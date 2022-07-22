Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 2-3 Zalaegerszegi TE in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
90´
Add 3 minutes
86´
Goooooooooal for Milan
Krunic scores and can end the match in exciting fashion
80´
Last minutes of the game and it seems that this match will end with a surprise victory for the Hungarian team.
70´
The scoreboard does not move and the new players have had a hard time getting into the swing of things.
60´
Modifications to the game begin and the dynamics change
50´
The match continues with a constant Milan attack but Zalaegerszegi has been much more effective.
45´
Actions resume at the ZTE Arena
45´
First half ended
The Hungarian team wins it 3-1 over Milan
40´
Last moments of a first half with lots of action and excitement
30´
Goooooooooal for Milan
Giroud cuts the deficit from the penalty spo
27´
Gooooooooooal for Zalaegerszegi TE
The third goal was scored
20´
Goooooooooooooooooal for Zalaegerszegi TE
Mocsi Attila scores and the surprise is happening
10´
Milan tries to respond to that early goal that changed the whole initial approach.
2´
Goooooooooooooal for Zalaegerszegi TE
Ubochioma scores it and the Hungarian team takes the lead
0´
The match begins
Zalaegerszegi TE goes out with these players.
The home team's lineup.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
⚪🔵 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜— ZTE FC (@ztefc1920) July 23, 2022
🆚 @acmilan#ZTEACM #ACMilan #ZTE pic.twitter.com/Vi6llV3yCc
Milan presents its XI for the match
This will be the visiting team's lineup.
The team to take on @ztefc1920 in today's friendly in Hungary 🇭🇺⚽#ZTEACM #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/0y5BWctghZ— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 23, 2022
Different projects
Milan is in the final details of a project that has been under construction for at least 6 years and is now reaping great results.
Zalaegerszegi TE must regain form and find the strength to fight in the league for a place in the European places.
Zalaegerszegi TE must regain form and find the strength to fight in the league for a place in the European places.
Preseason games
Preston vs Leicester City, QPR vs Crystal Palace, Rangers vs Tottenham, Wolsburg vs Brentford, PSV vs Real Betis.
This afternoon's stadium
Hungary's ZTE arena is the venue for this match, opened on March 26, 2017 and has the capacity for 11,200 spectators.
The stadium has had the opportunity to host some matches of the Hungarian national team.
The stadium has had the opportunity to host some matches of the Hungarian national team.
The fight in goal
Tatarusanu will have a chance to be the starting goalkeeper in this match, although the main one is Maignan.
The assistants in charge
Young Szendrei has the responsibility of finding the key passes for his team, while Brahim Diaz must link up with Giroud for the goals.
Top scorers for each team
For the home team, Frenchman Manzinga is in charge of the goals, while Milan can count on his compatriot Giroud to score in the opponent's goal.
Tune in here AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE Live Score in 2022 Friendly Game
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE match in 2022 Friendly Game.
What time is AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE match for 2022 Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE of 23th July in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 13:00 PM
Chile: 13:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 18:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 13:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Civil war in Milan
The capital of fashion will have one of the best city rivalries this season, as the last 2 champions were from Milan and are projected as the top favorites to win the title in Italy.
The restructuring of these two teams has been very interesting, because after having dark years where they did not even get the ticket to the Champions League, they have returned and with more strength than ever to take control again in the only boot-shaped country.
The restructuring of these two teams has been very interesting, because after having dark years where they did not even get the ticket to the Champions League, they have returned and with more strength than ever to take control again in the only boot-shaped country.
Keep an eye on this Zalaegerszegi TE player
One of the best prospects of the Zalaegerszegi TE team is Norbert Szendrei who is 22 years old and measures 1.83 m, playing in midfield almost at the height of center forward.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, he is worth 450 thousand euros, making him the most expensive player in the Hungarian squad.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, he is worth 450 thousand euros, making him the most expensive player in the Hungarian squad.
Watch out for this AC Milan player
Spaniard Brahim Diaz has the opportunity this season to earn a place in the starting lineup in a scheme that continues to use a playmaker behind the center forward.
Diaz came to Milan as one of the best Spanish prospects in Europe and if he has a good season, he may have a chance to make his country's final roster for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Diaz came to Milan as one of the best Spanish prospects in Europe and if he has a good season, he may have a chance to make his country's final roster for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Last XI of Zalaegerszegi TE
1 Patrik Demjén, 4 Zoran Lesjak, 31 Nikola Serafimov, 37 Attila Mocsi, 27 Bence Bedi, 18 Bojan Sankovic, 17 András Huszti, 8 Mátyás Tajti, 50 Josip Spolijatic, 44 Bence Gergenyi, 70 Meshack Ubochioma.
Last XI of AC milan
1 Tatarusanu, 5 Ballo, 46 Gabbia, 20 Kalulu, 25 Florenzi, 32 Pobega, 14 Bakayoko, 12 Rebic, 10 Brahim Díaz, 30 Junior Messias, 9 Olivier Giroud.
The preseason continues
While several of Europe's top teams are carrying out their preseason in the United States or on the Asian continent, Milan and other teams prefer to stay on the old continent.
In August, Europe starts a rather strange and different season, due to the break that will mean the World Cup in Qatar in November and December, so they will have to be very ready and prepared for any situation.
In August, Europe starts a rather strange and different season, due to the break that will mean the World Cup in Qatar in November and December, so they will have to be very ready and prepared for any situation.
Zalaegerszegi TE must look to the top of the table
Zalaegerszegi TE finished eighth out of twelve in last season's Hungarian league, which saw Ferecvarosi win with 71 points, compared to the 39 points scored by Milan's opponents today.
The home team has a great opportunity to face one of the best teams in the old continent with the firm intention of improving that eighth place, because although it does not sound so bad, they were 6 points away from relegation and 31 points away from the championship.
The home team has a great opportunity to face one of the best teams in the old continent with the firm intention of improving that eighth place, because although it does not sound so bad, they were 6 points away from relegation and 31 points away from the championship.
AC Milan, one of the most interesting projects in Europe
The team from the fashion capital conquered the last Serie A championship in a correct and solid way, after failing to do so several years before.
The team from the capital of fashion will seek to continue reigning in the Italian league and prevent their city rivals, Inter, Juventus or Napoli from taking away the crown they have worked so hard to regain.
The team from the capital of fashion will seek to continue reigning in the Italian league and prevent their city rivals, Inter, Juventus or Napoli from taking away the crown they have worked so hard to regain.
Friendly match between European teams
The Italian champions continue their preseason to be ready to defend the Scudeto of their country and to improve their participation in the European Champions League.
Zalaegerszegi TE has the conviction to improve its place in the Hungarian league, as last season it finished eighth in the league, closer to the relegation zone than to the zone for European competitions and the possible championship.
Milan has one of the best projects in Italy and in Europe, and although they are missing some pieces, they will surely be very competitive next season.
Zalaegerszegi TE has the conviction to improve its place in the Hungarian league, as last season it finished eighth in the league, closer to the relegation zone than to the zone for European competitions and the possible championship.
Milan has one of the best projects in Italy and in Europe, and although they are missing some pieces, they will surely be very competitive next season.
Continue to explore all that we have to offer you
See you next time