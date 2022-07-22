Goals and Highlights: Sweden 1-0 Belgium in Women's Euro 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
THANK YOU, FANS!
END THE GAME!
91' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!
+3
89'
84'
81'
78'
78'
76'
75'
GREAT SAVE EVRARD!
70'
61'
57'
IN THE TRAVESSON!
47'
47'
46'
GAME RESTARTS!
HALF-TIME!
45'
39'
37'
DANGER!
EVRARD!
33'
30'
24' - GOOOL, BUT IT WASN'T WORTH IT!
23'
22'
EVRARD MAKES A SPECTACULAR SAVE!
10'
08'
THE FIRST SHOT!
03'
THE GAME BEGINS!
10 MINUTES!
WHO ADVANCES...
Tessa Wullaert, Belgium striker:
Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden forward:
Magnus Wikman, Sweden's assistant coach:
HANGING BELGIUM:
HANGING SWEDEN:
BELGIUM CLIMBING:
THE SWEDEN:
MOT ARENAN 🚎#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/8Vkrd7DIlg— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) July 22, 2022
SWEDEN CLIMBING:
Where and how to watch the Sweden vs Belgium match on TV and in real time?
Match: Sweden vs. Belgium
Round: Quarterfinals
Date and time: 07/22/2022, at 3 pm ET
Venue: Leigh Sports Village - Leigh, England
Where to watch: ESPN, the pay-TV channel, as well as Star+, streaming from the same broadcaster group. In addition, all matches will be broadcast live on Uefa TV streaming.
Real time: VAVEL
When is the Sweden vs Belgium match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE BELGIUM:
PROBABLE SWEDEN:
IN THE SEMIFINALS:
On the other side of the group, France will face the Netherlands in the other semi-final and the winner will face Germany.
The lineup is as follows:
England vs Sweden/Belgium
Germany vs France/Netherlands
RETROSPECT:
Sweden is favored to win the match, as well as to reach an eventual final. England, France and the Netherlands still round out the list of favorite teams for the title.
BELGIUM: FIRST ROUND
In the three games they played, Belgium drew with Iceland in their opening match 1-1, lost 2-1 to France in the second round, and then beat Italy 1-0.
SWEDEN: FIRST ROUND
In the three games they played, the Swedes drew with the Netherlands in their opening match, 1-1, but beat Switzerland, 2-1, and Portugal, 5-0.