Goals and Highlights: Tigres 2-0 Atlas in Liga MX 2022
Foto: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:27 AMa month ago

SUMMARY

12:18 AMa month ago

THANKS FOR FOLLOWING THE BROADCAST ON VAVEL

Thank you for following the Tigres vs Atlas coverage on VAVEL. Keep visiting the VAVEL website to keep up to date with everything that is happening in the world of sports.
12:17 AMa month ago

THE GAME IS OVER

Match ends at El Volcán Universitario, Tigres wins against Atlas
11:59 PMa month ago

83´

Igor Lichnovsky (Tigres UANL) left footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sebastián Córdova with a cross following a corner.
11:48 PMa month ago

72´

André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Aquino with a cross following a cross.
11:38 PMa month ago

63´

Attempt saved low to the ground. Jordy Caicedo (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Quiñones.
11:32 PMa month ago

56´

André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luis Quiñones.
11:32 PMa month ago

49´

Attempt blocked on the right side of the goal. André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Quiñones.
10:54 PMa month ago

45+1

Goal! Tigres UANL 2, Atlas 0. André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal.
10:51 PMa month ago

40´

Own goal by Anderson Santamaría, Atlas. Tigres UANL 1, Atlas 0.
10:47 PMa month ago

37´

Igor Lichnovsky (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Reyes.
10:40 PMa month ago

29´

Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL) is shown the yellow card.
10:40 PMa month ago

27´

Sebastián Córdova (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jesús Angulo.
10:39 PMa month ago

25´

Attempt blocked to the right side of the goal. Guido Pizarro (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Reyes.
10:27 PMa month ago

18´

Raymundo Fulgencio (Tigres UANL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
10:25 PMa month ago

16

André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) is shown the yellow card.
10:22 PMa month ago

12´

André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) header from the center of the box misses to the right of the goal. Assisted by Luis Quiñones with a cross following a corner.
10:16 PMa month ago

GOODBYE TO CAMILO VARGAS! The Atlas goalkeeper gets the red card and leaves Atlas with one less in the match.
10:12 PMa month ago

Attempt blocked with a low shot from a low angle on the ground. Juan Vigón (Tigres UANL) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Angulo with a cross.
10:08 PMa month ago

GAME START

The match between Tigres and Atlas kicks off, the felines welcome the red-and-black team at the Volcán Universitario.
9:46 PMa month ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments, we will start broadcasting Tigres vs Atlas, a match corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament from the Universitario Stadium. 
9:42 PMa month ago

LINE-UP LISTS

These are the lineups that Tigres and Atlas are sending out to face their matchday 4 duel at "El Volcán" Universitario; both teams are pulling out all the stops for the end of this Saturday's matchday. 
9:39 PMa month ago

IT'S ALREADY RAINING

The UANL Tigres haven't known what it's like to lose at home to Atlas since the 2015 Clausura, during which time the felines have achieved four victories and four draws at home when they have faced the academy. 
9:28 PMa month ago

THE GIGNAC ISSUE

During the week, Tigres star striker Andre Pierre Gignac caused a stir on social networks due to the fact that, for personal reasons, the French player announced on his personal Instagram that he will not attend the All Star Game between Liga MX and MLS, however, several media reported that the real reason why he declined is that the athlete has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, which would complicate his entry to the United States. 
9:22 PMa month ago

THE LEADERS IN ASSISTS AT THE MOMENT

Pochito González (Monterrey) is currently the leader in assists with 3, followed by Áviles Hurtado (Pachuca), Edinson Flores (Atlas), Gustavo Ferrareis (Puebla), Leo Fernández (Toluca), Leo López (Pumas) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) with 2 assists so far this tournament.
9:19 PMa month ago

THE LIGA MX GOAL SCORERS AT THE MOMENT

At the moment, Lucas Di Yorio of León is the scorer of the tournament with four goals scored, followed by Gabriel Fernández (Bravos), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) and Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul) with 3 goals each, and at the end of the table, Leo Fernández (Toluca), Milton Giménez (Necaxa), Nico Ibañez (Pachuca) with 2 goals. 
9:11 PMa month ago

HOW DID ATLAS FARE IN THE LAST MATCH?

For their part, the red-and-black Atlas faced Cruz Azul at the Jalisco Stadium with the obligation of getting the three points at home and in the company of their fans. The academy started by taking the lead, then they were tied by the machine and later, the red and blacks would score two more goals to seal the victory. In the end, Tabó scored to make it 3-2. 
9:05 PMa month ago

HOW DID TIGRES FARE IN THEIR LAST MATCH?

