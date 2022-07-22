Goal and Highlights: Necaxa 1-0 Juarez in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and Highlights
it's over
90'
86'
Madrigal takes a shot from outside the box, but Talavera keeps the ball. Necaxa is closer to the second than Juárez is to the first.
79'
71'
Méndez is sent off, leaving Necaxa with 10 men, Juárez can take advantage of this lack of concentration.
66'
The Rays take control of the game, looking for the second goal, Juárez still can't find a clear option to Malagón's goal.
57'
50'
Edgar Méndez plays brilliantly down the flank, but his shot goes straight for a corner kick. Necaxa keeps possession of the ball. Juárez looking for space to counterattack.
48'
Acosta is encouraged and hits it wide, Malagon dives to avoid a possible danger.
45'
36'
The first goal of the night arrives, on a counterattack, from outside the area, Agustín Batista scores. Necaxa goes up on the scoreboard.
32'
Bravos take control of the match, but in a bad pass they give away a pass to the locals, but Villalpando shoots from outside the area, without danger for Talavera.
25'
Now Talavera puts on his hero's cape, preventing Necaxa's goal.
18'
Bravos came close with a shot that hit the crossbar, Juárez came close to scoring the first of the night.
10'
4'
0'
Referees
Juárez's lineup
Nuestro 1⃣1⃣ inicial para enfrentar a los hidrocálidos. ⚡️#ContigoMásBravos pic.twitter.com/oOhOrbEqDt— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) July 23, 2022
Necaxa's lineup
#NECvsJUA | Nuestro once inicial para esta noche:#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/LbKWC1H14m— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) July 23, 2022
Alread ywarming up
They must improve
"The goals we have conceded are from set pieces, that is due to lack of concentration, we are working on that, I don't think it has been the main problem, we will work on what is costing us, we hope to do better next game."
"We are looking to win, every match is different, the opponent plays, we try to do our best, no opponent has beaten us. We are going to look for that next match."
"We must concentrate, pay more attention and not give that advantage to the opponent. I don't think it's alarming for us".
"We must be strong on our home field, with our people, it will be very important to start this series, we are going game by game, all matches are important, to score points, it is a good opportunity for us".
They must forget the ghosts of the past
"We have started well, that we would like to get 3 points in every game, not losing gives you confidence, we must be ready and prepared".
"It was a difficult tournament, we come with that wound, winning and getting points gives you confidence. This is just beginning."
"The ghosts of last tournament, if we lose this time, we must get them out, Hernán has told us that it's over, we must turn the page, that's what we want to change the history of this club."
"We know Jaime Lozano, his teams are to keep possession of the ball, they are to press high, Hernán told us that we have to be careful, to counteract".
They have already arrived
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
Watch out for this Juárez player
In the last game against Querétaro, he was the one who helped the bravo team to maintain that tie, having a good streak, in the 3 games he has been present in the scoreboard, there is no doubt that he can be present in the goal scorer's table for this game.
Watch out for this Necaxa player
Last lineup Juárez
Fernando Arce, Darío Lezcano, Alan Camacho and Mauro Laínez were substituted. Carlos Salcedo was not called up.
Necaxa's last lineup
Batista, Ángelo Araos, Ulises Cardona and Heriberto Jurado were substituted.
Antecedents
They have become brave
The start of the season has been good, with Chivas, they tied to zero, on the border with Xolos they won two to zero, Gabriel Matías Fernández being the scorer. Against Querétaro they tied to one, again Fernandez scored the goal in that game and in a regular performance by Talavera. With that goal by Jordán Silvia. Their next two games will be Tigres and Toluca. Both at home.
In addition, they made good purchases in the transfer market, bringing in big name players to the squad, such as national team players Alfredo Talavera, Carlos Salcedo and Darwin Machís from Spanish soccer.
Back to winning ways
Necaxa currently has 3 points, with one win and two losses. They have 3 goals for and 5 against. Their next two games will be against Pachuca and Cruz Azul.