Goal and Highlights: France 1-0 Netherlands in Women's European Championship 2022
Photo: VAVEL

6:03 PMa month ago

Goal and Highlights

5:33 PMa month ago

it's over

France wins the match, goes to the semifinals, with that goal by Eve Josette Noelle. But on the Dutch side, great play by Domselaar, who was the star of the Dutch side. 

5:30 PMa month ago

120'

France is two minutes away from beating the Netherlands, with this goal by Eve Josette Noelle. The Dutch pressed in these last minutes, winning a free kick.
5:25 PMa month ago

116'

France came closer to the second than the Netherlands came to the first, there was no initiative from the Dutch to look for the equalizer, after that goal the team fell apart.
5:19 PMa month ago

110'

In this second extra time France took the dominance, recovering the ball, showing a more complete team in this complement. Holland looking for the French to make a mistake. 
5:15 PMa month ago

French advantage!

We go into a short break, with France taking the win for the moment, with that goal by Eve Josette Noelle.

5:07 PMa month ago

102'

Goal!
The goal came for France, from the eleven penalty kicks. Eve Josette Noelle scores the goal that breaks the streak.
5:05 PMa month ago

101'

¡Penal!

Francia tendra la oportunidad de adelantarse en el marcador, por esta falta en el área a Diani.

5:03 PMa month ago

98'

France may be awarded a penalty!

Diani is brought down in the area, a penalty may be awarded. Waiting for the VAR confirmation.

4:58 PMa month ago

First overtime

Early in the first half, the Netherlands took possession of the ball, Midema came close to scoring the go-ahead goal in the 94th minute. 
4:50 PMa month ago

90'

France missed!

Cascarino and Renard tried, but goalkeeper Van Domselaar saved twice, this goes to extra time.

4:47 PMa month ago

90'

3 more minutes are added, if the regulation time is completed and the score remains tied at 0-0. We go to extra time.
4:44 PMa month ago

87'

I'm sorry!
Geyoro was left alone, her header goes out, and Grace leaves the field. Clara Mateo takes her place.
4:38 PMa month ago

81'

We have 8 minutes left, the zero is still on the scoreboard, France has slowed down and is moving away from that first goal. Holland resisting.
4:28 PMa month ago

72'

Van Der Gragt is cautioned for interrupting the play of French goalkeeper Magnin.
4:23 PMa month ago

65'

The figurehead!

Van Domselaar once again put on his hero's cape with those double saves after Bacha's shot and Renard headed again. But the Netherlands are still alive.

4:21 PMa month ago

63'

It was a close call!
France touches the door of Holland, Renard rises in the air, but that header does not go dangerously into the hands of Van Domselaar.
4:15 PMa month ago

58'

It was a close call!
Van Der Gragt gets in a header, but his shot doesn't carry much force on the French goal.
4:11 PMa month ago

54'

First minutes of this second half, what we were seeing continued, France dominating the game, but the Netherlands resisting, with their defense being the most outstanding. 
3:55 PMa month ago

Half Time

A hard fought half time, where France dominated the game, but the Dutch with Jannsen and Van der Gragt have been factors for the Netherlands team to keep a clean sheet.

3:44 PMa month ago

45'

Present!
Jannsen and Van der Gragt have left everything in these 45 minutes, saving Van Domselaar's goal, for their presence in the penalty area, Holland is still alive. 
3:42 PMa month ago

40'

It was a close call!
Van Der Gragt saves again for the Netherlands, with that shot from Geyoro.
3:38 PMa month ago

36'

It was a close call!

Malard let the Netherlands off the hook, with the first goal at his feet, but Van Der Gragt was again on hand.

3:29 PMa month ago

27'

Almost there!

France touches the Dutch goal, the shot hits the post, Cascarino misses the first goal.

3:25 PMa month ago

24'

Toletti had the first goal, but sent it over the crossbar, alone in front of the goal. In addition, Karchaoui suffers a strong blow to his shoulder, which will not prevent him from continuing. 
3:23 PMa month ago

21'

Cascarino shoots from outside the area, but once again the Dutchwoman Van Domselaar gets the plaudits for her save. 
3:21 PMa month ago

20'

France dominated these 20 minutes of play, Van Der Gragt sent the ball for a corner kick, but Renard was unable to finish from the cross.
3:19 PMa month ago

16'

It was a close call!
That ball Janssen almost complicated the afternoon for the Netherlands, with a bad rebound, then the French offense tried the shot from outside the area, but failed to score, covering that ball by Van Domselaar.
3:14 PMa month ago

13'

With no danger for the Netherlands, Van Domselaar sees the ball through after that free kick and corner kick.
3:08 PMa month ago

5'

France is losing possession of the ball, resulting in the Netherlands getting closer to goal, defended by Peyraud-Magnin.
3:01 PMa month ago

0'

