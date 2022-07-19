Highlights and goals: Colombia 4-0 Chile in Copa America Femenina 2022
Image: VAVEL

10:02 PMa month ago

Our coverage of the Colombia vs Chile matchday 1 of Group A of the Copa America Femenina 2022 comes to an end.

9:54 PMa month ago

90+4' End of the match!

The game ends at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia. Colombia has won 4-0. What was done in the first half was enough for the Colombians to take the three points and certify their passage to the semifinals of the Copa América Femenina. The Chileans will now play the series for the fifth place, looking for the playoff for the World Cup.
9:50 PMa month ago

90+4' End of the match

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
9:50 PMa month ago

87' Last minutes

Not much is happening in the last minutes of the match. It remains to be seen what the refereeing team will add.
9:48 PMa month ago

83' Three changes for Colombia

Gabriela Rodríguez, Daniela Caracas and Tatiana Ariza replace Linda Caicedo, Mónica Ramos and Leicy Santos.
9:47 PMa month ago

80' Final stretch of the match

There are 10 minutes left in the match. Colombia continues to win very calmly and begins to dose energy.
9:37 PMa month ago

77' Colombia substitution

Enter Elexa Bahr in place of Liana Salazar.
9:33 PMa month ago

73' Chile substitution

Yanara Aedo replaces Karen Araya.
9:31 PMa month ago

68' Colombia came closer

Gisela Robledo's shot reached Christiane Endler.
9:28 PMa month ago

67' Yellow card

Gisela Robledo replaces Diaa Ospina.
9:28 PMa month ago

65' Colombia subtitution

Gisela Robledo replaces Diaa Ospina.
9:26 PMa month ago

63' CHILE HAD IT!

Yenny Acuña almost scored with a corner kick from the left that almost ended up being an Olympic goal. Liana Zalazar saved.
9:20 PMa month ago

57' Colombia missed it!

Liana Salazar weaved a good play with Leicy Santos, but in the end she shot poorly in front of the goal and the ball went wide left.
9:17 PMa month ago

56' Yellow card

Yenny Acuña was cautioned for Chile.
9:15 PMa month ago

55' Very frictional start of the second half

The game is slow in these first minutes of the second half. Lots of fouls for now.
9:12 PMa month ago

49' Match stopped

Colombia's Manuela Vanegas was lying on the ground, but managed to recover and continue in the match.
9:05 PMa month ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia.

There were four changes in the Chilean national team. Maria José Urrutia, Maria José Rojas, Fernanda Ramírez and Yenny Acuña entered in place of Valentina Navarrete, Yastin Jiménez, Javiera Grez and Nayadet López.

8:49 PMa month ago

45+1' End of the first half

The first half ends... A great job by the Colombian national team, pure effectiveness to go to the break with a 4-0 lead over Chile.
8:48 PMa month ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
8:44 PMa month ago

41' GOOOOAL for Colombia

ANOTHER ONE! LIANA SALAZAR SCORES! The midfielder scores with a header after a free kick from the left by Leicy Santos.
8:42 PMa month ago

37' GOOOOAL for Colombia

MANUELA VANEGAS! The defender received an empty pass from Lorena Bedoya and, entering the area, shot with her left foot, cross, impossible for Christiane Endler.
8:38 PMa month ago

33' BALL TO THE POST! Chile had it

Yastin Jimenez's good left-footed shot hit the right post. Catalina Pérez missed, but the metal saved Colombia.
8:35 PMa month ago

30' Half hour of match

Chile has not been able to generate a scoring chance so far in the match. Colombia remains calm.
8:31 PMa month ago

25' No dominating team

The score remains 2-0. Colombia is still calm because of the result, but must control the ball more in order to reduce Chile's momentum.
8:27 PMa month ago

20' 2-0 continues

The match did not change much in terms of development. Colombia did not reach the Chilean goal again, but it does not suffer either.
8:19 PMa month ago

15' First quarter of the match

First 15 minutes of the match. Colombia continues to win calmly, although it does not dominate the match yet. Possession of the ball is divided.
8:15 PMa month ago

11' GOOOOOAL for Colombia

DANIELA ARIAS! Colombia's second goal came after a free kick taken by Catalina Usme was left loose in the area for a shot by Diana Ospina that Christiane Endler couldn't hold and the rebound was taken by the defender to send it into the back of the net.
8:12 PMa month ago

10' First minutes

There is not much clarity in the game in the first minutes, but Colombia plays with the tranquility of having the result in their favor quickly.
8:08 PMa month ago

4' GOOOOAL for Colombia

CATALINA USME! The striker scores in the first dangerous play of the match with a cross-shot to the left post. Impossible for Christiane Endler to save.
8:02 PMa month ago

Match starts

The game between Colombia and Chile is underway.
7:57 PMa month ago

Teams on the field

The players of Colombia and Chile take the field at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia.
7:52 PMa month ago

Teams warm-up

7:47 PMa month ago

Match officials

Referee: Anahi Fernandez - Uruguay
Assistant No.1: Luciana Mascaraña - Uruguay
Assistant No.2: Adela Sanchez - Uruguay
Fourth Official: Edina Alves - Brazil

7:42 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Chile

12. Natalia Campos (GK), 23. Antonia Canales (GK), 05. Fernanda Ramírez, 07. Yenny Acuña, 09. Maria José Urrutia, 10. Yanara Aedo, 14. Daniela Pardo, 16. Geraldine Leyton, 19. Maria José Rojas, 22. Mary Valencia.

