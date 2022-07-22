Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt by international friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
CANCELED!
Tune in here Ajaxvs Eintracht Frankfurt live score
DISASSEMBLE!
REINFORCEMENT!
Likely Ajax!
How does Ajax arrive?
Speak, Rode!
I don't think I'll play three games in a week, but the coach has a good feeling about that. We also have a lot of other good players in this position. ;o. So I'm not worried,' commented the captain.
''As far as the game is concerned, we had a very good preparation untill; now. We have very good players, which increases our quality in general. Especially at the top, players like Mario Götze or Randal Kolo Muani do very well. Lucas Alario and his ultimate strength already ; were seen in the last friendly. These are things that were missing from last season. Still not there; everything works, but compared to last year, we've come a long way. We're on a good path.''
''Kevin Trapp used the bandage more often in the past year. In my opinion, Djibi Sow also plays a role. He has a number incredible amount of game minutes and now it's at an age where he needs to take on more responsibilities. In addition to Hase and Mario Götze, his wealth of experience é huge. This é good for the team.''