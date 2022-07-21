Goals and Highlights: Germany 2-0 Austria in UEFA Euro's Women 2022
1:20 AMa month ago

Goals and Highlights

4:54 PMa month ago

94'

It's over! Germany beats Austria and moves into the semifinals of this European Championship.
4:50 PMa month ago

89'

Goal, goal, goal for Germany! Bad clearance by the Austrian goalkeeper that bounces off Popp and ends up going into the goal.
4:47 PMa month ago

85'

Austria poured forward looking for the equalizer, but the goalkeeper denied everything.
4:37 PMa month ago

77'

Goalkeeper! Zinsberger clears the ball out of Germany's path inside the box to prevent a second goal.
4:32 PMa month ago

72'

Dallmann's shot, but the ball goes over the goal.
4:23 PMa month ago

63'

Change of Germany. Magull and Daerbritz are replaced by Dallmann and Lattwein.
4:17 PMa month ago

57'

Close! Double shot by Puntigam, the first hits the post and the second is saved by the goalkeeper.
4:12 PMa month ago

52'

Palo! Dunst's cannonball from three-quarters of the field, but it ends up hitting the post.
4:05 PMa month ago

45'

The ball is rolling and the second half of the quarterfinals is underway.
3:50 PMa month ago

45+2'

At halftime in Brentford, Germany beat Austria by the narrowest of margins with 45 minutes remaining.
3:44 PMa month ago

41'

Excellent start by Frohms, preventing Austria from creating danger.
3:36 PMa month ago

33'

Gwinn's shot ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
3:29 PMa month ago

25'

Goal, goal, goal for Germany! Great through ball that Magull finds and sends home.
3:19 PMa month ago

16'

Close! Austria came dangerously close, but Hendrichs ended up clearing the ball.
3:11 PMa month ago

8'

Close! Füller's shot at Frohms' goal, but the ball is saved by the goalkeeper.
3:03 PMa month ago

0'

The actions begin to define the second semifinalist.
3:01 PMa month ago

Austria: LineUp

Zinsberger; Hanshaw, Georgieva, Wenninger, Wienroither; Hickelsberger, Puntigam, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Dunst; Billa.
3:01 PMa month ago

Germany: LineUp

Frohms; Rauch, Hegering, Hendrich, Gwinn; Däbritz, Oberdorf, Magull; Bühl, Popp, Huth.
2:53 PMa month ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field, ready to warm up before the start of the match.
2:48 PMa month ago

Arrived

Austria has already arrived at the English stadium and will be looking to surprise and defeat Germany in a categorical manner.
2:43 PMa month ago

Present

Germany is already at Brentford, looking to qualify to the next stage.
2:38 PMa month ago

Let's add positive numbers!

Austria comes into this match with three goals scored and one conceded, they will be looking to add more and catapult themselves to the next stage.
2:33 PMa month ago

What numbers!

Germany has nine goals scored and zero conceded, numbers that they will be looking to continue to increase in order to finish in better shape.
2:28 PMa month ago

It's coming!

The fans of both teams are already at Brentford, ready to support both teams in this interesting match.
2:23 PMa month ago

Watch out for this player

Germany's Alexandra Popp has three goals in this Euro, a figure she will be looking to increase, so the Austrian team has to prevent the player from getting close to her goal.
2:18 PMa month ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of Germany vs. Austria in the quarterfinals of UEFA Women's EURO 2022. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information on both teams as well as the confirmed lineups.
2:13 PMa month ago

2:03 PMa month ago

What time is the Germany vs Austria match of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Quarterfinal?

This is the kick-off time for the Germany vs Austria match on July 21, 2022 in several countries:

 

Mexico: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Panama: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

United States: 9:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Spain: 18:00 hours 

1:58 PMa month ago

Statements Germany

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, coach of the German national team, said: "Today Lea will train for more than 60 minutes, then we will see him again. Sometimes you can overcome your lack of fitness with willpower and there is no doubt that she has a strong will."

"That's what you expect from a center forward. We know how good she is with her head and the effect she has on the opponent, so we consciously gave her 90 minutes today so she could be a little bit fitter, and I think she's ready to score her fourth goal!"

"If we had scored a little earlier, things would have been a little easier for us. It wasn't a brilliant performance but it was a very solid one, everyone was full of passion."

"We tried really hard. Not everything worked. But nine points, 9-0 goals, we wouldn't have believed it before, if someone had bet on that, they would have made a lot of money on that. So we're very happy."

"We've been able to give our players more playing time, which is really good, because it's much better than just giving them training time. We've done really well and now we're looking forward to the quarterfinals."

1:53 PMa month ago

How does Austria fare?

Austria comes in second place in group A, in their last match they beat Norway by the minimum, managing to qualify to this stage.
1:48 PMa month ago

How will Germany arrive?

Germany arrives after defeating Finland by three goals to zero, closing its participation in the group stage in a great way, and in this duel it will be looking for points.

1:43 PMa month ago

The match will be played at Brentford Community Stadium.

The England Germany vs Austria match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium located in Brentford, England. The stadium has a capacity for 17,250 people.
1:38 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Euro's Women match: Germany v Austria Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
