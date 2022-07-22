Goal and Highlights: France 1-0 Netherlands in Women's European Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and Highlights
it's over
120'
116'
110'
French advantage!
102'
The goal came for France, from the eleven penalty kicks. Eve Josette Noelle scores the goal that breaks the streak.
101'
Francia tendra la oportunidad de adelantarse en el marcador, por esta falta en el área a Diani.
98'
Diani is brought down in the area, a penalty may be awarded. Waiting for the VAR confirmation.
First overtime
90'
Cascarino and Renard tried, but goalkeeper Van Domselaar saved twice, this goes to extra time.
90'
87'
Geyoro was left alone, her header goes out, and Grace leaves the field. Clara Mateo takes her place.
81'
72'
65'
Van Domselaar once again put on his hero's cape with those double saves after Bacha's shot and Renard headed again. But the Netherlands are still alive.
63'
France touches the door of Holland, Renard rises in the air, but that header does not go dangerously into the hands of Van Domselaar.
58'
Van Der Gragt gets in a header, but his shot doesn't carry much force on the French goal.
54'
Half Time
45'
Jannsen and Van der Gragt have left everything in these 45 minutes, saving Van Domselaar's goal, for their presence in the penalty area, Holland is still alive.
40'
Van Der Gragt saves again for the Netherlands, with that shot from Geyoro.
36'
Malard let the Netherlands off the hook, with the first goal at his feet, but Van Der Gragt was again on hand.
27'
France touches the Dutch goal, the shot hits the post, Cascarino misses the first goal.
24'
21'
20'
16'
That ball Janssen almost complicated the afternoon for the Netherlands, with a bad rebound, then the French offense tried the shot from outside the area, but failed to score, covering that ball by Van Domselaar.
13'
5'
0'
Present
PASSIE! 🧡— OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) July 23, 2022
𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲, 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁! 🇳🇱🙌#WEURO2022 #FRANED pic.twitter.com/TVaMGGOpbq
Netherlands national team line-up
Onze 𝐎𝐏𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 vs Frankrijk! ⚔️🇫🇷— OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) July 23, 2022
Viv = back! 💥#WEURO2022 #FRANED pic.twitter.com/hpbbFKDuwN
Lineup of the France national team
Le 1⃣1⃣ français pour ce 1/4 de finale de l'@WEURO2022 face aux Pays-Bas 👊— Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) July 23, 2022
🇫🇷🇳🇱 | #FRAPBS | #FiersdetreBleues #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/qXhVVIEwyF
Already warming up
At their best
Statements
For me it was a complicated year, I learned a lot. It's true that it was also my first year as captain of Paris. Here, I think I learned a lot, I grew a lot, I also needed to find the France national team to also get to know another environment and that also allows me to be able to continue to develop."
"I also enjoy this competition a lot, it also makes me feel a little bit good and here it is, I will continue in my line, I will continue to learn to evolve to train and I hope the rest will continue in this."
They have arrived
𝘿𝙚́𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣.— Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) July 23, 2022
🇫🇷🇳🇱 | #FRAPBS | #FiersdetreBleues #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/HAfH4N1Ck2
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
Tune in here France vs Netherlands Live Score in Women's European Championship 2022
Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch France vs Netherlands Live Stream on TV andOnline?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is France vs Netherlands match for the UEFA Nations League?
Argentina: 15:00 PM in Star+ And ESPN
Bolivia: 15:00 PM in Star+
Brazil: 16:00 PM in Star+ and ESPN
Chile: 15:00 PM in ESPN Chile, Star+
Colombia: 14:00 PM in Star+
Ecuador: 14:00 PM in Star+
USA (ET): 15:00 PM in TUND USA and ESPN 2
Spain: 21:00 PM in fuboTV España, TDP and RTVE.es
Mexico: 14:00 PM in ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 15:00 PM in Star+
Peru: 14:00 PM in Star+
Uruguay: 16:00 PM in Star+
Watch out for this France player
She scored in the 9th minute and two more within 5 minutes of each other. Her goals gave her a good result against the Italians, leaving them eliminated.
Watch out for this player from the Netherlands
She played a key role in the 90 minutes of play against Switzerland. Scoring in the final minutes, one in the 84th minute and the other in the 95th minute.
France's final line-up
Last Netherlands line-up
Perfect step
The Netherlands obtained 2 wins, one draw, 8 goals for and four against. They were thus very close to taking first place in the group, but the difference in goals against gave the lead to the Swedish team.
In the first game against Sweden, they scored a goal by Jill Roord in the 52nd minute, tying the game and taking a point from that match. In the second match of day 2, the Netherlands won by a score of 3-2 against Portugal. It was a very close match, where the difference was one goal, Van de Donk, Van der Gragt and Egurrola were the scorers.
With Switzerland it was a great exhibition, with four goals for, one against, Cronogorcevic, Leuchter and Pelova were the scorers. Leaving Switzerland, no chance of doing anything dangerous.
Unstoppable
With two wins, one draw, 8 goals for, 3 against, it was enough. Against Italy they won in an incredible way, five goals to one, with a phenomenal performance by Grace Geyoro, who scored a hat-trick. The other two goals were scored by Cascarino and Katoto. With the Belgian national team, it was a goal that made the difference, where it was a very even duel, Diani gave the French a draw.
Against Iceland they took the game away from them in the final minutes, Melvine Malard scored an early goal, but when the result was saved, the Icelandic team scored a goal that gave them a golden point.
A hard-fought duel is expected against the Netherlands, where goals will be present as both teams have a great offensive line.