The ball rolls at New York Stadium
2:57 PMa month ago

Present

There will be a good turnout at the New York Stadium, with a good number of people responding to witness this great European Championship match. The crowd will be present in the streets on their way to the New York Stadium.
2:49 PMa month ago

Netherlands national team line-up

This is the eleven of the Dutch, for this duel against France. They want to give the surprise. 
2:46 PMa month ago

Lineup of the France national team

This is the eleven presented by the French national team, which will be looking for a place in the next round.
2:41 PMa month ago

Already warming up

Both teams are already warming up on the field before the ball rolls, in this great duel that awaits us at the Women's EURO 2022, for a place in the next round of the competition.
2:36 PMa month ago

At their best

The Dutch prior to this game, in their training session they did different recovery exercises, dynamic activities, noticing a very united and calm group prior to this elimination.

2:31 PMa month ago

Statements

Before this game against Holland, Grace Geyoro spoke at a press conference highlighting the confidence she gained as captain of her club and being one of the key elements in the national team.

For me it was a complicated year, I learned a lot. It's true that it was also my first year as captain of Paris. Here, I think I learned a lot, I grew a lot, I also needed to find the France national team to also get to know another environment and that also allows me to be able to continue to develop."

"I also enjoy this competition a lot, it also makes me feel a little bit good and here it is, I will continue in my line, I will continue to learn to evolve to train and I hope the rest will continue in this."

2:26 PMa month ago

They have arrived

Both teams have arrived at the New York Stadium, and are just minutes away from doing their warm-up. In a few moments we will share with you the line-ups of both teams.
2:21 PMa month ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are just minutes away from the start of the France vs Netherlands game at New York Stadium in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
2:16 PMa month ago

We're back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of France vs. the Netherlands. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups and relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
2:11 PMa month ago

2:01 PMa month ago

1:56 PMa month ago

Watch out for this France player

Onema Grace Geyoro, the 25-year-old Frenchwoman, who plays in midfield for France and currently plays for Paris Saint Germain. In this tournament she has been a key player in the French eleven, in the game against Italy we lived one of her best afternoons, scoring a hat-trick in this competition.

She scored in the 9th minute and two more within 5 minutes of each other. Her goals gave her a good result against the Italians, leaving them eliminated.

Photo: UEFA
1:51 PMa month ago

Watch out for this player from the Netherlands

For the Netherlands, 21-year-old Ajax player Romée Elke Henk Leuchter, the striker in Holland's most recent game against Switzerland scored two goals, making her the player with the most goals in her group.

She played a key role in the 90 minutes of play against Switzerland. Scoring in the final minutes, one in the 84th minute and the other in the 95th minute.

1:46 PMa month ago

France's final line-up

Peyraud Magnin, Renard, Tounkara, Torrent, Bacha, Toletti, Bilbault, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore.
1:41 PMa month ago

Last Netherlands line-up

D. Van Domselaar, Nouwen, Van der Gragt, Wilms, Bloodworth, Spitse, Groenen, Martens, Van de Donk, Rood and Berensteyn.
1:36 PMa month ago

Perfect step

The Dutch were a very consistent team in this European Championship, tied on points with Sweden, 7 points at the end of the group stage, sharing the group with Switzerland and Portugal, leaving out a Portuguese team that could only get one point.

The Netherlands obtained 2 wins, one draw, 8 goals for and four against. They were thus very close to taking first place in the group, but the difference in goals against gave the lead to the Swedish team.

In the first game against Sweden, they scored a goal by Jill Roord in the 52nd minute, tying the game and taking a point from that match. In the second match of day 2, the Netherlands won by a score of 3-2 against Portugal. It was a very close match, where the difference was one goal, Van de Donk, Van der Gragt and Egurrola were the scorers.

With Switzerland it was a great exhibition, with four goals for, one against, Cronogorcevic, Leuchter and Pelova were the scorers. Leaving Switzerland, no chance of doing anything dangerous.

Photo: Netherlands
1:31 PMa month ago

Unstoppable

The French team has played a good role in this tournament, dominating their group D, with 7 points, being the first, Belgium was squeezing the French, but having a complicated group, they were a very complete team, competing against the Italians, who left them out.

With two wins, one draw, 8 goals for, 3 against, it was enough. Against Italy they won in an incredible way, five goals to one, with a phenomenal performance by Grace Geyoro, who scored a hat-trick. The other two goals were scored by Cascarino and Katoto. With the Belgian national team, it was a goal that made the difference, where it was a very even duel, Diani gave the French a draw.

Against Iceland they took the game away from them in the final minutes, Melvine Malard scored an early goal, but when the result was saved, the Icelandic team scored a goal that gave them a golden point.

A hard-fought duel is expected against the Netherlands, where goals will be present as both teams have a great offensive line.

Photo: France
1:26 PMa month ago

