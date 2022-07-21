Goals and Highlights: Queretaro 0-3 Monterrey in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Martinez and Gutierrez come in.
Monterrey changes.
Aguerre's shot is saved by Aguerre, but on the rebound, Jesús Gallardo comfortably smashes the shot into the net to make it 3-0.
Berterame and Gonzalez come out
Monterrey changes
Aboagye and Figueroa come in
Escamilla and Barbona leave
Queretaro changes
Berterame's powerful shot goes in off the post to make it 2-0.
Sepúlveda and Sequeira out
Querétaro changes
Kranevitter enters and Ortiz comes out, Rayados change.
Half time
Rogelio Funes Mori gets past the goalkeeper and sends the ball into the net to open the scoring 1-0.
Monterrey substitutes
6 Edson Gutiérrez
11 Maximiliano Meza
54 Jacobo Reyes
24 César Ramos
17 Jesús Gallardo
50 Ángel Zapata
23 Luis Sánchez
20 Sebastián Vegas
5 Matías Kranevitter
Queretaro substitutes
10 Clifford Aboagye
23 David Cabrera
8 Juan Batista Romagnoli
35 Kevin Balanta
4 Antonio Rodríguez
2 Omar Mendoza
32 Ariel Nahuelpán
26 Ettson Ayón
12 Francisco Figueroa
XI Monterrey
XI Queretaro
Tune in here Queretaro vs Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Queretaro vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 PM FOX Sports
Bolivia: 10:00 PM FOX Sports
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 PM FOX Sports
Colombia: 9:00 PM FOX Sports
Ecuador: 9:00 PM FOX Sports
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 9:00 PM on FOX Sports
Paraguay: 11:00 PM FOX Sports
Peru: 9:00 PM FOX Sports
Uruguay: 11:00 PM FOX Sports
Background Querétaro vs Monterrey
Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Querétaro, Clausura 2022
Querétaro 1-0 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021
Rayados Monterrey 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2021
Querétaro 1-2 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2020
Rayados Monterrey 1-2 Queretaro, Clausura 2020
Revenge was exacted
"A good victory on a difficult field, we had a pending matter with San Luis for having eliminated us in the last tournament, they did it, and now it was our turn to win," said the "King Midas".
He highlighted the defensive order
"Happy to score a point away, but well we still have a lot of work to do: today we changed the system and the truth is that at times it worked out well, so we are happy because in the second half they did not create goal situations for us and we had a very clear one that could have been the win," he highlighted in a press conference.