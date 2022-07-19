Highlights and goals: Colombia 4-0 Chile in Copa America Femenina 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
90+4' End of the match!
90+4' End of the match
87' Last minutes
83' Three changes for Colombia
80' Final stretch of the match
77' Colombia substitution
73' Chile substitution
68' Colombia came closer
67' Yellow card
65' Colombia subtitution
63' CHILE HAD IT!
57' Colombia missed it!
56' Yellow card
55' Very frictional start of the second half
49' Match stopped
Second half begins
There were four changes in the Chilean national team. Maria José Urrutia, Maria José Rojas, Fernanda Ramírez and Yenny Acuña entered in place of Valentina Navarrete, Yastin Jiménez, Javiera Grez and Nayadet López.
45+1' End of the first half
45' Additional time
41' GOOOOAL for Colombia
37' GOOOOAL for Colombia
33' BALL TO THE POST! Chile had it
30' Half hour of match
25' No dominating team
20' 2-0 continues
15' First quarter of the match
11' GOOOOOAL for Colombia
10' First minutes
4' GOOOOAL for Colombia
Match starts
Teams on the field
Teams warm-up
📸 ¡Calentamos en el Estadio Centenario! 👌#VamosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/fLjQ9JxVe9 — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) July 20, 2022
⚽️ #LaRojaFemenina🇨🇱 trabaja en el césped del Estadio Centenario de Armenia a minutos del comienzo del encuentro. pic.twitter.com/AUZdwqSgRX— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) July 20, 2022
Match officials
Referee: Anahi Fernandez - Uruguay
Assistant No.1: Luciana Mascaraña - Uruguay
Assistant No.2: Adela Sanchez - Uruguay
Fourth Official: Edina Alves - Brazil
Substitutes - Chile
12. Natalia Campos (GK), 23. Antonia Canales (GK), 05. Fernanda Ramírez, 07. Yenny Acuña, 09. Maria José Urrutia, 10. Yanara Aedo, 14. Daniela Pardo, 16. Geraldine Leyton, 19. Maria José Rojas, 22. Mary Valencia.
Starting XI - Chile
| 21. Rosario Balmaceda | | 18. Camila Sáez |
Coach: José Letelier
Substitutes - Colombia
12. Sandra Sepúlveda (GK), 13. Natalia Giraldo (PO), 06. Daniela Montoya, 07. Gisela Robledo, 08. Angie Castañeda, 09. Mayra Ramírez, 14. Ángela Barón, 15. Tatiana Ariza, 16. Gabriela Rodríguez, 22. Daniela Caracas, 23. Elexa Bahr.
Starting XI - Colombia
| 20. Monica Ramos | | 02. Manuela Vanegas |
Coach: Nelson Abadía
Group Stage Results - Chile
Matchday 2: 3-2 vs Paraguay (Lost)
Matchday 3: 2-1 vs Ecuador (Won)
Matchday 4: 5-0 vs Bolivia (Won)
Group Stage Results - Colombia
Matchday 2: 0-3 vs Bolivia (Won)
Matchday 3: rested
Matchday 4: 2-1 vs Ecuador (Won)
This is how the Chileans arrived at the stadium
#LaRojaFemenina🇨🇱 ya está en el Estadio Centenario de Armenia para enfrentar a Colombia por la @CopaAmerica.
⌚ 20:00 horas
📺 @canal13 y @DIRECTVSports #VamosChile #VamosLaRojaFemenina pic.twitter.com/D3JHBschpR — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) July 20, 2022
This is how the Colombian women set off for the stadium
🎥🏟 ¡Salimos hacia el Estadio Centenario!
Jugamos frente a 🇨🇱 por la CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica#VamosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/kCpsC7yWYT — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) July 20, 2022
This is what Armenia's Centenario Stadium looks like
🏟 El Estadio Centenario de Armenia ya espera por el duelo entre #LaRojaFemenina🇨🇱 y Colombia.
⏲ 20:00 horas
📺 @canal13 y @DIRECTVSports pic.twitter.com/WMKt8sfebg — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) July 20, 2022
Welcome back
Tune in here Colombia vs Chile Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Chile Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App and foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Colombia vs Chile match for 2022 Copa America Femenina?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on SBT and Sportv
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV and Canal 13
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV, Win Sports, Telepacífico, Teleantioquia, Telecaribe, Telecafe, Canal Capital, Canal 13, Señal Colombia, TRO, Teleislas.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Univisión and Fox Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 21)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV and América TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Key player - Chile
In Chile, the presence of Francisca Lara stands out. The 31-year-old midfielder is one of the most important players of the team for her leadership and contribution in the attack. She has just scored a brace against Bolivia and was the star of that game.
Key player - Colombia
Colombia vs Chile history
In the Copa América Femenina...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa América Femenina, we count five duels, where the numbers are even, as each team won on one occasion, leaving a balance of three draws.
Preview of the match
Group A
Group A of the Copa América Femenina is led by the Colombian team, which is the only one with a perfect score so far in this zone. Paraguay is second with six points, Chile is third with the same number of points, Ecuador is fourth with three points and the Bolivians are last, having left the tournament without scoring a point.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.