Highlights and goals: Roma 1-1 Nice in international friendly
Photo: Publicity/Roma

3:53 PMa month ago

3:51 PMa month ago

END OF THE GAME

Roma 1-1 Nice.
3:49 PMa month ago

+3

Let's go to 93 minutes.
3:43 PMa month ago

83' ALMOST

Cristante fired a rocket from outside the area and the ball passed very close to Nice's left corner. Almost a goal.

 

3:36 PMa month ago

76' Yellow

Zalewski threw himself into the area and the referee gave a card for simulation.

 

3:30 PMa month ago

71'

Pellegrini took a free-kick and Bulha saved it.

 

3:29 PMa month ago

70'

Pellegrini took a corner in the area and Smalling headed over the goal.

 

3:27 PMa month ago

68'

Celik received a pass inside the area and tried the first shot, but without danger to Nice's goal.
3:23 PMa month ago

63' Roma changes

3:20 PMa month ago

61'

El Shaarawy was launched, gaining speed, but Todibo recovered and disarmed the attacker at the right time.

 

3:14 PMa month ago

54' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ROMA

After a cross from the left, Karsdorp finished with the first shot and Lemina deflected it against his own goal.

 

3:13 PMa month ago

54' WHAT A DEFENSE!

After a corner kick in the area, Mancini headed in front of the goalkeeper, who made a spectacular save.

 

3:08 PMa month ago

48'

Abraham found Karsdorp on the right and the winger crossed straight out.
3:06 PMa month ago

CHANGES IN ROME!

3:04 PMa month ago

STARTED AGAIN!

Nice beat Roma 1-0.
2:47 PMa month ago

END OF FIRST TIME

Roma 0-1 Nice.
2:46 PMa month ago

+1

Let's go to 46 minutes.
2:46 PMa month ago

44'

Ilie took a free-kick, but the ball exploded in the barrier.

 

2:43 PMa month ago

41' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR NICE

Stengs launched Brahimi from the right, who, in a fast counterattack, dominated, advanced into the area and left footed in the left corner of goalkeeper Svilar. Nice up front.
2:40 PMa month ago

38'

Spinazzola received on the baseline and crossed back. Rosario sent him away and warded off the danger.

 

2:35 PMa month ago

34'

Veretout took a tight corner, the ball passed close to the goal and went out the other side.

 

2:30 PMa month ago

28'

Brahimi won from the mark at the entrance of the area and finished low with his left foot. Svilar defended in two halves.

 

2:28 PMa month ago

26'

Ilie received in the middle with space, advanced and released the bomb, but the ball went too high and went out without danger to Roma's goal.
2:19 PMa month ago

23' Yellow

Viña fouled Lemina hard and received the first card of the game.
2:19 PMa month ago

19'

Roma continues to reach the attack more easily, but still without creating great chances in the match. Game remains tied without goals in Portugal.
2:12 PMa month ago

11'

Roma plays on the offensive field.
2:07 PMa month ago

5'

Stengs received it on the edge of the area and tried a right-footed shot, but it came out weak and Svilar jumped into the right corner to get the ball.

 

2:02 PMa month ago

1' NOT WORTH IT!

Shomurodov was launched, dominated in the goalkeeper's face and scored the goal, but the bid had already been marked offside.
2:00 PMa month ago

GAME STARTED

It's a pre-season friendly at VAVEL.
2:00 PMa month ago

WILL START!

Roma and Nice are already on the pitch.
1:23 PMa month ago

Nice!

1:22 PMa month ago

Roma!

4:09 PMa month ago

4:04 PMa month ago

MARKETS!

Roma have signed Zeki Celik, Dybala, Matic and Svilar which cost the club's coffers €7 million.

Already Nice was reinforced with lIie, Bulka and Bouanani, which cost the French team €7 million.

3:59 PMa month ago

Speak, Dybala!

''I think this shirt and number should remain his for everything it means to the city and to the fans'', Dybala said of wearing Roma's number 10 shirt. .

