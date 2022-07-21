Summary and highlights of Benfica 4-2 Girona in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: VICTORY FOR BENFICA
89' GOOOOOAAALLL
Benfica set the friendly match with the half-chilean goal of Rodrigo Pinho, who returned from a serious injury.
87'
Joel Roca's shot after a good individual play crashes into the body of an opponent
76' GOOOOOAAAALL
A lateral free kick taken by Álex García that Juanpe extended and Sergio Buena collected the rebound to close the gap on the scoreboard
Changes in Girona
Enter Ortolá, Biel Farré s, Artero, Joel Roca for uan Carlos, Monjonell, Ureña, Stuani
Here is Benfica's second goal
67' GOOOOAAAALLL
Yaremchuk tricks Juan Carlos and converts the penalty kick
65' PENALTYII
Valery's tackle from behind steps on Chaquinho and the referee calls a penalty for the Portuguese team.
This was Stuani's goal
60' GOOOOOAAALL
Benfica came from behind in three minutes after a mistake by Arnau that Alexander Bah capitalized on to send the ball into the back of the net.
57' GOOOOAAALL
Benfica's corner kick is volleyed in by Vertongher to tie the match;
52' GOOOOAAALLL
Girona's lateral foul, where Benfica made a clear mistake and ended up with a gift for Stuani, who did not waste it to put the Spanish team ahead.
46'
Benfica could have scored in the first chance of the second half, but Chiquinho's shot went wide;
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
The second 45 minutes started with a total change in the Portuguese team.
45'
Gonzalo Ramos was alone against the goalkeeper, but misses a clear opportunity to put Benfica in front
36' Yellow card
Yellow card for Samu Saiz for cutting off a dangerous Benfica chance
Here is Stuani's chance
24'
A free kick in favor of Benfica that Enzo shoots, but the ball goes over the goalkeeper's goal;
18'
The first chance for Girona came after a corner kick that Alex Garcó a center and finished off Stuani with a headeró Stuani with a header
9'
Rafa Silva's cross was poisoned and Juan Carlos had to get his hand out to send the ball to the corner;
2' Stop by Juan Carlos
Good shot by Gonzalo Ramos inside the area, but the Girona goalkeeper sends the ball for a corner kick;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match will be for Girona.
Start-up in the official leagues
Benfica will kick off the Portuguese League on August 5, where they will host Arouca, while Girona, in their return to the Spanish football elite, will travel to Valencia;
Substitutes in Girona
Ortolá, Oriol Comas, Domenech, Alex Sala, Pau Víctor, Artero, Biel Farrés, Álex Almansa, Marc Aznar and Joel Roca.
Benfica substitutes
Odysseas, Samuel, Vertonghen, Bah, António Silva, Weigl, Gil Dias, Diogo Gonçalves, Meïte, Chiquinho, Paulo Bernardo, Moreira Jr., Yaremchuk, Rodrigo Pinho, Musa e Henrique Araújo.
XI Benfica
The same eleven in the Portuguese team compared to their last friendly, with the exception of the change in the goalkeeper;
XI Girona
First serious opponent for Michel's coach where he goes out with the whole artillery;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Benfica and Girona will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Benfica vs Girona ?
If you want to watch Benfica vs Girona live on TV, your option is GOL TV.
f you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Benfica vs Girona Friendly Match ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
Benfica's list of called-up players for the friendly match against Girona is as follows
Girona returned to the First Division three years later
This was the Catalan team's celebration at Tenerife's ground after achieving promotion to the highest category of Spanish football;
How does Girona arrive ?
The Spanish team will play next season in the Spanish football elite after winning promotion in the Playoff final by beating Tenerife, after eliminating Eibar in the semifinals. All this after finishing sixth in the regular league with a total of 68 points. They have already played a preseason match where they drew goalless against Peralada, a team of the Third RFEF;
How does Benfica arrive ?
The Portuguese team finished last season in third place in the Portuguese League, with 74 points, 11 points behind the second and will have to play in the qualifying round if they want to be in the group stage of the Champions League, against an opponent yet to be determined. Last season they reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League where they were eliminated by finalists Liverpool in a tie that ended six to four. The Portuguese team has already played several matches in this preseason and so far has a full house, three victories. They started with a 2-0 win over Reading, followed by a 3-0 win over Nice and in their last friendly match they beat Fulham 5-1;
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other in history and they will do so in this preseason. Benfica has played against Spanish teams on a total of 30 occasions with a record of 10 wins, 11 defeats and nine draws. While Girona will face a Portuguese team for the first time in its history;
Venue: The match will be played at the Municipal Stadium (yverdon-les-bains), a stadium located in the city of Geneva (Switzerland) with a capacity of 6600 spectators. It was inaugurated in 1989.
Preview of the match
Benfica and Girona will face each other in a friendly match to prepare for the 2022/23 preseason. This will be the fourth for the Portuguese side, while the second for the Spanish side.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Benfica vs Girona friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.