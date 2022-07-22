Goals and Highlights: Tijuana 2-0 America in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thank you!
Thanks for following this match on VAVEL USA. Until the next time!
94' FT
The match ends. Tijuana 2-0 América.
90'
The referee adds four minutes to the match.
89' Substitution
Xolos: Jair Díaz enters and Alexis Canelo leaves.
83'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Nico Díaz.
81' Substitution
Xolos: Renato Ibarra enters and Joaquín Montecinos leaves.
80'
The final stretch of the match and, despite the changes, América has no depth to score a goal.
77' Substitution
América: Valdés and Rodríguez are out; Viñas and Layún are in.
70' Substitution
América: Jurgen Damm and Henry Martin are in and Jonathan Dos Santos and Alejandro Zendejas are out.
The second goal
¡GOOOOOL DE XOLOS! ¡DOS A CERO! ⚽💥
Montecinos pone la segunda anotación para Tijuana luego de un robote. @calientesports#XolosxFOX pic.twitter.com/S2fdE1CjFC — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 24, 2022
67'
Yellow card for Lisandro López.
64'
Yellow card for Nestor Araujo
62' GOAL
GOAL TIJUANA! Scored by Joaquín Montecinos.
60'
AMÉRICA IS SAVED! After a series of rebounds, first Ochoa makes a save, and from the line, Bruno Valdéz saves the second goal.
55'
OCHOA! Great save by the American goalkeeper after a header from Tijuana that was heading straight for goal.
50'
A cross that looked for Diego Valdés, but the ball went wide of the opponent's goal.
46'
The second half starts!
45'+6 HT
First half ends Tijuana 1-0 América.
45'+2
Yellow card for Nico Díaz.
45'
The referee adds six minutes to the first half.
40'
Final stretch of the match. The visitors dominate possession of the ball.
38'
A pass filtered into the América area where Xolos took a shot, but Jorge Sánchez deflected the danger for a corner kick.
33'
Goal disallowed for Tijuana for offside.
30'
Half an hour into the match. América cannot find the space to hurt Xolos and tie the score.
25'
Yellow card for Rodríguez (TIJ)
This was the goal
Scored by Lisandro López.
¡GOOOOL DE XOLOS! ⚽— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 24, 2022
Lisandro abre el marcador a favor del Tijuana.
Gran cobro de pena máxima. @calientesports#XolosxFOX pic.twitter.com/ihFzK0tWLY
16'
Richard Sánchez sends a powerful shot from a free kick that goes just wide of the opponent's goal.
13'
Yellow card for Alejandro Zendejas.
11'
Yellow card for Jorge Sánchez.
9' GOAL
GOAL BY TIJUANA! Scored by Lisandro López.
7' PENALTY
After reviewing the VAR, the referee awards a penalty kick in favor of Xolos.
5'
The referee goes to the VAR to review a possible penalty kick in favor of Xolos.
3'
Pedro Alexis Canelo falls in the area and receives medical assistance.
0'
The match has started!
About to start!
Stay tuned! The match between Tijuana and América is about to kick off at Estadio Caliente.
Lineup America
Ochoa, Fuentes, J. Sánchez, Araujo, B. Valdez, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, D. Valdés, Zendejas, R. Sánchez y Rodríguez
Lineup Xolos Tijuana
Orozco, Govea, Lopez, Díaz, Guzmán, Lertora, Rodríguez. Vázquez, Di Santo, Montecinos y Canelo
Warming up
Let's warm up! Tijuana and América players are already on the field at Estadio Caliente doing warm-up exercises before the match, which is just minutes away.
Next match
The first double-header of the Apertura 2022 will take place on matchday 5. Tijuana will visit champion Atlas next Tuesday at 7 pm. América will play against Santos in their match corresponding to match day 5 in September due to the fact that the eagles have an international commitment where they will face Real Madrid in a friendly match.
Last five meetings
Here are the results of the last five games between Xolos vs América
Tijuana 1-3 América
América 2-0 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-2 América
América 4-0 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-0 América.
