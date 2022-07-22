Goal and Highlights: Bayern 0-1 Manchester City in Friendly Match 2022
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:55 PMa month ago

Goal and Highlights

9:45 PMa month ago

it's over

The game was over, due to the rain it had to be stopped at the beginning, but it was a good test for Manchester City, scoring Erling Haaland, with an assist from Grealish. The sky blues dominated Bayern in both halves. 

9:38 PMa month ago

78'

It was a close call!
The post saves Bayern after a very good shot from the youngster, but Manchester City more over, Bayern lying defensively. But no danger to the Sky blues' goal. 
9:34 PMa month ago

75'

The second goal does not arrive!
Grealish and Álvarez have not been able to score, the goal resists. Guardiola analyzes other movements in his squad.
9:30 PMa month ago

70'

The revolution of changes is coming!
Too many changes are prepared for Bayern, where the starting line-up is modified from minute 1. Likewise, Manchester City has changed most of its lines. 
9:19 PMa month ago

58'

Close to the second!
Kevin De Bruyne makes a good combination with Mahrez, but fails to finish the move and the sky blues closer to the second goal than Bayern to the first.
9:16 PMa month ago

56'

They've hit it with everything they've got!
 Grealish is attended to on the pitch, after strong arrivals towards the English winger. 
9:11 PMa month ago

50'

Bayern come close!

A very high shot that fails to be finished off, dominating the ball, but with the revolution of changes a great tactical change from both sides is noticeable.

9:03 PMa month ago

44'

They keep knocking on goal!
Manchester City with Alvarez close to scoring his second of the afternoon, but it goes wide. 
8:57 PMa month ago

Part-time

Manchester City domination close to scoring the second goal, Erling Haaland could have scored 2 more goals to his account, but one was disallowed and the other deflected. 

8:49 PMa month ago

35'

Close to the second! There's a rebound on Erling Haaland's shot, which could have been his second goal in a City shirt.
8:43 PMa month ago

29'

He had it!
Rodri almost scored the goal that would put City two goals up, but it was a poor finish. 
8:35 PMa month ago

20'

I tried it!

Sabitzer could have brought Bayern closer, but his shot is deflected past the City goal.

8:27 PMa month ago

It's on!

The game gets back underway, after a heavy rain that prevented the actions from getting back on track. 
8:24 PMa month ago

Return

After the rain, the Bayern players return to the pitch for some stretching. 
8:19 PMa month ago

Last Minute

The players have left the field, due to the weather conditions that have not improved, it is expected that a few minutes will pass and the players will be able to return to the field. Local authorities are analyzing the continuity of the game. 

8:14 PMa month ago

12'

Goal!
Haaland's first goal, assisted by Grealish. The game is suspended due to rain. 

8:09 PMa month ago

6'

It was not a goal!
Bayern had it, Gnabry scores the goal, but it was disallowed. 
8:04 PMa month ago

5'

It was a close call!
Kevin De Bruyne shoots and the ball goes wide of the goal. Once again, City are at Bayern's door, now Grealish tries, but it goes just wide of Neuer's goal.
7:59 PMa month ago

0'

The ball rolls at Lambeau Field 
7:54 PMa month ago

Last Minute

Due to a thunderstorm in the region, the game cannot start, we will wait for the weather to change before starting the game. 

7:49 PMa month ago

Bayern lineup

Never, Upamecano, Pavard, Kimmich, Gnabry, Sané, Coman, Sabitzer, Davies, Hernandez and Muller.
7:44 PMa month ago

Manchester City lineup

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Esbrand, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish and  Haaland. 
7:39 PMa month ago

Background

This sporting rivalry between the Sky Blues and the Bavarians has been initiated by friendly games or in the Champions League. But the most recent was in the same friendly in the United States, winning Manchester City by three goals to two, this in 2018, in the International Champions Cup tournament.
7:34 PMa month ago

They are warming up

Both Manchester City and Bayern do the field recognition, starting the warm-up movements, in a few moments we will share with you the possible line-ups for this friendly game.
7:29 PMa month ago

Luxury presentation

The new reinforcements of both teams make their presence felt in the call-ups, Alvarez, Haaland, Mané and De Ligt. Some of these players are expected to make their debut with their new team.

