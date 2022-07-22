Goals and Highlights: Wolves 3-0 Besiktas in Friendly Match 2022
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

93' FT

The match ends. Wolverhampton 3-0 Besiktas.
90'

The referee adds three minutes to the match.
81'

Final stretch of the match. Wolves are more relaxed with touches of the ball without much depth and do not lend the ball to Besiktas.
77' Substitution

Wolves: Neto out, Cundle in.
73'

Hydration break.
63' Substitution

Wolves: Kilman out, Coady in.
60'

Yellow card for Welinton.
58'


Off the bar! Dendoncker meets a ball at the back post and nods back to Gibbs-White in the middle of the box, he hits it first time but the ball strikes the crossbar before bouncing clear.
56' Substitution

Besiktas: Out Ucan, Ersin, and Meras; in Akgun, Ilkhan, Nkoudu, and Bligin.
53'

Yellow card for Ruben Neves.
2:16 PMa month ago

52'

ERSIN! Great save by the Besiktas goalkeeper after a powerful shot by Muleka.
46'

The second half starts.
45' HT

The first half ends. Wolves 3-0 Besiktas.
45'

Yellow cards for Moutinho and Weghorst.
40' GOAL!

GOAL WOLVERHAMPTON! Scored by Neto.
39'

Another great play by Wolves where Collins finishes in the six-yard box, but the ball goes over.
35' Substitution

Wolves: Raúl Jiménez out due to injury, Leander Dendoncker in.
30'

Hydration break.
29' GOAL

GOAL WOLVES! Scored by Daniel Podence.
24'

Besiktas come close to an equalizer! Ghezzal's free kick goes just over the crossbar.
20'

Besiktas do their own thing with possession, but lack the depth to find the equalizer.
15' GOAL

GOAL WOLVES! Scored by Raúl Jiménez.
11'

JIMÉNEZ COMES CLOSE! After a rebound given by the goalkeeper, Raúl hits it with his instep and a crushed shot goes near the far post.
5'

WEGHORST AGAIN! Half-turn inside the area where he takes a shot that passes close to the crossbar. Wolves are saved.
3'

Weghorst's cross into the box is an awkward shot that hits the outside of the net.
0'

The match has started!
About to start

Stay tuned to VAVEL, as the match between Wolves and Besiktas is about to kick off.
Lineup Besiktas

Ersin, Rosier, Welinton, Necip, Boyd, Salih, Gedson, Umut, Ghezzal, Muleka, Weghorst.
Lineup Wolves

Smith, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Podence, Gibbs-White, Neto, Jiménez.
Warm up

Both teams are already on the court of the Olympic Stadium of La Nucia for warm-up exercises prior to this match.

 

Las meetings Besiktas

Besiktas 1-0 Mainz 05

Viktoria Plzen 0-0 Besiktas

Besiktas 2-1 Werder Bremen

Besiktas 1-1 Konyaspor

Goztepe 0-2 Besiktas

Absences

For this match, the Wolves will be without José Sá due to a knee injury that will keep him out until August. On the Besiktas side, Gunok will also be unavailable due to a torn cruciate ligament. He is still expected to return to the field in August.
The arrival

Both Besiktas and Wolves have already arrived at the Olympic Stadium of La Nucia to play this friendly match that is minutes away from starting.

 

Background

These two European clubs have a short history and have only met twice, both in 2019 and ended in two wins for Wolves. One 1-0 and the other 4-0 (which is the most recent).
The stadium

The venue for this match will be the Estadio Olímpico Camilo Cano, and is a sports venue located in the Spanish city of La Nucía. It is mainly used for soccer and athletics and hosts the home matches of Club de Futbol La Nucía, which plays in the Second Division B of Spanish soccer.

 

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of this pre-season friendly match between Raúl Jiménez's Wolverhampton and Besiktas of the Turkish league. Both clubs have had good preparation matches, but they want to accumulate another victory to arrive in the best shape for their local leagues. Will either of them achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Key player Besiktas

Cenk Tosun | This 31-year-old Turkish striker is also one of the architects of Besiktas' offensive line. He closed last season with 9 goals scored with Everton and, in this new soccer year, he came to reinforce the Turkish team in this second stage since he played for Besiktas in 2014 playing four tournaments.
Key player Wolverhampton

Raúl Jiménez | This 31-year-old Mexican striker is one of the most promising players of the Mexican national team and one of the most offensive players of Wolverhampton. He already scored a goal in preseason and, in the last soccer year, he accumulated six goals.

Last lineup Besiktas

Destanoglu, Meras, Montero, Rosier, Uysal, Welinton, Fernandes, Ucan, Delibas, Nkoudou, Tosun.
Last lineup Wolverhampton

Smith, Mosquera, Collins, Toti Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Ronan, Dendon, Gibbs-White, Cundle, Corbeanu, Podence.
The refereeing quartet

To be confirmed.
Besiktas: Continue with preseason

On the other hand, Besiktas, managed by Valerien Ismael, is one of the historic clubs of the Turkish League, but in recent seasons it has been overshadowed and has not been a protagonist in the Turkish league for a long time. Last season, Besiktas finished in 6th place in the overall standings after emerging as champions in the 2020-2021 season without reaching the Europa League or Champions League places. For this new soccer season, the Turks have been preparing with several friendly matches, in the most recent match, the Black Eagles achieved a 0-1 victory over Mainz 05 with a goal by Cenk Tonsun.
Wolverhampton: The favorite

The Wolverhampton club led by Bruno Lague is starting to prepare for the 2023-2024 season in the Premier League and they want to vindicate themselves. Last season they failed to reach European competitions and finished the season in 10th position, but now they will seek revenge and become a protagonist team in the next soccer year. In this preseason, Wolves ended their unbeaten run in the last friendly match, where they lost to Spanish club Levante by a score of 2-1. The English team's goal came near the end of the match when Toti Gomes scored the equalizer.
Friendly Match

The soccer recess continues in some of the local leagues around the world, specifically in Europe, however, there is a lot of activity in terms of friendly matches and this Saturday, we will have a very attractive match that will face two great teams from the old continent. Wolverhampton is the favorite in this match and will be looking for a win to continue with their preparation matches for the start of the Premier League and this time they will face Besiktas, a historic club of the Turkish League. A great clash between the two teams awaits us today.
The match will be played at the Stadium Cuauhtémoc

The Wolverhampton - Besiktas match will be played at the Stadium Olímpico Camilo Cano, in Alicante, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
