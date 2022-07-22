Summary and highlights of Birmingham City 2-2 Rayo Vallecano in friendly match

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: 2-2 DRAW
83'
Tie at two, we will see if one of the two ends up taking the victory, for now Campbell enters the field in place of Sanderson
74' Also changes for Birmingham City
Chang, Bellingham and Sam Cosgrove, enter the field;
64'
Stole Dimitrievski's save prevents Juninho's second goal;
60' Several changes for Rayo Vallecano
Enter Salvi, Pathé Ciss, Nteka, Bebe e Ivan Balliu , for Isi, Falcao, Oscar Valentín, Álvaro and Mario
53' GOOOOAAALLLL
Bacuna scores after a superb finish to equalize, Birmingham City's quick reply
51' GOOOOAAALLL
Isi's second goal to turn the scoreboard around and put Rayo Vallecano ahead
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
The protagonists are already on the field to play the second 45 minutes;
45' END OF FIRST HALF
38'
Jordan James shoots but Birmingham City's second goal is denied by the post
This is the moment of Isi's goal
GOOOOAAALLL
Isi puts the tie on the scoreboard after his goal;
27'
Another change in the ranks of Rayo Vallecano, Unai López enters for Comesaña
20'
First clear chance for Rayo Vallecano after a pass from Aacute; lvaro and Santi's shot that does not catch the goal by very little;
Change in Rayo Vallecano
José Angel Pozo leaves due to discomfort and enters in his place Óscar Trejo
15' GOOOOAAALL
Hogan's long ball that caused Pepe to pick up the ball and score the first goal for the English team;
10'
The best of this start was the chance for Scott Hogan after a header from Pepe's cross.
This is how both teams took the field
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling in England
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
Start-up in the national leagues
Birmingham City kick off the Championship in a week's time at home to Luton, while Rayo Vallecano will make their debut on August 13 at Camp Nou against FC Barcelona;
Fifth friendly for Birmingham City
Four friendlies have been played by the English team, first they drew against Portimenense, then they beat Burton, then they were defeated against Alvechurch and Cheltenham;
Third friendly for Rayo Vallecano
The Spanish team has already played twice in this preseason, first they were beaten 3-0 by Freiburg and then they won 0-2 against Sheffield Wednesday after an own goal and Nteka
XI Birmingham City
There were also many changes at Birmingham City compared to their last game;
XI Rayo Vallecano
Oacute; scar, Fran Garcí a and Mé ndez are the only ones who repeat in the eleven of the Madrid team.
1 hour
In less than 1 hour Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the preseason match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano?
If you want to watch the match Birmingham vs Rayo Vallecano live on television, in principle it will not be broadcast on television;
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Birmingham City players prepare for the clash against the Spanish side
Rayo Vallecano close to securing the loan of Sergio Camello
Sergio Camello is one step away from becoming Rayo Vallecano's third signing. The Madrid-based club and Atlé tico are finalizing with Atlé tico the transfer agreement that will link the red and white striker with Rayo until June 30, 2023, in a transfer that does not include a purchase option. Rayo has ended up prevailing over other Primera clubs such as Mallorca, Getafe or Valladolid that had also inquired about the situation of the Madrid striker.
How does Rayo Vallecano arrive ?
Rayo Vallecano finished in mid-table with a 12º position with 42 points, four points ahead of the relegation zone. Although they spent the first half of the season in the European places, they ended up suffering. They finished the national championship with three defeats and their last victory was on April 24 at Camp Nou, beating FC Barcelona. They have played two friendly matches, losing against Freiburg and then winning against Sheffield Wednesday.
How does Birmingham City arrive ?
Birmingham City will play one more year in the Championship after achieving relegation by finishing in 20th place with a total of 47 points, ten points clear of the relegation zone. They have gone the last six games without a win, their last win in an official match was on April 3 at home where they beat West Bromwich. They have played a total of four matches in the preseason where they won against Burton, drew against Portimonense and lost against Alvechurch and Cheltenhman
Background
This will be the first time in history that these two teams have met. Birminghm City has faced a Spanish opponent eight times with a balance of five defeats, two wins and a draw. While Rayo Vallecano has played twice against English teams and both results have resulted in two victories
Venue: The match will be played at St. Andrew's Stadium, a soccer stadium in the Bordesley district of Birmingham, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1906 and has a capacity of 29409 spectators.
Preview of the match
Birmingham City and Rayo Vallecano will face each other in a pre-season friendly match. This will be the fifth friendly for the English team, while the third for the Spanish team;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Birmingham City vs Rayo Vallecano friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.