Goal and Highlights: Necaxa 1-0 Juarez in Liga MX 2022
Photo: VAVEL

12:19 AMa month ago

Goal and Highlights

12:04 AMa month ago

it's over

Necaxa wins at home, Facundo Agustín Batista gives the Rayos the victory, Jaime Lozano's team gets the 3 points, Juárez adds its first defeat of the tournament.

11:56 PMa month ago

90'

5 minutes are added, the home fans are desperate for the game to end, so Necaxa can add another 3 points.
11:53 PMa month ago

86'

He tries it!
Madrigal takes a shot from outside the box, but Talavera keeps the ball. Necaxa is closer to the second than Juárez is to the first. 
11:46 PMa month ago

79'

Joshimar Acosta was sent off, leaving the Bravos with 10 men. The two teams were evenly matched, and in the 71st minute Necaxa was down to one man with the departure of Méndez.
11:38 PMa month ago

71'

He's off!
Méndez is sent off, leaving Necaxa with 10 men, Juárez can take advantage of this lack of concentration.
11:33 PMa month ago

66'

They make their presence felt!
The Rays take control of the game, looking for the second goal, Juárez still can't find a clear option to Malagón's goal. 
11:25 PMa month ago

57'

Bravos assistant Javier Morant is ejected for complaints.
11:18 PMa month ago

50'

It was a close call!
Edgar Méndez plays brilliantly down the flank, but his shot goes straight for a corner kick. Necaxa keeps possession of the ball. Juárez looking for space to counterattack. 
11:15 PMa month ago

48'

They're looking for the equalizer!
Acosta is encouraged and hits it wide, Malagon dives to avoid a possible danger. 
 
10:53 PMa month ago

45'

We go to the break with a goal by Batista, before the end of the game, two yellow cards for both sides, Giménez and Acosta. 
10:46 PMa month ago

36'

Goal!

The first goal of the night arrives, on a counterattack, from outside the area, Agustín Batista scores. Necaxa goes up on the scoreboard.

10:42 PMa month ago

32'

They take control!
Bravos take control of the match, but in a bad pass they give away a pass to the locals, but Villalpando shoots from outside the area, without danger for Talavera.
10:35 PMa month ago

25'

It was a close call!
Now Talavera puts on his hero's cape, preventing Necaxa's goal. 
10:33 PMa month ago

18'

It was a close call!
Bravos came close with a shot that hit the crossbar, Juárez came close to scoring the first of the night. 
 
10:20 PMa month ago

10'

Back and forth play. In a series of rebounds, headers, which generates a dangerous opportunity for Necaxa, after a foul on Mendez, ending in a play without danger to Talavera... 
10:13 PMa month ago

4'

Necaxa in these first minutes of play has become the dominant force in the match, maintaining possession of the ball. 
10:06 PMa month ago

0'

The ball is rolling at Estadio Victoria.
9:56 PMa month ago

Referees

César Arturo Ramos, Katia Itzel García, Alberto Morín Méndez and Karen Janet Díaz Medina.
9:51 PMa month ago

Juárez's lineup

This is the starting lineup of Hernán Cristante, who wants to maintain the good rhythm of this team from the border.
9:46 PMa month ago

Necaxa's lineup

This is the eleven presented by Jaime Lozano, who will be looking to take these three points at home.
9:41 PMa month ago

Alread ywarming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, before the referee blows the whistle. The match can get underway.
9:36 PMa month ago

They must improve

Juan Pablo Segovia, Necaxa's defender, also spoke in midweek, prior to this game against the Bravos, pointing out that they need to adjust their concentration.

"The goals we have conceded are from set pieces, that is due to lack of concentration, we are working on that, I don't think it has been the main problem, we will work on what is costing us, we hope to do better next game."

"We are looking to win, every match is different, the opponent plays, we try to do our best, no opponent has beaten us. We are going to look for that next match."

"We must concentrate, pay more attention and not give that advantage to the opponent. I don't think it's alarming for us".

 "We must be strong on our home field, with our people, it will be very important to start this series, we are going game by game, all matches are important, to score points, it is a good opportunity for us".

9:31 PMa month ago

They must forget the ghosts of the past

Jimmy Gómez spoke at a press conference prior to this game against Necaxa, about the good moment the border team is having.

"We have started well, that we would like to get 3 points in every game, not losing gives you confidence, we must be ready and prepared".

"It was a difficult tournament, we come with that wound, winning and getting points gives you confidence. This is just beginning."

"The ghosts of last tournament, if we lose this time, we must get them out, Hernán has told us that it's over, we must turn the page, that's what we want to change the history of this club."

