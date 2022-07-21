Goals and Highlights: Queretaro 0-3 Monterrey in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the Liga MX match between Querétaro and Rayados de Monterrey. See you next time.
End game

Querétaro 0-3 Rayados.
90'

Add 3 more minutes.
89'

Nahuelpan's shot goes over the goal.
88'

Cárdenas dives to make a great save and save his goal.
85'

Romo and Medina leave

Martinez and Gutierrez come in.

Monterrey changes.

84'

Maxi Meza's shot goes high over the goal.
79'

GOAL MONTERREY

Aguerre's shot is saved by Aguerre, but on the rebound, Jesús Gallardo comfortably smashes the shot into the net to make it 3-0.

74'

Gallardo and Meza enter

Berterame and Gonzalez come out

Monterrey changes

 

Aboagye and Figueroa come in

Escamilla and Barbona leave

Queretaro changes

69'

RAYADOS GOAL

Berterame's powerful shot goes in off the post to make it 2-0.

65'

Nahuelpan and Calderón enter

Sepúlveda and Sequeira out

Querétaro changes

Kranevitter enters and Ortiz comes out, Rayados change.

57'

Berterame is encouraged with a mid-range shot that goes wide. Rodolfo Pizarro is then cautioned.
54'

Medina fanned the ball and Sepulveda's shot went wide.
53'

The Roosters' shot from mid-distance passes very close to Sequeira's goal.
50'

Sequeira's header goes right into the goalkeeper's hands.
46'

The second half begins between Querétaro and Monterrey.
Half time

Querétaro 0-1 Monterrey.
45'

Two more minutes are added.
44'

GOAL MONTERREY

Rogelio Funes Mori gets past the goalkeeper and sends the ball into the net to open the scoring 1-0.

38'

Cárdenas miraculously cleared the ball off the goal line, even though there was an advanced position before the play.
10:14 PMa month ago

34'

Moreno manages to get a header off a set piece that goes just wide.
31'

Martinez was left with the rebound inside the area and he shot that was saved by goalkeeper Cardenas.
25'

González's free kick goes wide of the goal.
20'

Romo with a shot from outside the area that goes over the top.
19'

Funes Mori's header goes over the top of the goal.
15'

Funes Mori's shot and Aguerre reacts well under the three posts.
9'

A weak cross that Luis Cárdenas controls without bouncing.
4'

Pizarro was going to hit it inside the area, but the defense arrived just in time to prevent him from doing so.
0'

The game between Querétaro and Monterrey begins.
Minutes away

Querétaro and Monterrey are minutes away from kicking off the fourth round of Liga MX.
Monterrey substitutes

  55 Jaziel Martínez

  6 Edson Gutiérrez

  11 Maximiliano Meza

  54 Jacobo Reyes

  24 César Ramos

  17 Jesús Gallardo

  50 Ángel Zapata

  23 Luis Sánchez

  20 Sebastián Vegas

  5 Matías Kranevitter

The preview

Here we bring you the best preview with our correspondent Lore Solórzano:
Queretaro substitutes

  202 Rodrigo López

  10 Clifford Aboagye

  23 David Cabrera

  8 Juan Batista Romagnoli

  35 Kevin Balanta

  4 Antonio Rodríguez

  2 Omar Mendoza

  32 Ariel Nahuelpán

  26 Ettson Ayón

  12 Francisco Figueroa

XI Monterrey

22 Luis Cárdenas, 3 César Montes, 15 Héctor Moreno, 33 John Medina, 14 Erick Aguirre, 16 Celso Ortiz, 21 Arturo González, 27 Luis Romo, 30 Rodolfo Pizarro, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori, 9 Germán Berterame.
XI Queretaro

29 Washigton Aguerre, 3 Jordan Silva, 21 Enzo Martínez, 27 Gabriel Rojas, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 11 Mario Osuna, 14 Jorge Hernández, 20 David Barbona, 7 Leo Sequeira, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 18 Pablo Barrera.
Already warming up

The teams, both Querétaro and Rayados, are already on the field warming up.
Foto: Lore Solórzano VAVEL
Panorama

It is important to remember that the games are still behind closed doors, but all personnel covering and working for the game are ready for this game.
Image: Lore Solórzano VAVEL
Why is the game played on Thursday?

