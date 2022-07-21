Goals and Highlights: Germany 2-0 Austria in UEFA Euro's Women 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
94'
89'
85'
77'
72'
63'
57'
52'
45'
45+2'
41'
33'
25'
16'
8'
0'
Austria: LineUp
Germany: LineUp
To the court
Arrived
Present
Let's add positive numbers!
What numbers!
It's coming!
Watch out for this player
We are back!
Stay tuned for the Germany vs Austria live stream.
How to watch Germany vs Austria Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is the Germany vs Austria match of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Quarterfinal?
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Panama: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
United States: 9:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Statements Germany
"That's what you expect from a center forward. We know how good she is with her head and the effect she has on the opponent, so we consciously gave her 90 minutes today so she could be a little bit fitter, and I think she's ready to score her fourth goal!"
"If we had scored a little earlier, things would have been a little easier for us. It wasn't a brilliant performance but it was a very solid one, everyone was full of passion."
"We tried really hard. Not everything worked. But nine points, 9-0 goals, we wouldn't have believed it before, if someone had bet on that, they would have made a lot of money on that. So we're very happy."
"We've been able to give our players more playing time, which is really good, because it's much better than just giving them training time. We've done really well and now we're looking forward to the quarterfinals."
How does Austria fare?
How will Germany arrive?