7:37 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Chile

1-4-3-3
| 01. Christiane Endler |
| 03. Carla Guerrero | 06. Nayadet López |
| 21. Rosario Balmaceda |                            | 18. Camila Sáez |
| 11. Yessenia López | 08. Karen Araya | 20. Yastin Jiménez |
| 15. Daniela Zamora | 13. Javiera Grez | 02. Valentina Navarrete |

Coach: José Letelier

7:32 PMa month ago

Substitutes - Colombia

12. Sandra Sepúlveda (GK), 13. Natalia Giraldo (PO), 06. Daniela Montoya, 07. Gisela Robledo, 08. Angie Castañeda, 09. Mayra Ramírez, 14. Ángela Barón, 15. Tatiana Ariza, 16. Gabriela Rodríguez, 22. Daniela Caracas, 23. Elexa Bahr.

7:27 PMa month ago

Starting XI - Colombia

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Catalina Pérez |
| 03. Daniela Arias | 19. Jorelyn Carabalí |
| 20. Monica Ramos |                             | 02. Manuela Vanegas |
| 05. Lorena Bedoya | 21. Liana Salazar |
| 04. Diana Ospina | 10. Leicy Santos | 18. Linda Caicedo |
| 11. Catalina Usme |

Coach: Nelson Abadía

7:22 PMa month ago

Group Stage Results - Chile

Matchday 1: rested

Matchday 2: 3-2 vs Paraguay (Lost)

Matchday 3: 2-1 vs Ecuador (Won)

Matchday 4: 5-0 vs Bolivia (Won)

7:17 PMa month ago

Group Stage Results - Colombia

Matchday 1: 4-2 vs Paraguay (Won)

Matchday 2: 0-3 vs Bolivia (Won)

Matchday 3: rested

Matchday 4: 2-1 vs Ecuador (Won)

7:12 PMa month ago

This is how the Chileans arrived at the stadium

7:07 PMa month ago

This is how the Colombian women set off for the stadium

7:02 PMa month ago

This is what Armenia's Centenario Stadium looks like

6:57 PMa month ago

6:52 PMa month ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Chile Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Colombia vs Chile live, as well as the latest information from the Centenario Stadium.
6:47 PMa month ago

How to watch Colombia vs Chile Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Colombia vs Chile live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 1.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App and foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:42 PMa month ago

What time is Colombia vs Chile match for 2022 Copa America Femenina?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Chile of July 20th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on SBT and Sportv
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV and Canal 13
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV, Win Sports, Telepacífico, Teleantioquia, Telecaribe, Telecafe, Canal Capital, Canal 13, Señal Colombia, TRO, Teleislas.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Univisión and Fox Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 21)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV and América TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

6:37 PMa month ago

Key player - Chile

In Chile, the presence of Francisca Lara stands out. The 31-year-old midfielder is one of the most important players of the team for her leadership and contribution in the attack. She has just scored a brace against Bolivia and was the star of that game.

6:32 PMa month ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Linda Caicedo stands out. The 17-year-old striker is one of the revelations of the tournament due to her talent, which has been impressing for several years. She is a player with a lot of mobility and dribbling, who can contribute to her team in the attacking front.
6:27 PMa month ago

Colombia vs Chile history

These two teams have met 12 times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has emerged victorious on five occasions, while Chile has won on one occasion, leaving a balance of six draws.

In the Copa América Femenina...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa América Femenina, we count five duels, where the numbers are even, as each team won on one occasion, leaving a balance of three draws.

6:22 PMa month ago

Preview of the match

Colombia comes into this match in first place, having recently defeated Paraguay, Bolivia and Ecuador. However, there is still a chance of being out of the semifinals, so they will have to do their best to achieve a victory that will leave them at the top of the group. Chile is coming from an important victory against Bolivia, which gave them the chance to qualify for the semifinals of the competition in the last matchday. However, they must avoid the slightest mistake against the hosts to keep their hopes alive.
6:17 PMa month ago

Group A

Group A of the Copa América Femenina is led by the Colombian team, which is the only one with a perfect score so far in this zone. Paraguay is second with six points, Chile is third with the same number of points, Ecuador is fourth with three points and the Bolivians are last, having left the tournament without scoring a point.

6:12 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Centenario Stadium

The Colombia vs. Chile match will be played at the Centenario Stadium, located in the city of Armenia, in the department of Quindío, Colombia. This venue, inaugurated in 1988, has a capacity for 20,716 spectators.
6:07 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Copa America Femenina match: Colombia vs Chile Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