7:24 PMa month ago

The fans make their presence felt

The fans make themselves felt at Lambeau Field, with a division of support for these two teams, which have received great affection from the American public in this preseason tour.
7:19 PMa month ago

They have already arrived

The two teams are already in Hull City's territory, just minutes away from warming up, after which the action will start at the MKM Stadium.

7:14 PMa month ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are just minutes away from the start of the game between Bayern vs Manchester City, from the Lambeu Field Stadium, a pre-season friendly game. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides.
7:09 PMa month ago

We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Bayern vs Manchester City. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
7:04 PMa month ago

Tune in here Bayern vs Manchester City in the live score

In a few moments we will share with you the Bayern vs Manchester City live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Lambeu Field Stadium, such as statements from the players and some interesting facts about this great match between these two great clubs.
6:59 PMa month ago

What time is Bayern vs Manchester City match for the Friendlymatch?

This is the start time of the game Bayern vs Manchester City of July 23th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 19:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 18:00 PM  in ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 18:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

USA (ET): 19:00 PM in ESPN Deportes +

Spain: 20:00 AM in Facebook Watch and Bayern TV

México: 18:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 19:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

Peru: 19:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star +

6:54 PMa month ago

How to watch Bayern vs Manchester City Live Stream and Online?

If you want to watch the game Bayern vs Manchester City live on TV, your options is: ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ and CITY + app.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

6:49 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian who arrived from Dortmund, broke the market with his incorporation, the striker has not yet made his debut, against America he was left on the bench. He did not have the opportunity to have minutes, but this game is expected to be the event to see him in activity, accompanying Álvarez in the attack.
Photo: Manchester City
Photo: Manchester City
6:44 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Bayern player

One of the most promising young players, Matthijs de Ligt, new Bayern player, who arrived this summer from Juventus, signing a contract until 2027. He has already made his debut as a Bavarian striker, scoring in the last friendly against DC United, coming on in the 46th minute in place of Frenchman Upamecano.
Photo: Bayern Munich
Photo: Bayern Munich
6:39 PMa month ago

Bayern's final lineup

Neuver, Mazaraoui, Koussai, Upamecano, Davies, Copado, Sabitzer, Vidovic, Sané, Gnabry and Mané.
6:34 PMa month ago

Latest Manchester City line-up

Ortega Moreno, Aké, Tabu, Cancelo, Walker, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Álvarez and Grealish.
6:29 PMa month ago

No end to the surprises

Manchester City has already started its preseason in the United States, against America of Mexico, where it was a hard-fought duel with the Eagles, with a good performance by Kevin De Bruyne, scoring a brace. It was also the debut game for Argentine striker Julián Álvarez, who arrived this season from River.

But the arrival of the spider was not the only one that broke the transfer market, because Haaland moved from Dortmund to Manchester, being a surprise his transfer, because his future was in the air, with the possibility of being in any team in Europe. Also Kalvin Phillips, the English midfielder, left Leeds United to join the ship led by Pep Guardiola.

This will be the last match on American soil, because on the 30th of this month they will face Liverpool, for the Community Shield Cup. Then in August the Premier League season will kick off against West Ham away. 

Photo: Manchester City
Photo: Manchester City
6:24 PMa month ago

Renewed

Bayern Munich has shown a new face in this preseason, with the new additions and the system of play proposed by Julian Nagelsmann, although much has happened since the last game in the local league and European tournaments.

The most recent performance they have had was against DC United, an MLS team, where they gave a crazy performance, with some players making their debut. Winning by a score of two to six. Bayern dominated the 90 minutes of play, firing 10 shots on goal, maintaining a ball possession of 69%.

This game being the first without their eternal nine, the Pole Robert Lewandowski left the Bavarians to go to FC Barcelona for 55 million, but in his place they have brought several players in different positions, from the Dutch defense, to the midfield and offense: Mané, Gravenberch and Mazraoui.

This match against Manchester City will be their second game on American soil, because at the end of the month they will be competing in the German Super Cup against Leipzing.

Photo: Bayern Munich
Photo: Bayern Munich
6:19 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly match Bayern vs Manchester City LiveUpdates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo