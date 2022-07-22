Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 2-3 Zalaegerszegi TE in Friendly Match 2022
1:52 PMa month ago

End of match

The match ended with a result of Milan 2-3 Zalaegerszegi TE

1:49 PMa month ago

90´

Add 3 minutes
1:48 PMa month ago

86´

Goooooooooal for Milan

Krunic scores and can end the match in exciting fashion 

1:36 PMa month ago

80´

Last minutes of the game and it seems that this match will end with a surprise victory for the Hungarian team.
1:33 PMa month ago

70´

The scoreboard does not move and the new players have had a hard time getting into the swing of things.
1:25 PMa month ago

60´

Modifications to the game begin and the dynamics change
1:12 PMa month ago

50´

The match continues with a constant Milan attack but Zalaegerszegi has been much more effective.
1:10 PMa month ago

45´

Actions resume at the ZTE Arena
12:51 PMa month ago

45´

First half ended

The Hungarian team wins it 3-1 over Milan 

12:50 PMa month ago

40´

Last moments of a first half with lots of action and excitement
12:50 PMa month ago

30´

Goooooooooal for Milan 

Giroud cuts the deficit from the penalty spo

12:49 PMa month ago

27´

Gooooooooooal for Zalaegerszegi TE

The third goal was scored 

12:28 PMa month ago

20´

Goooooooooooooooooal for Zalaegerszegi TE

Mocsi Attila scores and the surprise is happening

12:19 PMa month ago

10´

Milan tries to respond to that early goal that changed the whole initial approach.
12:18 PMa month ago

Goooooooooooooal for Zalaegerszegi TE

Ubochioma scores it and the Hungarian team takes the lead

12:03 PMa month ago

The match begins
11:49 AMa month ago

Zalaegerszegi TE goes out with these players.

The home team's lineup.
Follow all the action on VAVEL. 
11:41 AMa month ago

Milan presents its XI for the match

This will be the visiting team's lineup.
11:41 AMa month ago

Different projects

Milan is in the final details of a project that has been under construction for at least 6 years and is now reaping great results.
Zalaegerszegi TE must regain form and find the strength to fight in the league for a place in the European places.
11:36 AMa month ago

Preseason games

Preston vs Leicester City, QPR vs Crystal Palace, Rangers vs Tottenham, Wolsburg vs Brentford, PSV vs Real Betis.
11:31 AMa month ago

This afternoon's stadium

Hungary's ZTE arena is the venue for this match, opened on March 26, 2017 and has the capacity for 11,200 spectators.
The stadium has had the opportunity to host some matches of the Hungarian national team.
11:26 AMa month ago

The fight in goal

Tatarusanu will have a chance to be the starting goalkeeper in this match, although the main one is Maignan.
11:21 AMa month ago

The assistants in charge

Young Szendrei has the responsibility of finding the key passes for his team, while Brahim Diaz must link up with Giroud for the goals.
11:16 AMa month ago

Top scorers for each team

For the home team, Frenchman Manzinga is in charge of the goals, while Milan can count on his compatriot Giroud to score in the opponent's goal.
 
11:11 AMa month ago

11:06 AMa month ago

11:01 AMa month ago

Civil war in Milan

The capital of fashion will have one of the best city rivalries this season, as the last 2 champions were from Milan and are projected as the top favorites to win the title in Italy.
The restructuring of these two teams has been very interesting, because after having dark years where they did not even get the ticket to the Champions League, they have returned and with more strength than ever to take control again in the only boot-shaped country.
10:56 AMa month ago

Keep an eye on this Zalaegerszegi TE player

One of the best prospects of the Zalaegerszegi TE team is Norbert Szendrei who is 22 years old and measures 1.83 m, playing in midfield almost at the height of center forward.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, he is worth 450 thousand euros, making him the most expensive player in the Hungarian squad.
10:51 AMa month ago

Watch out for this AC Milan player

Spaniard Brahim Diaz has the opportunity this season to earn a place in the starting lineup in a scheme that continues to use a playmaker behind the center forward.
Diaz came to Milan as one of the best Spanish prospects in Europe and if he has a good season, he may have a chance to make his country's final roster for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 
10:46 AMa month ago

Last XI of Zalaegerszegi TE

1 Patrik Demjén, 4 Zoran Lesjak, 31 Nikola Serafimov, 37 Attila Mocsi, 27 Bence Bedi, 18 Bojan Sankovic, 17 András Huszti, 8 Mátyás Tajti, 50 Josip Spolijatic, 44 Bence Gergenyi, 70 Meshack Ubochioma.
10:41 AMa month ago

Last XI of AC milan

1 Tatarusanu, 5 Ballo, 46 Gabbia, 20 Kalulu, 25 Florenzi, 32 Pobega, 14 Bakayoko, 12 Rebic, 10 Brahim Díaz, 30 Junior Messias, 9 Olivier Giroud.
10:36 AMa month ago

The preseason continues

While several of Europe's top teams are carrying out their preseason in the United States or on the Asian continent, Milan and other teams prefer to stay on the old continent.
In August, Europe starts a rather strange and different season, due to the break that will mean the World Cup in Qatar in November and December, so they will have to be very ready and prepared for any situation.
10:31 AMa month ago

Zalaegerszegi TE must look to the top of the table

Zalaegerszegi TE finished eighth out of twelve in last season's Hungarian league, which saw Ferecvarosi win with 71 points, compared to the 39 points scored by Milan's opponents today.
The home team has a great opportunity to face one of the best teams in the old continent with the firm intention of improving that eighth place, because although it does not sound so bad, they were 6 points away from relegation and 31 points away from the championship.
10:26 AMa month ago

AC Milan, one of the most interesting projects in Europe

The team from the fashion capital conquered the last Serie A championship in a correct and solid way, after failing to do so several years before.
The team from the capital of fashion will seek to continue reigning in the Italian league and prevent their city rivals, Inter, Juventus or Napoli from taking away the crown they have worked so hard to regain.
10:21 AMa month ago

Friendly match between European teams

The Italian champions continue their preseason to be ready to defend the Scudeto of their country and to improve their participation in the European Champions League.
Zalaegerszegi TE has the conviction to improve its place in the Hungarian league, as last season it finished eighth in the league, closer to the relegation zone than to the zone for European competitions and the possible championship.
Milan has one of the best projects in Italy and in Europe, and although they are missing some pieces, they will surely be very competitive next season.
10:16 AMa month ago

