Goals and Highlights: Marseille 0-2 Middlesbrough in Friendly Match 2022
6:36 PMa month ago

Summary

3:57 PMa month ago

3:54 PMa month ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Middlesbrough wins the match.
3:52 PMa month ago

90'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
3:46 PMa month ago

85'

Middlesbrough has 2 corner kicks, 4 shots on goal and 48% ball possession.
3:40 PMa month ago

80'

Marseille has accumulated 2 corner kicks, 3 shots on goal and 52% possession of the ball.
3:35 PMa month ago

Second Goal

Marcus Tavernier shot very close to the area and scored.
3:33 PMa month ago

72'

Middlesbrough goal!
3:32 PMa month ago

71'

First yellow card for Marseille.
3:27 PMa month ago

66'

Marseille plays long positions to cool down Middlesbrough who had several dangerous attacks.
3:19 PMa month ago

58'

Marseille maintains pressure all over the court in search of a defensive error.
3:17 PMa month ago

First Goal

Isaiah Jones finished with a right foot from the center of the area.
3:12 PMa month ago

52'

Middlesbrough goal!
3:10 PMa month ago

46'

The second time begins.
2:49 PMa month ago

Halftime

The teams go into the break and the score is Middlesbrough 0-0 Marseille.
2:45 PMa month ago

42'

Marseille with the most possession of the ball (58%) and 13 dangerous attacks.
2:42 PMa month ago

38'

Marseille a little better in the last few minutes, keeping control of the ball and leading some dangerous attacks.
2:36 PMa month ago

32'

First yellow card of the game and it's for Middlesbrough.
2:31 PMa month ago

27'

Marseille is looking to score its first goal and presses the whole field.
2:24 PMa month ago

21'

A difficult start of the first half, neither team managed to dominate the game and we didn't have any shots on goal.
2:19 PMa month ago

15'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
2:12 PMa month ago

8'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
2:06 PMa month ago

3'

First corner kick of the game for Middlesbrough.
2:04 PMa month ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
1:46 PMa month ago

Minutes from start

We are a few minutes away from the match between Middlesbrough and Marseille to start. Both teams will play with their starting teams, it will be a great game between these two teams.
1:39 PMa month ago

Marseille lineup

1:38 PMa month ago

Middlesbrough line-up

1:32 PMa month ago

Odds

Marseille is expected to win because they are one of the best in their league, play in the first division and because of the good team they have.
1:29 PMa month ago

Middlesbrough preparation!

Middlesbrough will have its last preparation game ahead of the 2022-2023 season of the Football League Championship. His last game will be against Marseille today July 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET. These have been the results against the other teams:

Middlesbrough 5-0 Bishop Auckland FC
Middlesbrough 3-2 York City
Middlesbrough 0-3 Braga
Middlesbrough 3-0 Morecambe

1:28 PMa month ago

Marseille preparation!

Marseille will have its third warm-up match of the 5 that it will have heading into the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season. Its next game will be against Real Betis on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET. These were the results of their preparation games:

Marseille 4-1 Marignane Gignac FC
Marseille 0-3 Norwich

1:12 PMa month ago

History between both teams

Middlesbrough and Marseille have never met, today will be the first time these two teams have officially played together. We expect the game to be full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and lots of goals
1:03 PMa month ago

Arrival Middlesbrough

The English team is already in the stadium and is ready for its fifth warm-up game.
1:01 PMa month ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the game between Middlesbrough and Marseille kicking off from Riverside Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
11:57 PMa month ago

11:52 PMa month ago

What time is the Middlesbrough vs Marseille match for Friendly Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Marseille of July 22nd in several countries:

 

Argentina: 3:00 PM.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 1:00 PM.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.

11:47 PMa month ago

Middlesbrough Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luke Daniels, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, Andraz Sporar, and Duncan Watmore.
11:42 PMa month ago

Marseille last line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Mandanda, Boubacar Kamara, Luan Peres, Duje Caleta-Car, Pape Gueye, Valentin Rongier, Cengiz Ünder, Amine Harit, Arkadiusz Milik, Gerson, and Matteo Guendouzi.
11:37 PMa month ago

Middlesbrough Players to Watch

There are three Middlesbrough players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Matt Crooks (#25), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 10 goals in 40 games played. Another player is Isaiah Jones (#35), he plays in the midfield position and at 23 years old he was the team's biggest assistant with 9 assists. And lastly, we should keep an eye on midfielder Marcus Tavernier (#7), he was the fourth leading scorer on the team last season with 5 goals in 33 games played and the second leading assistant with 5 assists.
11:32 PMa month ago

Middlesbrough

The English team is preparing for the Football League Championship (second division of football in England) which will start next week. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their warm-up matches are against Bishop Auckland FC, York City, Braga, Morecambe and Marseille. Their last game was against Morecambe on 19 July 2022, Middlesbrough winning the game 3–0 at the Mazuma Stadium. His first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on July 30, 2022 against Albion. In the 2021-2022 tournament of the Football League Championship they were in seventh position with 20 wins, 10 draws and 16 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
11:27 PMa month ago

Marseille players to watch

The next three players are seen as key to Marseille's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Middlesbrough. French midfielder Dimitri Payet (#10), was the team's top scorer in the 2021-2022 season with 12 goals in 31 games and was also the team's top assistant with 12 assists. He will be very important for the friendly match because of his experience and his control of the ball on the field. Another player is Matteo Guendouzi (#6), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's second-highest assistant with 6 assists in 38 games played. Finally, midfielder Gerson (#8) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's third highest scorer and assistant (9 goals and 4 assists) and is a player with an incredible shot outside the area that could surprise.
11:22 PMa month ago

Marseille

The Marseille football team is preparing for the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1 (French football first division), they started their pre-season a few days ago and arranged several friendly games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Marignane Gignac FC, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Real Betis and AC Milan. Their last game resulted in a 3-0 loss to Norwich at the Stade Parsemain. Marseille's first game in the 2022-2023 season is on August 7, 2022 against Reims at the Stade Vélodrome. Marseille last season came close to being the champion, they stayed in second position with 21 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses, scoring 71 points. Marseille is looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so these warm-up games are very important. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
11:17 PMa month ago

The Stadium

The Riverside Stadium is located in the city of Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 34,988 spectators and is the home of Middlesbrough FC of the Premier League. It was opened on August 26, 1995 and cost £26 million.
11:12 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Middlesbrough vs Marseille!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