The arrival
They've arrived! Tijuana and América players have arrived at Estadio Caliente for this matchday 4 game.
Background
In the history of meetings between Xolos and América, the Águilas have won 13 games to Tijuana's 6 draws and 6 victories. The most recent match between the two teams ended in a resounding victory for the Azulcremas by a score of 1-3.
The stadium
The Caliente Stadium will be the venue for this match. It is a multi-purpose facility that is home to the Xolos de Tijuana and is located in the city of the same name. It has a capacity for a little over 27 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in November 2007, being one of the newest stadiums in Liga MX.
We begin!
All set! We are less than an hour away from the start of the match between Tijuana and América, two teams that want to get the three points in this match corresponding to Matchday 4. On one hand, the Xolos have not been able to get three points, so today they could get their first victory, while América wants to get their second consecutive victory in the competition and continue climbing positions. Will any of them get the victory? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Tune in here Xolos Tijuana - America Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Xolos Tijuana - America with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Xolos Tijuana - America Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Xolos Tijuana - America live on TV, your options are: Fox Deportes
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App and Fox Soccer Plus
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player América
Diego Valdés | Arrived as a reinforcement last season and had a hard time adapting to the Azulcrema team, however, he has shown improvement and is one of the players who attacks the most and provides fluency to the offensive line. This Chilean player has responded to pull the strings in the midfield and today he will look to be a key player to score goals that will bring them closer to victory.
Key player Xolos Tijuana
Pedro Alexis Canelo | The Xolos' star reinforcement from Toluca has arrived to join the team's squad. After the departure of Mauro Manotas, Canelo will be responsible for Xolos' attack. Alexis made his debut as a goal scorer in Tijuana's preseason, but he has yet to make his debut in the Apertura 2022.
Last lineup Tijuana
J. Orozco; N. Díaz, J. Díaz, V. Guzmán, R. Parra; L. Rodríguez, C. Rivera, J. Vázquez; J. Montecinos, A. Canelo, R. Ibarra.
Last lineup America
G. Ochoa; L. Fuentes, N. Araujo, E. Lara, J. Sánchez; R. Sánchez, J. dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, D. Valdés, A. Zendejas; H. Martin.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Xolos TIjuana vs América will be Fernando Hernández; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Jonathan Maximiliano, second line; Daniel Quintero, fourth assistant.
America: for the second consecutive triumph
On the other hand, the Azulcrema team, led by Fernando Ortiz, is coming from a great win in Liga MX against Toluca, one of the teams that have been reinforced for this competition. Despite a disallowed goal in the first half, the Águilas del América were able to pull out the win on the hour mark with a great goal by Richard Sánchez in the 93rd minute, which gave the Coapa team their first win in the competition. América had a tour of international matches against Chelsea and Manchester City, where they lost 2-1 in both games. Currently, the Aguilas are in 12th place with 4 points from one win, one draw and one loss.
Xolos de Tijuana: for the first victory of the tournament
The local team, coached by Ricardo Valiño, has not had a good start to the tournament and continues to suffer poor results. They have already played three matches in this Apertura 2022, with two defeats (against Juárez and Tigres) and a one-goal draw against Pumas. In the most recent match, they visited El Volcán where they lost by the minimum after a goal by Raymundo Fulgencio at minute 77, thus accumulating their second consecutive defeat. For this match, Xolos de Tijuana will have a difficult opponent and will have to take advantage of América's fatigue after their midweek game against Manchester City.
Matchday 4
This afternoon, Saturday's matchday 4 activity will take place in the city of Tijuana with a very attractive match. The Caliente stadium will be the venue for a match where two teams want to get the three points and not let any points slip away at the start of the tournament. On one side is the home team, Xolos de Tijuana, which wants to take advantage of its home advantage and achieve its first victory of the Apertura 2022, but in front of them will be América, which wants to achieve its second consecutive victory in the tournament.
The match will be played at the Stadium Caliente
The Xolos Tijuana - America match will be played at the Stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Xolos Tijuana - America Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.