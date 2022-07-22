Goals and Highlights: QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace in Preaseason Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
THANKS FOR FOLLOWING THE BROADCAST ON VAVEL
Thank you for following the match between QPR and Crystal Palace, corresponding to the friendly match of the closing of the preseason. Continue to visit the VAVEL portal to keep up to date with what's happening in the world of sport.
THE GAME IS OVER
The friendly match between QPR and Crystal Palace ends, the eagles take the victory by a resounding 3-0.
79´
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
73´
Attempt missed. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stefan Johansen following a set piece situation.
71´
Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Field.
56´
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51´
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
47´
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah tries a through ball, but Sam Field is caught offside.
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
The second 45 minutes of the match begins, Crystal Palace is still up on the scoreboard.
END OF THE FIRST HALF
End of the first half, QPR is losing by the minimum to Crystal Palace.
35´
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34´
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sam Field tries a through ball, but Albert Adomah is caught offside.
30´
Attempt missed. Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Field.
28´
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
23´
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19´
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
17´
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6´
Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4´
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
START THE GAME
The match between QPR and Crystal Palace starts, both teams will be looking for the victory in this friendly.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN
In a couple of minutes we will start with the broadcast of the duel between Crystal Palace and QPR, pre-season friendly match from the Loftus Road Stadium.
ARE ALREADY AT THE STADIUM
The players of both teams are already at the stadium, warming up and ready to enjoy a pre-season friendly match.
LINE-UPS READY
These are the lineups that QPR and Crystal Palace are sending for their preparation match for the start of the 2022-23 pre-season in the Championship and Premier League respectively.
LINE-UPS READY
These are the lineups that QPR and Crystal Palace are sending for their preparation match for the start of the 2022-23 pre-season in the Championship and Premier League respectively.
ONE MORE REINFORCEMENT FOR CRYSTAL PALACE
Crystal Palace continues with all the attitude to achieve an important achievement in this sporting project under the command of Patrick Viera, especially to aspire and achieve more important things in the Premier League. Therefore, the Eagles acquired the services of Malcolm Ebiowei, a promising attacker who has shown signs of his talent at Derby County and signed with the London club until June 2027.
A SOMEWHAT DIFFICULT PRESEASON
Crystal Palace has had a somewhat difficult preseason as they faced Liverpool to start with a 2-0 loss and in midweek they faced a renewed Red Devil's who beat the Eagles 3-1, giving them two important defeats, however, Palace will look to close with a victory before starting their Premier League journey against Arsenal.
A BIG SIGNING IN MIDFIELD
The 22-year-old midfielder Cheick Doucouré joined the Palace Eagles after a successful season with French side Lens. The transfer reached 23 million euros and he will be defending Crystal Palace's colors until 2027.
A DREAM PRESEASON
QPR had a great preseason leading up to this final match against Crystal Palace, they started with a 3-3 draw against Crawley Town, then beat FSV Zwickau 0-4, drew 1-1 with Hallescher and beat Weladstone to reach this match against the Eagles undefeated. With this great performance before kick-off, QPR will be looking to close well against Palace and go into their matchday 1 clash in the Championship in good spirits.
SHODIPO WILL BE LOOKING TO PROVE HIS WORTH
The 25-year-old winger made his debut for QPR six years ago, but injuries have hindered his progress to excel with the team as he struggled to establish himself as a starter throughout the different approaches. For this season and in his words "it will be a big year" he will be looking to prove himself to the QPR fans and help the team get back to the Premier League.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, QPR and Crystal Palace face each other in a pre-season duel to start preparing the engines for the start of their respective leagues. This will be the opportunity for both teams to iron out mistakes, continue practicing the moves seen in training and discover the new gems that could join the ranks of the first team.
Tune in here QPR vs Crystal Palace Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this QPR vs Crystal Palace match.
What time is QPR vs Crystal Palace match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game QPR vs Crystal Palace of 23th July in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:30 PM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Odsonne Edouard, the French center forward is known to be a real killer in the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the Crystal Palace team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Last Crystal Palace lineup
V. Guaita; T. Mitchell, J. Ward, J. Andersen, N. Clyne; K. Phillips, L. Milivojevic, J. Ray-Sakyi; O. Edouard, J. Mateta, J. Ayew.
Watch out for this QPR player:
Morocco striker, Ilias Chair has been one of the key players for QPR as he possesses the ability to get inside and move inside the box, as well as knowing how to take advantage of the spaces usually left by the defensive lines. Likewise, he has been a key player in the attack, which has earned him a starting place and the confidence of his coach, so he will be the player to watch for this match.
Last QPR line-up:
S. Dieng; Y. Barnet, D. Ball, S. Sanderson; S. McCallum, G. Thomas, S. Field, L. Amos, A. Adomah; I. Chair, L. Dykes.
Background:
QPR and Crystal Palace have met in friendlies and in official competitions where the scales mark 46 meetings, 16 wins for QPR, 13 wins for Palace Eagles and 17 draws. Likewise, in terms of goals, QPR have the advantage with 55 goals scored, compared to 44 for Crystal Palace. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 29 of the Premier League where Crystal Palace won 3-1 against QPR.
About the Stadium
The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is a soccer stadium located in London . It was opened in 1904 and has a capacity of 18,200. It was inaugurated on October 22, 1904. Its first owner was the Shepherd's Bush Football Club, a team that disappeared in 1915. Two years later Queens Park Rangers took over the stadium.
On April 27, 1974, a record attendance was recorded, when 35,353 people watched a match against Leeds United FC. In 1980 the Loftus Road End stand was built. In 1994 the last refurbishment was made and seats were put in all seats, bringing the capacity of the stadium to 18,200.
In 2019 it was renamed the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in honor of Kiyan Prince. A youth footballer at the club who was murdered in 2005.
To iron out mistakes to get promoted
QPR is a team that belongs to the second division of England, despite having a very short squad, they have managed to stay and will seek promotion to the first division in the coming season. Now, they will have the opportunity to face Crystal Palace, a team with which they will be able to iron out the mistakes they have made in this preseason and thus reach their best version at the start of the season. A few days ago they faced different teams belonging to England's lower divisions and all the duels have been positive, so closing their preseason in the same way would be spectacular before the start of the campaign.
To conquer the Premier League in 2023
Crystal Palace is starting to prepare for the next Premier League season, last season they were not able to win it, but they will try to make everything different and win the championship this coming soccer year. Likewise, they will try to give joy back to the fans after the failures in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively, also, this will be a duel that will help them to correct mistakes and arrive much more prepared to the beginning of the championship.
To prepare engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few weeks away and that is why the players together with their teams will have to start their preseason again to start the first part of the next competition, which will be extremely intense. This will also be an opportunity for the young players and the new reinforcements so far to get into rhythm with the team's challenge to unite more as a group and look for their best version as a whole.
Kick-off time
The QPR vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Loftus road Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: QPR vs Crystal Palace!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.