"They asked me if I wanted to take the number 10, which has meaning here for everything Totti has done. I think this shirt and number should remain his for everything it means to the city and the fans. I still see how his shirt is," he commented.

3:54 PMa month ago

Likely Rome!

Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Tripi; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Spinazzola; Pellegrini; El Sharaawy, Afena-Gyan.
3:49 PMa month ago

How do you get to Rome?

Roma ended last season in fifth place and secured themselves in the Europa League. In the friendlies of preparation until é At the moment, the Italian team beat Sunderland and Portimonense, both by 2 to 0, in addition to the defeat to Sporting by 3 to 2 in the last game.
3:44 PMa month ago

Speak, Rosario!

''I wasn't here last year, so I can't compare the two periods, but there are; a difference in training. Physically, we are doing a lot of work, but é always with the ball. That é better for me mentally. Every day I prepare myself to work according to the expectations of the coach, who isá very focused on the basics. He makes us work on them all the time and always says, “Youê you have to have good technique, a good foot; left and a good foot; right to use the ball fluidly”. I think that é good for all players and especially for me as a midfielder. In my position, I have to be fast, and if you can play with both feet, é it's easier to make the game faster,' said the player about the change of technique.

''For now, everything is with the ball. We want to play a certain kind of football and, for that, we need everyone on the field. He alone; wants everyone to move. For me, too é It's very important to always be on the move, even if it's just two meters to the right or two meters to the left, but always on the move. As I just said, the coach wants us to play with both feet, so é in that he isá focused on the last three weeks, and I'm really enjoying it", commented on the difference between Lucien Favre and Christophe Galtier.

Results are not important because we are only in the first three weeks of pre-season and we have a new coach and a new style of play; everything needs of time. We are doing very well in training and we will continue to work hard every day. At the end of these weeks, the goal é be prepared for the first game of the league, away from home, against Toulouse. We all need to keep that in mind.''

Photo: Publicity/Nice
Photo: Publicity/Nice

''It was great to be on the field and to feel that we were playing again. Already! we had some good half matches. In the  the last game against Fulham, the first half was top of the guys who played. We lost only one goal, despite having many chances. So they scored, so just a moment can change the game. We are working very hard for each other. As I said, we all need to be obsessed with one thing: being ready on August 7th.' ;'

It's the same for everyone, whether on the field or in the stands. It's not enough to play well in the first half of the season and then have ups and downs. Before the season After the winter break, we got better, and after the winter break, we became very strong. We climbed the charts and came in second, but after that, we just gave up. This still is; very difficult to understand. If youê looking at the last three weeks of the season, we missed the boat. It was a good season, but it lacked a few things: the victory in the final of the Coupe de France, in first place, and also the victories ;s in the championship. We need to forget and learn from these moments.''

''This é a difficult question. After the game with PSG, when we won 1-0 in Nice, already we were thinking: “OK, now; we're there", and after that, we keep losing and giving points. So, I think the most important thing for us é keep our focus throughout the season. We need to learn, and this was a learning moment. So, let's learn from that, and we'll do better this season'', commented on what needs to change.

''Our pleasure and our team spirit.  é that's what makes the difference. Actually, the élast game of the season, away from home against Reims, é the perfect example of that team spirit. We were losing 2-0 at half-time, and despite that, we came back. It wasn't our best individual or team game, but we still fought for each other. another and we still gave it all. This é really a strength for us. We are a very good team at giving our all for each other, so this é a very good point to continue, finalized on what needs to keep.

3:39 PMa month ago

Likely Nice!

Boulhendi; Atal, Daniliuc, Nahounou, Lotomba; Bouanani, Lemina, Trouillet, Belahyane; Maurice, Brahimi.
3:34 PMa month ago

How does Nice arrive?

Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season. Campaign that generated qualification for the Conference League next season. In the warm-up friendlies, the French team still hasn't won. They lost twice to Benfica and Fulham, in addition to the draw against Cercle Brugge.
3:29 PMa month ago

The match will be played at Albufeira Municipal Stadium

The Roma vs Nice match will be played at the Albufeira Municipal Stadium with a capacity of 3.500 people.
3:24 PMa month ago

