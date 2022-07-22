Summary and highlights of Birmingham City 2-2 Rayo Vallecano in friendly match

11:56 AMa month ago

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
11:55 AMa month ago

END OF THE MATCH: 2-2 DRAW

 

11:50 AMa month ago

83'

Tie at two, we will see if one of the two ends up taking the victory, for now Campbell enters the field in place of Sanderson 
11:45 AMa month ago

74' Also changes for Birmingham City

Chang, Bellingham and Sam Cosgrove, enter the field;
 
11:40 AMa month ago

64'

Stole Dimitrievski's save prevents Juninho's second goal;
11:35 AMa month ago

60' Several changes for Rayo Vallecano

Enter Salvi, Pathé Ciss, Nteka, Bebe e Ivan Balliu , for Isi, Falcao, Oscar Valentín, Álvaro and Mario 
11:30 AMa month ago

53' GOOOOAAALLLL

Bacuna scores after a superb finish to equalize, Birmingham City's quick reply
11:25 AMa month ago

51' GOOOOAAALLL

Isi's second goal to turn the scoreboard around and put Rayo Vallecano ahead 
11:20 AMa month ago

THE SECOND PART BEGINS

The protagonists are already on the field to play the second 45 minutes;
 
11:15 AMa month ago

45' END OF FIRST HALF

 

11:10 AMa month ago

38'

Jordan James shoots but Birmingham City's second goal is denied by the post
11:05 AMa month ago

This is the moment of Isi's goal

11:00 AMa month ago

GOOOOAAALLL

Isi puts the tie on the scoreboard after his goal;
10:55 AMa month ago

27'

Another change in the ranks of Rayo Vallecano, Unai López enters for Comesaña 
10:50 AMa month ago

20'

First clear chance for Rayo Vallecano after a pass from Aacute; lvaro and Santi's shot that does not catch the goal by very little;
10:45 AMa month ago

Change in Rayo Vallecano

José Angel Pozo leaves due to discomfort and enters in his place Óscar Trejo 
10:40 AMa month ago

15' GOOOOAAALL

Hogan's long ball that caused Pepe to pick up the ball and score the first goal for the English team;
10:35 AMa month ago

10'

The best of this start was the chance for Scott Hogan after a header from Pepe's cross.
10:30 AMa month ago

This is how both teams took the field

10:25 AMa month ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is rolling in England 
10:20 AMa month ago

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
10:15 AMa month ago

Start-up in the national leagues

Birmingham City kick off the Championship in a week's time at home to Luton, while Rayo Vallecano will make their debut on August 13 at Camp Nou against FC Barcelona;
10:10 AMa month ago

Fifth friendly for Birmingham City

Four friendlies have been played by the English team, first they drew against Portimenense, then they beat Burton, then they were defeated against Alvechurch and Cheltenham;
10:05 AMa month ago

Third friendly for Rayo Vallecano

The Spanish team has already played twice in this preseason, first they were beaten 3-0 by Freiburg and then they won 0-2 against Sheffield Wednesday after an own goal and Nteka 
10:00 AMa month ago

XI Birmingham City

There were also many changes at Birmingham City compared to their last game;
9:55 AMa month ago

XI Rayo Vallecano

Oacute; scar, Fran Garcí a and Mé ndez are the only ones who repeat in the eleven of the Madrid team.
9:50 AMa month ago

1 hour

In less than 1 hour Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the preseason match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
9:45 AMa month ago

How to watch Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano?

If you want to watch the match Birmingham vs Rayo Vallecano live on television, in principle it will not be broadcast on television;

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

9:40 AMa month ago

What time is the Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano match?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs

9:35 AMa month ago

Birmingham City players prepare for the clash against the Spanish side

 

9:30 AMa month ago

Rayo Vallecano close to securing the loan of Sergio Camello

Sergio Camello is one step away from becoming Rayo Vallecano's third signing. The Madrid-based club and Atlé tico are finalizing with Atlé tico the transfer agreement that will link the red and white striker with Rayo until June 30, 2023, in a transfer that does not include a purchase option. Rayo has ended up prevailing over other Primera clubs such as Mallorca, Getafe or Valladolid that had also inquired about the situation of the Madrid striker.
9:25 AMa month ago

How does Rayo Vallecano arrive ?

Rayo Vallecano finished in mid-table with a 12º position with 42 points, four points ahead of the relegation zone. Although they spent the first half of the season in the European places, they ended up suffering. They finished the national championship with three defeats and their last victory was on April 24 at Camp Nou, beating FC Barcelona. They have played two friendly matches, losing against Freiburg and then winning against Sheffield Wednesday.
9:20 AMa month ago

How does Birmingham City arrive ?

Birmingham City will play one more year in the Championship after achieving relegation by finishing in 20th place with a total of 47 points, ten points clear of the relegation zone. They have gone the last six games without a win, their last win in an official match was on April 3 at home where they beat West Bromwich. They have played a total of four matches in the preseason where they won against Burton, drew against Portimonense and lost against Alvechurch and Cheltenhman 
9:15 AMa month ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that these two teams have met. Birminghm City has faced a Spanish opponent eight times with a balance of five defeats, two wins and a draw. While Rayo Vallecano has played twice against English teams and both results have resulted in two victories 
9:10 AMa month ago

Venue: The match will be played at St. Andrew's Stadium, a soccer stadium in the Bordesley district of Birmingham, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1906 and has a capacity of 29409 spectators.

9:05 AMa month ago

Preview of the match

Birmingham City and Rayo Vallecano will face each other in a pre-season friendly match. This will be the fifth friendly for the English team, while the third for the Spanish team;
 
9:00 AMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano friendly match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