It is atypical for Liga MX soccer to be played on Thursdays, but this time it is because there will be a double-header the following week, which will begin on Tuesday.
8:44 PMa month ago

Complicated situation

The Rayados de Monterrey are facing a complicated start, beyond results, as both Joao Rojas and Rodrigo Aguirre, who had arrived for this campaign as reinforcements, were injured for the entire season.
8:39 PMa month ago

Start

Liga MX Matchday 4 activity continues with an attractive clash when Querétaro seeks its first win of the tournament against an inspired Rayados de Monterrey. We begin our coverage of the Liga MX game on VAVEL.
Tune in here Queretaro vs Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Monterrey match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Queretaro vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Monterrey of July 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM FOX Sports

Bolivia: 10:00 PM FOX Sports

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Chile: 11:00 PM FOX Sports

Colombia: 9:00 PM FOX Sports

Ecuador: 9:00 PM FOX Sports

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 4:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 PM on FOX Sports

Paraguay: 11:00 PM FOX Sports

Peru: 9:00 PM FOX Sports

Uruguay: 11:00 PM FOX Sports

Background Querétaro vs Monterrey

Despite the difference in the teams' squads, the history between the two teams is very even, with two wins each side and a draw in both Gallos and Rayados.

Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Querétaro, Clausura 2022

Querétaro 1-0 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021

Rayados Monterrey 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2021

Querétaro 1-2 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2020

Rayados Monterrey 1-2 Queretaro, Clausura 2020

Image: Agency
Key Player Monterrey

Rogelio Funes Mori is gradually regaining his rhythm and has already scored three goals in the championship, so he hopes to continue with this momentum in order to help his team, as well as to be called up again to the Mexican National Team.
Key player Queretaro

Ángel Sepúlveda has not had any luck in getting the ball in this Apertura 2022, however, he could wake up at any moment, although he will have to be supplied with balls, something that has not happened in the first few games.
Last lineup Monterrey

22 Luis Cárdenas, 20 Sebastián Vegas, 3 César Montes, 14 Érick Aguirre, 33 Stefan Medina, 29 Rodrigo Aguirre, 16 Celso Ortiz, 27 Luís Romo, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori, 21 Alfonso González, 11 Maximiliano Meza.
Last lineup Queretaro

29 Washington Aguerre, 11 Mario Osuna, 21 Enzo Martínez, 3 Jordan Silva, 14 Jorge Hernández, 20 David Barbona, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 27 Gabriel Rojas, 18 Pablo Barrera, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 7 Leonardo Sequeira.
Revenge was exacted

Víctor Manuel Vucetich commented at the end of the game against the Potosinos that he was unaware of the seriousness of Rodrigo Aguirre's injury, as well as stressing that they exacted revenge for what happened in last season's playoff.

"A good victory on a difficult field, we had a pending matter with San Luis for having eliminated us in the last tournament, they did it, and now it was our turn to win," said the "King Midas".

7:54 PMa month ago

He highlighted the defensive order

Mauro Gerk emphasized that the change of system worked well and they will try to replicate it this Thursday when they return to the Gallinero:

"Happy to score a point away, but well we still have a lot of work to do: today we changed the system and the truth is that at times it worked out well, so we are happy because in the second half they did not create goal situations for us and we had a very clear one that could have been the win," he highlighted in a press conference.

7:49 PMa month ago

Monterrey: to get back on track

Although there have been injuries to reinforcements such as Joao Rojas and Rodrigo Aguirre, the Rayados de Monterrey have two wins in a row after defeating Atlético de San Luis by the minimum penalty and will now be looking for a third, in their second consecutive away game in the Apertura 2022.
7:44 PMa month ago

Querétaro: defensive order

The Querétaro Roosters looked like the main victims against the Bravos of Ciudad Juárez, however, they managed to find a good defensive order to get their first point of the championship and now they want to continue with that momentum and take advantage of their home ground to give confidence to Mauro Gerk's project.
7:39 PMa month ago

The Kick-off

The Queretaro vs Monterrey match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Queretaro vs Monterrey!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo