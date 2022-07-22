Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt by international friendly
DISASSEMBLE!

Ajax suffers a dismantling in the team, passing through the coach. Erik ten Hag left the club and signed with Manchester United, as did defender Lisandro Martínez. Other important players also left the German team. S Sébastien Haller went to Borussia Dortmund. Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui signed with Bayern Munich. Onana left the team and settled with Internazionale.
REINFORCEMENT!

Back! Ajax have announced the signing of forward Brian Brobbey, from RB Leipzig, who played for the Dutch team on loan last season. The player cost € 16.35 million to the team's coffers and signed a contract until; June 30, 2027.
Likely Ajax!

Gorter; Rensch, Schuurs, Blind, Wijndal; Edson Álvarez, Taylor, Berghuis; Kudus, Bergwijn, Tadic.
How does Ajax arrive?

Ajax also arrives with a lot of morals. The team was championã of the Eredivisie in the last season, in which it was the farewell of the coach Erik ten Hag. In the five pre-season friendlies, the Dutch team beat SV Meppen and NK Lokomotiva Zagreb by 3-0 and RB Salzburg by 3-2. They also drew with KAS Eupen by 1-1 and lost to Paderbon by 5 to 2.
Speak, Rode!

''Everything went well for the first three weeks. I had back and groin problems, so I took a few days off. I have been working more individually this week, so; I won't be there; for the friendly against Ajax. But I am optimistic that it will worká again after the weekend,' said Rode.

I don't think I'll play three games in a week, but the coach has a good feeling about that. We also have a lot of other good players in this position. ;o. So I'm not worried,' commented the captain.

''As far as the game is concerned, we had a very good preparation untill; now. We have very good players, which increases our quality in general. Especially at the top, players like Mario Götze or Randal Kolo Muani do very well. Lucas Alario and his ultimate strength already ; were seen in the last friendly. These are things that were missing from last season. Still not there; everything works, but compared to last year, we've come a long way. We're on a good path.''

''Kevin Trapp used the bandage more often in the past year. In my opinion, Djibi Sow also plays a role. He has a number incredible amount of game minutes and now it's at an age where he needs to take on more responsibilities. In addition to Hase and Mario Götze, his wealth of experience é huge. This é good for the team.''

Likely Eintracht Frankfurt!

Trapp; Almany Touré, Smolcic, Tuta; Hauge, Rode, Jakic, Lenz, Kamada; Muani, Borré.
How does Eintracht Frankfurt arrive?

The Eintracht Frankfurt is going through a good phase. The team was championã of the Europa League in the úlast season and arrives with morale for the new one that is in á arriving. German time remains undefeated in pre-season friendlies. They beat Viktoria Aschalffnburg 1-0 and Torino 3-1, in addition to a 0-0 draw against LASK.
The match will be played at Untersberg-Arena

The Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at the Untersberg-Arena with a capacity of 4.128 people.