"We know Jaime Lozano, his teams are to keep possession of the ball, they are to press high, Hernán told us that we have to be careful, to counteract".

9:26 PMa month ago

They have already arrived

Both teams are already at the Estadio Victoria, and it has been a few minutes since they left the stadium to do the field reconnaissance, so they can start warming up. In a few moments we will share the lineups of both sides.
Photo: Necaxa
Photo: Necaxa
9:21 PMa month ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are just minutes away from the start of this game between Necaxa vs Juárez, from Victoria Stadium, corresponding to date 4 of the Liga MX season. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides.

9:16 PMa month ago

We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Necaxa vs Juárez. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
9:11 PMa month ago

Tune in here Necaxa vs Juarez Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Necaxa vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Victoria Stadium, including statements from the players and some interesting facts about this great match between these two great clubs.

 Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

9:06 PMa month ago

How to watch Necaxa vs Juarez Live Stream on TV andOnline?

If you want to watch the game Necaxa vs Juarez live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:01 PMa month ago

What time is Necaxa vs Juarez match for the Liga MX match?

This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Juarez of July 21th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:05 PM

Bolivia: 22:05 PM

Brazil: 00:05 PM

Colombia: 21:05 PM

Ecuador: 21:05 PM in

USA (ET): 22:05 PM in TUDN USA, TUDN.com and TUDN App

Spain: 03:05 AM

México: 21:05 PM in VIX, TUDN, Blim TV, TUDN en vivo

Paraguay: 22:05 PM

Peru: 21:05 PM

Uruguay: 22:05 PM

8:56 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Juárez player

Gabriel Mathias Fernandez, the Uruguayan forward has given a good performance, throughout his stay in the Bravos since the Apertura 2021, he has gained a lot of experience in the Liga MX field, this season he has 3 goals, in 2 games as a starter of 3 possible games, with 197 possible minutes.

In the last game against Querétaro, he was the one who helped the bravo team to maintain that tie, having a good streak, in the 3 games he has been present in the scoreboard, there is no doubt that he can be present in the goal scorer's table for this game. 

8:51 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Necaxa player

Milton Giménez, the 25-year-old Argentinean player, in his two seasons with the Rayos has played a good role, in the season he scored 5 goals in 11 games. Now in this season with 251 minutes possible, in 3 games he has scored two goals against Querétaro. In the last game against Pumas, he played the full 90 minutes of the match, although he was unable to find the goal, as he did not have great chances in front of the university goalkeeper.
8:46 PMa month ago

Last lineup Juárez

Talavera, Arribas, Olivera, Acosta, Alvarado, Salas, Dueñas, Ramírez, Fernández and Silveria.

Fernando Arce, Darío Lezcano, Alan Camacho and Mauro Laínez were substituted. Carlos Salcedo was not called up. 

8:41 PMa month ago

Necaxa's last lineup

Malagon, García, Peña, Segovia, Oliveros, Villalpando, Esquivel, Madrigal, Méndez, Giménez and Garnica.

Batista, Ángelo Araos, Ulises Cardona and Heriberto Jurado were substituted.

8:36 PMa month ago

Antecedents

In 6 duels between Necaxa vs Juárez, Los Rayos have won 2 times, Los Bravos have won 3 times and only 1 draw has been recorded. In their last game in the Clausura 2022, the final score was 2-2, in favor of the team from the border.
8:31 PMa month ago

They have become brave

The Juárez team, after coming from a season to forget, with Hernán Cristante in charge, is in position number 7, with two ties and one win, giving them 5 points. With 3 goals for, 1 against, in the 3 games they have played.

The start of the season has been good, with Chivas, they tied to zero, on the border with Xolos they won two to zero, Gabriel Matías Fernández being the scorer. Against Querétaro they tied to one, again Fernandez scored the goal in that game and in a regular performance by Talavera. With that goal by Jordán Silvia.  Their next two games will be Tigres and Toluca. Both at home.

In addition, they made good purchases in the transfer market, bringing in big name players to the squad, such as national team players Alfredo Talavera, Carlos Salcedo and Darwin Machís from Spanish soccer. 

Photo: Juarez
Photo: Juarez
8:26 PMa month ago

Back to winning ways

The Rayos del Necaxa have started a regular season, against Toluca they lost by a score of one to three, with Gallos they got up, winning by two goals to zero, in a good performance by Milton Giménez, in their most recent duel, with Pumas, Jaime Lozano's squad did not have a good game, losing three points.

Necaxa currently has 3 points, with one win and two losses. They have 3 goals for and 5 against. Their next two games will be against Pachuca and Cruz Azul.

Photo: Necaxa
Photo: Necaxa
8:21 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match Necaxa vs Juarez LiveUpdates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
