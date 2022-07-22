Goals and Highlights: Marseille 0-2 Middlesbrough in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
85'
80'
Second Goal
72 | GOAL! @_MarcusTavv with a lovely finish to roll the ball into the bottom corner after @mdrcrooks does well to hold it up on the edge of the area— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 22, 2022
🔴2-0🔵 #UTB pic.twitter.com/PjzdmwVtGD
72'
71'
66'
58'
First Goal
53 | GOAL! @__isaiahjones runs the length of the field before slipping the ball underneath Lopez⚡️⚡️— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 22, 2022
🔴1-0🔵 #UTB pic.twitter.com/DjPFit1Qww
52'
46'
Halftime
42'
38'
32'
27'
21'
15'
8'
3'
0'
Minutes from start
Marseille lineup
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈 𝐯𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 💪
Allez L'OM 💙 pic.twitter.com/Jj13Pzj5TV — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) July 22, 2022
Middlesbrough line-up
Your #Boro XI 💪#UTB pic.twitter.com/VjpshzncTH — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 22, 2022
Odds
Middlesbrough preparation!
Middlesbrough 5-0 Bishop Auckland FC
Middlesbrough 3-2 York City
Middlesbrough 0-3 Braga
Middlesbrough 3-0 Morecambe
Marseille preparation!
Marseille 4-1 Marignane Gignac FC
Marseille 0-3 Norwich
History between both teams
Arrival Middlesbrough
Looking mean in green 🟢 #UTB pic.twitter.com/AfGQ6pxJG4— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 22, 2022
Welcome!
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Marseille match for Friendly Match 2022?
Argentina: 3:00 PM.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 1:00 PM.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Middlesbrough Last Lineup
Luke Daniels, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, Andraz Sporar, and Duncan Watmore.
Marseille last line-up
Steve Mandanda, Boubacar Kamara, Luan Peres, Duje Caleta-Car, Pape Gueye, Valentin Rongier, Cengiz Ünder, Amine Harit, Arkadiusz Milik, Gerson, and Matteo Guendouzi.