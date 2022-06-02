Nigeria vs Ecuador Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Ecuador vs Nigeria Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ecuador vs Nigeria live match, as well as the latest information from the Harrison Arena.
How to watch Ecuador vs Nigeria Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Ecuador vs Nigeria match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: FITE
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Ecuador vs Nigeria match for Friendly?
This is the start time of the game Ecuador vs Nigeria of June 2nd, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV
Colombia: 9:00 AM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on FITE
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on DirecTV
Key player - Nigeria
In Nigeria, the presence of Samuel Chukwueze stands out. The 23-year-old player was one of the key players for Villarreal this season despite scoring seven goals in the whole season. In the national team he has not had much prominence, but he has scored four goals in his last call-ups.
Key player - Ecuador
In Ecuador, the presence of Enner Valencia stands out. The 34-year-old player had an outstanding performance in Fenerbahçe, scoring 13 goals. With the national team he has had a good performance in the last World Cup cycle, where he scored eight goals between qualifiers and Copa America.
Squad List - Nigeria
Squad List - Ecuador
Ecuador vs Nigeria history
The history between these two teams is very short, as they have only met once, and that was in 2004. On October 22 of that year, the friendly tournament called "LG Cup 2" pitted them against each other in the duel for third and fourth place. The match ended in a 2-2 draw with goals by Marlon Ayoví and Augusto Perozo for the Ecuadorians and Kola Ademola and Victor Ezeji for the Nigerians. The result was decided by penalty kicks, where Ecuador won 4-3.
Nigeria
Nigeria begins a new process with José Peseiro at the helm and after his recent experience with the South American national teams, he will have an idea of what this match will be like, looking for an advantage.
Ecuador
Ecuador begins a very important part of its preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. The team coached by Gustavo Alfaro will measure forces against an African team, in order to start looking at variants and ways of playing against this type of players who demand a lot of physical power.
The match will be played at the Harrison Arena
The match Ecuador vs Nigeria will be played in The match will be played at the Harrison Arena, located in the town of Harrison in the state of New Jersey, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 25,189 spectators.
Ecuador vs Nigeria Live Updates
This match.