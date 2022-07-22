Goals and Highlights: Tijuana 2-0 America in Liga MX 2022

11:12 PMa month ago

Highlights

11:05 PMa month ago

11:04 PMa month ago

94' FT

The match ends. Tijuana 2-0 América.
11:01 PMa month ago

90'

The referee adds four minutes to the match.
10:59 PMa month ago

89' Substitution

Xolos: Jair Díaz enters and Alexis Canelo leaves.
10:57 PMa month ago

83'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Nico Díaz.
10:52 PMa month ago

81' Substitution

Xolos: Renato Ibarra enters and Joaquín Montecinos leaves.
10:51 PMa month ago

80'

The final stretch of the match and, despite the changes, América has no depth to score a goal.
10:48 PMa month ago

77' Substitution

América: Valdés and Rodríguez are out; Viñas and Layún are in.
10:42 PMa month ago

70' Substitution

América: Jurgen Damm and Henry Martin are in and Jonathan Dos Santos and Alejandro Zendejas are out.
10:41 PMa month ago

The second goal

10:39 PMa month ago

67'

Yellow card for Lisandro López.
10:38 PMa month ago

64'

Yellow card for Nestor Araujo
10:31 PMa month ago

62' GOAL

GOAL TIJUANA! Scored by Joaquín Montecinos.
10:31 PMa month ago

60'

AMÉRICA IS SAVED! After a series of rebounds, first Ochoa makes a save, and from the line, Bruno Valdéz saves the second goal.
10:26 PMa month ago

55'

OCHOA! Great save by the American goalkeeper after a header from Tijuana that was heading straight for goal.
10:24 PMa month ago

50'

A cross that looked for Diego Valdés, but the ball went wide of the opponent's goal.
10:17 PMa month ago

46'

The second half starts!
9:58 PMa month ago

45'+6 HT

First half ends Tijuana 1-0 América.
9:56 PMa month ago

45'+2

Yellow card for Nico Díaz.
9:52 PMa month ago

45'

The referee adds six minutes to the first half.
9:47 PMa month ago

40'

Final stretch of the match. The visitors dominate possession of the ball.
9:46 PMa month ago

38'

A pass filtered into the América area where Xolos took a shot, but Jorge Sánchez deflected the danger for a corner kick.
9:43 PMa month ago

33'

Goal disallowed for Tijuana for offside.
9:37 PMa month ago

30'

Half an hour into the match. América cannot find the space to hurt Xolos and tie the score.
9:32 PMa month ago

25'

Yellow card for Rodríguez (TIJ)
9:27 PMa month ago

This was the goal

Scored by Lisandro López.
9:26 PMa month ago

16'

Richard Sánchez sends a powerful shot from a free kick that goes just wide of the opponent's goal.
9:23 PMa month ago

13'

Yellow card for Alejandro Zendejas.
9:20 PMa month ago

11'

Yellow card for Jorge Sánchez.
9:16 PMa month ago

9' GOAL

GOAL BY TIJUANA! Scored by Lisandro López.
9:14 PMa month ago

7' PENALTY

After reviewing the VAR, the referee awards a penalty kick in favor of Xolos.
9:13 PMa month ago

5'

The referee goes to the VAR to review a possible penalty kick in favor of Xolos.
9:11 PMa month ago

3'

Pedro Alexis Canelo falls in the area and receives medical assistance.
9:07 PMa month ago

0'

The match has started!
9:02 PMa month ago

About to start!

Stay tuned! The match between Tijuana and América is about to kick off at Estadio Caliente.
8:48 PMa month ago

Lineup America

Ochoa, Fuentes, J. Sánchez, Araujo, B. Valdez, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, D. Valdés, Zendejas, R. Sánchez y Rodríguez
8:47 PMa month ago

Lineup Xolos Tijuana

Orozco, Govea, Lopez, Díaz, Guzmán, Lertora, Rodríguez. Vázquez, Di Santo, Montecinos y Canelo
8:41 PMa month ago

Warming up

Let's warm up! Tijuana and América players are already on the field at Estadio Caliente doing warm-up exercises before the match, which is just minutes away.
8:30 PMa month ago

Next match

The first double-header of the Apertura 2022 will take place on matchday 5. Tijuana will visit champion Atlas next Tuesday at 7 pm. América will play against Santos in their match corresponding to match day 5 in September due to the fact that the eagles have an international commitment where they will face Real Madrid in a friendly match.
8:25 PMa month ago

Last five meetings

Here are the results of the last five games between Xolos vs América

Tijuana 1-3 América

América 2-0 Tijuana

Tijuana 0-2 América

América 4-0 Tijuana

Tijuana 0-0 América.

