, as they have only met once, and that was in 2004. On October 22 of that year, the friendly tournament called "LG Cup 2" pitted them against each other in the duel for third and fourth place. The match ended in a 2-2 draw with goals by Marlon Ayoví and Augusto Perozo for the Ecuadorians and Kola Ademola and Victor Ezeji for the Nigerians. The result was decided by penalty kicks, where Ecuador won 4-3.
5:48 AM3 hours ago

Nigeria

Nigeria begins a new process with José Peseiro at the helm and after his recent experience with the South American national teams, he will have an idea of what this match will be like, looking for an advantage.
5:43 AM3 hours ago

Ecuador

Ecuador begins a very important part of its preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. The team coached by Gustavo Alfaro will measure forces against an African team, in order to start looking at variants and ways of playing against this type of players who demand a lot of physical power.
5:38 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Harrison Arena

The match Ecuador vs Nigeria will be played in The match will be played at the Harrison Arena, located in the town of Harrison in the state of New Jersey, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 25,189 spectators.
5:33 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Friendly match: Ecuador vs Nigeria Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