In their last match, Piojo Herrera's pupils received Xolos de Tijuana at the Volcán Universitario. At first, the first 45 minutes of the first half were very even, with both teams arriving but without being able to score in front of goal. It was not until the 77th minute that Raymundo de Jesús Fulgencio opened the scoring to give the felines the victory. 
9:00 PMa month ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in the Liga MX, Tigres welcomes Atlas at the Universitario Stadium in Sán Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. The felines return home after having defeated the Xolos de Tijuana by the minimum difference at the same venue, while Atlas will be looking to add points away from home after having won against Cruz Azul at the Jalisco Stadium.  
4:09 PMa month ago

Tune in here Tigres vs Atlas Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Atlas match.
4:04 PMa month ago

What time is Tigres vs Atlas match for Liga MX game?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Atlas of 23th July in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 PM

Bolivia: 21:00 PM

Brazil: 23:00 PM

Chile: 22:00 PM

Colombia: 21:00 PM

Ecuador: 21:00 PM

USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 3:00 AM

Mexico: 21:00 PM

Paraguay: 21:00 PM

Peru: 22:00 PM

Uruguay: 23:00 PM

Venezuela: 21:00 PM

3:59 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Toluca player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Aldo Rocha, the two-time champion midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Aldo Rocha has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he was one of the fundamental players in this year for the Academy so we will have to keep an eye on him.

3:54 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Tigres player:

For this match, as always, André-Pierre Gignac will be the player to watch for the feline team. The French striker is the felines' offensive force, in charge of generating, searching for the ball and opening up space to look for a shot that will allow Tigres to get on the scoreboard. In addition, his great experience and mastery of the small area has enabled him to be the goal-scoring champion on several occasions since he arrived in Liga MX.

3:49 PMa month ago

Last Atlas lineup:

C. Vargas; A. Santamaría, M. Nervo, E. Aguilera; J. Abella, E. Záldivar, A. Rocha, L. Reyes; J. Herrera, J Ocejo, J. Quiñones.
3:44 PMa month ago

Tigres' last lineup:

M. Ortega; J. Aquino, I. Lichnovsky, D. Reyes, J. Angulo; F. Thauvin, G. Pizarro, J. Vigón, R. Fulgencio; F. Córdova, A. Gignac.
3:39 PMa month ago

Background:

Tigres and Atlas have met on a total of 48 occasions (18 wins for Tigres, 11 wins for Atlas and 19 draws) where the advantage leans in favor of the team from Monterrey, likewise, in goals, it is the Tigres team who has the advantage with 60 goals scored over 43 red and black. Their last meeting dates back to the second leg of the Clausura 2022 semifinals, where Tigres beat Atlas 4-2 in the 90 minutes, but on aggregate it was the red-and-blacks who won the match 4-5.
3:34 PMa month ago

About the Stadium

The Estadio Universitario, also known as El Volcán, is a soccer stadium located in the heart of the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in the metropolitan municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. It has a capacity for 42,500 spectators. The home team is Tigres de la UANL, a Mexican First Division soccer team. The stadium was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with a match between CF Monterrey and Atlético de Madrid with a final score of 1-1. The first goal was scored by Mariano Ubiracy.

The Estadio Universitario hosted the 1977 Pre-World Cup, when Mexico qualified undefeated for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, and the 1983 World Youth Championship. It was also the sub-host of the 1986 Mexico World Cup, where the whole world knew the stadium because the "La Ola" phenomenon was popularized there.

Due to its characteristics as one of the best sports venues in the country, it was chosen as the venue for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Mexico 2011, the first global soccer festival in the country in the last 25 years.

3:29 PMa month ago

They want the Academy's second win of the tournament

The Atlas team finally managed to end its streak last Saturday against Cruz Azul by a score of 3-2 at the Jalisco Stadium, after two defeats (vs Cruz Azul in the Champion of Champions and vs Toluca in matchday 2) and a draw against América at the start of the tournament. However, the two-time champions need to continue to get back on track and must now enter the Estadio Universitario to defeat a feline team that will not make things easy for them. Atlas will also have to continue to adapt to a squad that is still looking for a rhythm and form of play with the additions and departures it has had.
3:24 PMa month ago

To raise the roar in their sacred temple

The team coached by Piojo Miguel Herrera already has two victories so far in the competition, despite the bad start against Cruz Azul in matchday 1. They began by beating Mazatlán at the Kraken in the start of matchday 2 and returned to the Universitario to win against Xolos by the minimum difference in the scoreboard, climbing up to fifth place in the overall standings with 6 points. Now they will be looking to repeat the same feat when they host the two-time champions at home, a team with whom they have a score to settle, as last season Atlas eliminated Tigres at home and in front of their own fans with a penalty kick taken in the excitement of the match by captain Aldo Rocha, despite the great effort made by the Monterrey-based team to come from behind to reach the national soccer final, so this will be a duel that will spark a lot of sparks. 
3:19 PMa month ago

The road to the title begins

Liga MX is back with all the action and excitement of every tournament, in this tournament kick-off the teams only had a month to prepare to start a new adventure called Apertura 2022, a championship that will have a high intensity with no rest from now until November, so this time the teams will have to give 100% at all times to win the championship at the end of the road. For this matchday 3, the Tigres UANL felines, who already have their reinforcements 100% ready to make their debut at home, will be looking to achieve their third victory of the championship; however, they will be up against an Atlas team that has put together a blunderbuss in the team's defense to go all out in search of the Apertura 2022 Tournament title and once again put a blow on the table by adding another star to the club's trophy cabinet.
3:14 PMa month ago

Kick-off time

The Tigres vs Atlas match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
3:09 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Tigres vs Atlas!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo