Goal and Highlights: Bayern 0-1 Manchester City in Friendly Match 2022

it's over
78'
The post saves Bayern after a very good shot from the youngster, but Manchester City more over, Bayern lying defensively. But no danger to the Sky blues' goal.
75'
Grealish and Álvarez have not been able to score, the goal resists. Guardiola analyzes other movements in his squad.
70'
Too many changes are prepared for Bayern, where the starting line-up is modified from minute 1. Likewise, Manchester City has changed most of its lines.
58'
Kevin De Bruyne makes a good combination with Mahrez, but fails to finish the move and the sky blues closer to the second goal than Bayern to the first.
56'
Grealish is attended to on the pitch, after strong arrivals towards the English winger.
50'
A very high shot that fails to be finished off, dominating the ball, but with the revolution of changes a great tactical change from both sides is noticeable.
44'
Manchester City with Alvarez close to scoring his second of the afternoon, but it goes wide.
35'
29'
Rodri almost scored the goal that would put City two goals up, but it was a poor finish.
20'
Sabitzer could have brought Bayern closer, but his shot is deflected past the City goal.
It's on!
12'
Haaland's first goal, assisted by Grealish. The game is suspended due to rain.
6'
Bayern had it, Gnabry scores the goal, but it was disallowed.
5'
Kevin De Bruyne shoots and the ball goes wide of the goal. Once again, City are at Bayern's door, now Grealish tries, but it goes just wide of Neuer's goal.
0'
But the arrival of the spider was not the only one that broke the transfer market, because Haaland moved from Dortmund to Manchester, being a surprise his transfer, because his future was in the air, with the possibility of being in any team in Europe. Also Kalvin Phillips, the English midfielder, left Leeds United to join the ship led by Pep Guardiola.
This will be the last match on American soil, because on the 30th of this month they will face Liverpool, for the Community Shield Cup. Then in August the Premier League season will kick off against West Ham away.
Renewed
The most recent performance they have had was against DC United, an MLS team, where they gave a crazy performance, with some players making their debut. Winning by a score of two to six. Bayern dominated the 90 minutes of play, firing 10 shots on goal, maintaining a ball possession of 69%.
This game being the first without their eternal nine, the Pole Robert Lewandowski left the Bavarians to go to FC Barcelona for 55 million, but in his place they have brought several players in different positions, from the Dutch defense, to the midfield and offense: Mané, Gravenberch and Mazraoui.
This match against Manchester City will be their second game on American soil, because at the end of the month they will be competing in the German Super Cup against Leipzing.