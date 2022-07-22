Goals and Highlights: Twente 3-1 Schalke 04 in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the Twente vs Schalke 04 game, this afternoon we saw two teams of similar style in a great duel that ended up taking the home team, keep visiting VAVEL so you do not miss the start of the season.
90´
The game ends with a great victory for Twente 3-1.
89´
Goooooooooool for Twente! Ugalde dribbles inside the box and shoots close to goal to seal the match.
82´
Goal Twente! Stejin's scissor kick gave the home side the lead.
80´
Wasted free kick by Twente.
70´
Schalke tries on the flanks but is not precise.
59´
Schalke tries a cross from the right but the goalkeeper takes the ball.
48´
Twente from the right tries to beat the goal but the shot is not so powerful.
46´
The second half begins.
45´
The first half ends with an entertaining draw.
45´
Polter tries a shot that ends in a corner kick.
41´
Twente came close to a second but the Schalke defender clears the ball off the line.
36´
Schalke presses high and puts Twente's defense at risk.
29´
Schalke tries a cross shot from the left but the ball goes wide.
24´
Schalke tries outside the area but the shot is not dangerous.
16´
Schalke had another chance with a header but the goalkeeper made a good save.
12´
Goooooooooool for Twente! Vlap with a great free kick shot sent the ball into the corner.
8´
Goooooooooool Schalke 04! Kaminski gave the German team the lead.
2´
Schalke gives the first warning with a shot on goal.
0´
Start the game.
XI inicial Schalke 04
This is how the visiting team comes out: Schwolow, Ouwejan, Kaminski, Yoshida, Brunner, Krauß, Latza, Mohr, Zalazar, Terodde, Polter.
Starting XI Twente
This is how the home team takes the field: Unnerstall, Brenet, Hilgers, Pleguezuelo, Smal, Brama, Zerrouki, Vlap, Misidjan, Van Wolfswinkel, Cerny.
Alex Kral spoke about his arrival
"I'm very happy to be a Schalke player. We had a lot of fans in Mittersill during training. They have come a long way and combined their vacation with our training camp. I haven't seen anything like this before. This is unbelievable and very nice for us."
Schalke 04 is already at the stadium
Thus came the German team:
Nabend Jungs! 👋#TWES04 #S04 pic.twitter.com/f3yg3UKgCN— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) July 22, 2022
Werder a similar rival to Schalke
"We want to continue, but also improve on what we showed against Werder. In phases of that game we did well, but some moments of the game could have been better, especially defensively. The opponent can be compared to Werder Bremen in terms of level. Like Schalke, Werder Bremen have also been promoted to the Bundesliga."
Schalke coach elected captain
"We have used the last few days and weeks intensively to exchange information with everyone involved. In this case, too, team spirit is paramount to me, so we wanted to take enough time to get a feel for the group and the existing hierarchy."
Ron Jans spoke about the number of fans
"It's unprecedented that there will be more than 25,000 fans in the stadium tomorrow; it's an exhibition game and in the middle of the vacation season. On the other hand, of course it's a game against Schalke 04, a team with which FC Twente has a special bond and the club has been promoted back to the Bundesliga. I'm looking forward to it."
We continue
Stay tuned for live coverage of Twente vs Schalke 04
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Twente vs Schalke 04 live, as well as the latest information from the De Grolsch Veste Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Twente vs Schalke 04 Online and Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Schalke 04 player
Simon Terodde, a 34-year-old center forward, is an important player in the team's scheme, his great experience allows him to beat the defenses and he will undoubtedly be a key player in order to stay in the category and the team will need his goals.
Watch out for this Twente player
Rick Van Wolfswinekel, 33 year old center forward, is one of the most important offensive players of the team, in order to have a great season, the appearance of this player will be fundamental since they will also be playing for the pass to access the Conference League, so you can't take your eye off this great forward.
Latest Schalke 04 lineup
Schwolow, Krauß, Latza, Terodde, Zalazar, Drexler, Brunner, Mohr, Yoshida, Polter, Kabak.
Latest Twente lineup
Karssies, Everink, Hilgers, Pröpper, Smal, Kjølø, Zerrouki, Steijn, Cleonise, Van Wolfswinkel, Cerny.
Background
Dusseldorf 4-0 Twente
Salernitana 0-0 Schalke 04
FC Kufstein 0-4 Schalke 04
Augsburg 1-1 Schalke 04
Arbitration Quartet
To be confirmed.
Schalke 04 the beginning of the end
The historic Schalke 04 is preparing to return to the Bundesliga after being relegated in the 2020-21 season, a series of bad decisions both administrative and sporting led the team to finish in last place with 16 points, now they return to the first division after having led the Bundesliga 2, a team as historic and traditional as Schalke 04 can not afford another relegation so it is expected to have a great comeback in the league, Now the team has already had many friendly matches where the results have been varied, this match against Twente has a special spice because it is a team similar to those that can be found in the Bundesliga and winning would give them a good outlook to face the next big challenge, if they manage to maintain a good level this team will leave behind the tragedy of a few years ago and begin to compete at the top.
Twente set to break Eredivisie monopoly
Twente, a team from the city of Enschede, has positioned itself as one of the competitive teams in the Eredivisie, the previous season was good for the team as they occupied the fourth position, this position gave them the opportunity to fight for a place in the Conference League, a very important competition for teams that aspire to reach the Champions League, This will be the third preseason duel ahead of the game for a ticket to the aforementioned competition, no doubt it will be a complicated test as the opponent also wants to show their best moment, Twente is facing good teams and will surely serve to have a spectacular start to the league, no doubt if they do things right they will be a team that we will hear a lot about throughout the season.
Two good teams meet in preseason
Twente and Schalke 04 will face each other this Friday as part of the preseason, both teams come from a season where they were placed in the upper part of Twente reached the fourth position that gives them the opportunity to fight for a place in a European tournament, while Schalke was promoted to the Bundesliga staying with the first position, although they are not the favorites of the upcoming season are historical teams with many fans behind.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Twente vs Schalke 04, a friendly match. The match will take place at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium, at 2:00 PM.