Goals and Highlights: Sweden 1-0 Belgium in Women's Euro 2022
Art: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

4:53 PMa month ago

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Sweden 1-0 Belgium this afternoon. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
4:50 PMa month ago

END THE GAME!

In extra time. In emotion. Sembrant puts the Swedes in the semifinals of the Women's Euro 2022. Now the challenge is against England.
4:49 PMa month ago

91' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

Sembrant opens the scoring for Sweden in the final minutes of overtime. Sweden advances to the semifinals.
4:48 PMa month ago

+3

Three minutes of overtime. For now, we will have extra time between Sweden and Belgium.
4:46 PMa month ago

89'

The game is heading for the final stretch. Asllani invades the area and shoots wide. Over the goal!
4:41 PMa month ago

84'

Belgium misplaces the ball. Evrard fumbles and Sweden steals the ball in attack.
4:39 PMa month ago

81'

Belgium counterattack, Dhont takes a shot from outside the box and knocks the ball into the net.
4:37 PMa month ago

78'

Sembrant sees an effort go off target. The goal kicks off for Belgium.
4:36 PMa month ago

78'

Another corner for Sweden, which doesn't want the corner.
4:33 PMa month ago

76'

Björn gets the rebound in the corner and kicks it too low.
4:33 PMa month ago

75'

A corner for Sweden. Belgium is on the lookout for a counter attack.
4:30 PMa month ago

GREAT SAVE EVRARD!

WHAT A SPECTACULAR SAVE BY THE BELGIAN GOALKEEPER! She saved what could have been Sweden's first goal of the match.
4:27 PMa month ago

70'

Final stretch of the match between Sweden and Belgium and so far no goals.
4:19 PMa month ago

61'

Angeldal takes a long shot, but it goes over the goal. Asllani falls to the ground.
4:15 PMa month ago

57'

Sweden already looks more tired on the field, but is still looking for the goal to qualify.
4:06 PMa month ago

IN THE TRAVESSON!

Asllani lifts the ball up for Ilestedt to head. She sends the ball over the crossbar, but the shot is disallowed for offside.
4:05 PMa month ago

47'

Philtjens receives a cross from the right, but heads it away.
4:04 PMa month ago

47'

Rolfo manages to finish and Evrard saves well.
4:03 PMa month ago

46'

Sweden starts the game as it finished the first half: attacking and looking for the goal.
4:02 PMa month ago

GAME RESTARTS!

All set for the second half between Sweden vs. Belgium in the Women's Euro
3:47 PMa month ago

HALF-TIME!

End of the first half and no goals between Sweden and Belgium in the quarterfinals of the Women's Eurocup 2022.
3:46 PMa month ago

45'

We are coming up to 45 and we have only one more minute of overtime. Let's go to 46.
3:40 PMa month ago

39'

Lindahl pushes the danger away and on the counter-attack the Swedes are fouled.
3:38 PMa month ago

37'

Blackstenius heads the ball into the goal and Evrard saves.
3:37 PMa month ago

DANGER!

Sweden almost opened the scoring! De Caigny saves on the line and Belgium pulls the ball away.
3:34 PMa month ago

EVRARD!

In another corner, Blackstenius and Eriksson finish and the ball stays with the Belgian goalkeeper.
3:34 PMa month ago

33'

A corner for Sweden and Angeldal almost opened the scoring!
3:31 PMa month ago

30'

Vanhaevermaet recebe na entrada da área, finaliza com perigo, mas manda ao lado do gol. Ela ainda reclamou pedindo um desvio.
3:27 PMa month ago

24' - GOOOL, BUT IT WASN'T WORTH IT!

Blackstenius scored for Sweden, but after a VAR check the goal was disallowed.
3:24 PMa month ago

23'

Björn heads in the corner, gets the rebound and sends it over the goal. Far out!
3:23 PMa month ago

22'

A corner kick to Sweden. Biesmanns keeps claiming a foul on the play.
3:14 PMa month ago

EVRARD MAKES A SPECTACULAR SAVE!

Sweden's good approach, Ilestedt's header is saved by Evrard.
3:12 PMa month ago

10'

She is all she can do. It is Angeldahl's third shot of the match. She received a free kick on the edge of the box, but sent it over the goal. Out of the way.
3:09 PMa month ago

08'

Belgium tries to make a funny. The team attacks from the right with a corner, but Eriksson pushes the danger away.
3:06 PMa month ago

THE FIRST SHOT!

Angeldahl's shot from outside the box forces the Belgium goalkeeper to make a great save. A corner for Sweden!
3:04 PMa month ago

03'

Game starts warm at this point. We have reached the 3 minute mark, but no attacks.
3:00 PMa month ago

THE GAME BEGINS!

The ball is rolling for Sweden vs. Belgium in the Women's Eurocup 2022.
2:52 PMa month ago

10 MINUTES!

The ball is about to start rolling for Sweden vs. Belgium in the quarterfinals of the women's Eurocup. The Swedes are favorites, but the Belgians want to surprise.
2:44 PMa month ago

WHO ADVANCES...