8:19 PMa month ago

The arrival

They've arrived! Tijuana and América players have arrived at Estadio Caliente for this matchday 4 game.

8:12 PMa month ago

Background

In the history of meetings between Xolos and América, the Águilas have won 13 games to Tijuana's 6 draws and 6 victories. The most recent match between the two teams ended in a resounding victory for the Azulcremas by a score of 1-3.
8:11 PMa month ago

The stadium

The Caliente Stadium will be the venue for this match. It is a multi-purpose facility that is home to the Xolos de Tijuana and is located in the city of the same name. It has a capacity for a little over 27 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in November 2007, being one of the newest stadiums in Liga MX.

 

8:07 PMa month ago

We begin!

All set! We are less than an hour away from the start of the match between Tijuana and América, two teams that want to get the three points in this match corresponding to Matchday 4. On one hand, the Xolos have not been able to get three points, so today they could get their first victory, while América wants to get their second consecutive victory in the competition and continue climbing positions. Will any of them get the victory? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
1:08 AMa month ago

12:58 AMa month ago

Key player América

Diego Valdés | Arrived as a reinforcement last season and had a hard time adapting to the Azulcrema team, however, he has shown improvement and is one of the players who attacks the most and provides fluency to the offensive line. This Chilean player has responded to pull the strings in the midfield and today he will look to be a key player to score goals that will bring them closer to victory.
12:53 AMa month ago

Key player Xolos Tijuana

Pedro Alexis Canelo | The Xolos' star reinforcement from Toluca has arrived to join the team's squad. After the departure of Mauro Manotas, Canelo will be responsible for Xolos' attack. Alexis made his debut as a goal scorer in Tijuana's preseason, but he has yet to make his debut in the Apertura 2022.

 

12:48 AMa month ago

Last lineup Tijuana

J. Orozco; N. Díaz, J. Díaz, V. Guzmán, R. Parra; L. Rodríguez, C. Rivera, J. Vázquez; J. Montecinos, A. Canelo, R. Ibarra.
12:43 AMa month ago

Last lineup America

G. Ochoa; L. Fuentes, N. Araujo, E. Lara, J. Sánchez; R. Sánchez, J. dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, D. Valdés, A. Zendejas; H. Martin.
12:38 AMa month ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Xolos TIjuana vs América will be Fernando Hernández; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Jonathan Maximiliano, second line; Daniel Quintero, fourth assistant.
12:33 AMa month ago

America: for the second consecutive triumph

On the other hand, the Azulcrema team, led by Fernando Ortiz, is coming from a great win in Liga MX against Toluca, one of the teams that have been reinforced for this competition. Despite a disallowed goal in the first half, the Águilas del América were able to pull out the win on the hour mark with a great goal by Richard Sánchez in the 93rd minute, which gave the Coapa team their first win in the competition. América had a tour of international matches against Chelsea and Manchester City, where they lost 2-1 in both games. Currently, the Aguilas are in 12th place with 4 points from one win, one draw and one loss.
12:28 AMa month ago

Xolos de Tijuana: for the first victory of the tournament

The local team, coached by Ricardo Valiño, has not had a good start to the tournament and continues to suffer poor results. They have already played three matches in this Apertura 2022, with two defeats (against Juárez and Tigres) and a one-goal draw against Pumas. In the most recent match, they visited El Volcán where they lost by the minimum after a goal by Raymundo Fulgencio at minute 77, thus accumulating their second consecutive defeat. For this match, Xolos de Tijuana will have a difficult opponent and will have to take advantage of América's fatigue after their midweek game against Manchester City.

12:23 AMa month ago

Matchday 4

This afternoon, Saturday's matchday 4 activity will take place in the city of Tijuana with a very attractive match. The Caliente stadium will be the venue for a match where two teams want to get the three points and not let any points slip away at the start of the tournament. On one side is the home team, Xolos de Tijuana, which wants to take advantage of its home advantage and achieve its first victory of the Apertura 2022, but in front of them will be América, which wants to achieve its second consecutive victory in the tournament.
12:18 AMa month ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Caliente

The Xolos Tijuana - America match will be played at the Stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:05 pm ET.
12:13 AMa month ago