Whoever wins this game will face England in the first semi-final on Tuesday, July 26, in Sheffield.
The English team waits for the winner of Sweden vs Belgium 

 

2:40 PMa month ago

Tessa Wullaert, Belgium striker:

"We've achieved our goal, but we'll try everything against Sweden. We had one day less than Sweden to recover, so it's important to rest well. We have nothing to lose, but we won't make it easy. We have to prove to ourselves what we can do. Let's see where that takes us."
2:37 PMa month ago

Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden forward:

"We have to learn to deal with the fact that we are favorites. We came here to go far and we need to show that. We hope to win this game, but we have to be up to it. We want to fight for the medals, so we have to win this game and show what we can do."
2:33 PMa month ago

Magnus Wikman, Sweden's assistant coach:

"Belgium is good at everything and maybe that means this game has been more fluid than the previous ones."
2:25 PMa month ago

HANGING BELGIUM:

Feli Delacauw, Davina Philtjens, Justine Vanhaevermaet
2:19 PMa month ago

HANGING SWEDEN:

Magdalena Eriksson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
2:16 PMa month ago

BELGIUM CLIMBING:

Evrard; Deloose, Kees, De Neve e Philtjens; Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans, Minnaert, De Caigny e Cayman; Wullaert.
2:11 PMa month ago

THE SWEDEN:

The Sweden team has already arrived at the Leigh Sports Village stadium, where the ball will roll in just under 50 minutes. Stay tuned and follow this great game minute by minute!

 

2:06 PMa month ago

SWEDEN CLIMBING:

Lindahl; Ilestedt, Sembrant, Eriksson e Nilden; Björn, Asllani e Angeldahl; Rolfö, Blackstenius e Kaneryd.
2:01 PMa month ago

Where and how to watch the Sweden vs Belgium match on TV and in real time?

Women's Eurocup 2022

Match: Sweden vs. Belgium
Round: Quarterfinals

Date and time: 07/22/2022, at 3 pm ET

Venue: Leigh Sports Village - Leigh, England
Where to watch: ESPN, the pay-TV channel, as well as Star+, streaming from the same broadcaster group. In addition, all matches will be broadcast live on Uefa TV streaming.

Real time: VAVEL 

1:56 PMa month ago

When is the Sweden vs Belgium match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sweden and Belgium will kick off at 3 pm ET, being played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England. The match between Sweden and Belgium will be broadcast on ESPN, on pay-per-view, as well as Star+, streaming from the same broadcaster group. In addition, all matches will be broadcast live on Uefa TV streaming. You can check it all here on VAVEL Brazil. 
1:51 PMa month ago

PROBABLE BELGIUM:

Evrard; Vangheluwe, Kees, De Neve e Philtjens; Vanhaevermaet e Biesmans; Dhont, De Caigny e Cayman; Wullaert.
1:46 PMa month ago

PROBABLE SWEDEN:

Lindahl; Rubensson, Sembrant, Eriksson e Andersson; Björn, Asllani e Angeldahl; Rolfö, Blackstenius e Kaneryd
1:41 PMa month ago

IN THE SEMIFINALS:

Whoever gets past Sweden and Belgium will face hosts England next Tuesday (26). In other words, it's a big game alert!

On the other side of the group, France will face the Netherlands in the other semi-final and the winner will face Germany.

The lineup is as follows:

England vs Sweden/Belgium
Germany vs France/Netherlands

1:36 PMa month ago

RETROSPECT:

In all, there were four matches between the teams, with the advantage going to Sweden. Since they won all four games played so far. Thus, the last duel took place on October 28, 2009, for Women's World Cup Qualifying, and the Swedes won, 4 x 1.

Sweden is favored to win the match, as well as to reach an eventual final. England, France and the Netherlands still round out the list of favorite teams for the title.

1:31 PMa month ago

BELGIUM: FIRST ROUND

Belgium, on the other hand, finished second in Group D with only 4 points: one win, one loss, and one draw. The Belgians only qualified in the last round of matches, with a thrilling and slim victory, 1-0, against Italy.

In the three games they played, Belgium drew with Iceland in their opening match 1-1, lost 2-1 to France in the second round, and then beat Italy 1-0.

1:26 PMa month ago

SWEDEN: FIRST ROUND

Sweden led Group C with 7 points, ahead of the Netherlands, one of the great favorites for the title. It was two wins and a draw in the group.

In the three games they played, the Swedes drew with the Netherlands in their opening match, 1-1, but beat Switzerland, 2-1, and Portugal, 5-0.

1:21 PMa month ago

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Sweden vs Belgium is valid for the quarterfinals of the Women's Eurocup. The match marks the meeting of two great teams and weighty teams in Europe. On one side, Sweden advanced first in Group C, with 7 points, in a group that also included the Netherlands, Switzerland and Portugal. The Swedes won 5-0 in the last round and took the lead. On the other hand, Belgium finished second in Group D, behind France, but ahead of Iceland and Italy. They qualified in the third round with a narrow victory over the Italians. The ball starts rolling at 3 pm ET, at Leigh Sports Village, England.
1:16 PMa month ago

Welcome to the Sweden - Belgium match

Hello soccer lovers! Now it's time for the Women's Eurocup. Sweden and Belgium face each other on the field. The teams duel for the quarterfinals in the Women's Eurocup. A place in the semifinal is at stake. Follow everything from the duel between the Swedes and the Belgians here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo