Goals and Highlights: VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 Brentford in Friendly Match 2022
12:52 PMa month ago

Summary

11:53 AMa month ago

11:53 AMa month ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Wolfsburg wins the match.
11:49 AMa month ago

Fourth Goal

11:48 AMa month ago

86'

Wolfsburg goal!
11:46 AMa month ago

84'

Wolfsburg accumulates 8 corner kicks and 5 shots on goal.
11:38 AMa month ago

77'

Wolfsburg plays long positions to cool down Brentford who had several dangerous attacks.
11:37 AMa month ago

Third Goal

11:34 AMa month ago

69'

Pause to hydrate the players.
11:29 AMa month ago

65'

Wolfsburg goal!
11:21 AMa month ago

Second Goal

Bornauw shoots inside the area and scores.
11:18 AMa month ago

56'

Wolfsburg goal!
11:16 AMa month ago

51'

Brentford keeps pressing all the way down the pitch looking for a defensive error.
11:08 AMa month ago

46'

The second time begins.
10:52 AMa month ago

Halftime

The teams go into the break and the score is VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 Brentford.
10:51 AMa month ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
10:46 AMa month ago

41'

Wolfsburg with the most possession of the ball and 18 dangerous attacks.
10:42 AMa month ago

36'

Brentford looks to score its first goal and presses the whole field.
10:38 AMa month ago

First Goal

Wimmer scores after a corner kick.
10:31 AMa month ago

26'

Wolfsburg goal!
10:27 AMa month ago

24'

Pause to hydrate the players.
10:25 AMa month ago

21'

Very even start to the first half, both teams already had their first corner kicks and shots on goal.
10:25 AMa month ago

15'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first dangerous move of the game.
10:16 AMa month ago

9'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
10:10 AMa month ago

3'

First corner kick of the game for Brentford.
10:08 AMa month ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
9:45 AMa month ago

Minutes from start

We are a few minutes away from the game between VfL Wolfsburg and Brentford to start. Both teams will be looking for victory, keep reading and we start in 15 minutes.
9:39 AMa month ago

VfL Wolfsburg line-up

9:38 AMa month ago

Brentford lineup

9:29 AMa month ago

Odds

It is a very even game, however it is expected that the English team will win because they had a better tournament than the German team and have better players.
9:28 AMa month ago

VfL Wolfsburg preparation!

VfL Wolfsburg will have their last warm-up match ahead of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season. His last game will be today against Brentford at 10:00 am ET. These have been the results against the other teams:

VfL Wolfsburg 7-1 WSG Tyrol
VfL Wolfsburg 4-3 Mechelen

9:27 AMa month ago

Brentford Preparation!

Brentford will have its fourth preparation match of the 6 that it will have in the face of the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League. His next game will be against Brighton on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. These were the results of their first preparation games:

Brentford 2-0 Boreham Wood
Brentford 2-2 Racing Club Strasbourg

9:13 AMa month ago

History between both teams

It will be the first time that VfL Wolfsburg and Brentford have met in an official match. Lots of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and goals are expected in their first game.
9:12 AMa month ago

Arrival Brentford

The English team is already at the AOK Stadion for its fourth warm-up game ahead of the 2022-2023 Premier League season.
9:09 AMa month ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the game between VfL Wolfsburg and Brentford kicking off from the AOK Stadion. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
4:20 PMa month ago

4:15 PMa month ago

What time is the VfL Wolfsburg vs Brentford match for Friendly Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game VfL Wolfsburg vs Brentford of July 23rd in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.

4:10 PMa month ago

Brentford's latest line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Cox, Henry, Wissa, Trevitt, Jansson, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Racic, and Stevens.
4:05 PMa month ago

VfL Wolfsburg Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Koen Casteels, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Mickey van de Ven, Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind, Lukas Nmecha, and Max Kruse.
4:00 PMa month ago

Brentford Players to Watch

There are three Brentford players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Ivan Toney (#17), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 12 goals in 33 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game against Stuttgart. The other player is Bryan Mbeumo (#19), he plays in the midfield position and at only 22 years old he was the team's biggest assistant with 7 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on French midfielder Yoane Wissa (#11), he was the team's second-highest scorer last season with 7 goals and also had an assist.
3:55 PMa month ago

Brentford

The English team is preparing for the Premier League which will start next month. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their warm-up matches are against Boreham Wood, VfB Stuttgart, Racing Club de Strasbourg, VfL Wolfsburg, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club and Real Betis. Their last game was against Racing Club de Strasbourg on Tuesday 19 July 2022, Brentford tied the game 2-2 at Sportplatz Aasen. His first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on August 7, 2022 against Leicester City. In the 2021-2022 Premier League tournament they finished thirteenth with 13 wins, 7 draws and 18 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
3:50 PMa month ago

VfL Wolfsburg players to watch

The next three players are seen as key to VfL Wolfsburg's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Brentford. The 25-year-old striker Max Kruse (#9), was the team's top scorer in the 2021-2022 season with 12 goals in 30 games, will be very important for the friendly match due to his experience and his control of the ball on the field. Another player is Ridle Baku (#20), he plays as a midfielder and is the team's top assistant with 5 assists in 34 games played. Finally, German striker Lukas Nmecha (#10) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer in the team with 8 goals so we should follow him in the game.
3:45 PMa month ago

VfL Wolfsburg

The Wolfsburg football team is preparing for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season, they started their pre-season a few days ago and have prepared several friendly games to prepare. The preparation games will be against WSG Tirol, Mechelen and Brentford. Their last game resulted in a 4-3 victory over Mechelen at the AFAS Stadion. VfL Wolfsburg's first match in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga is on August 6, 2022 against Werder Bremen at the Volkswagen-Arena. Last season Wolfsburg stayed in the middle of the general table, they stayed in the twelfth position with 12 wins, 6 draws and 16 losses, getting 42 points. Wolfsburg is looking to stay away from relegation this season so these warm-up games are very important. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
3:40 PMa month ago

The Stadium

The AOK Stadion is located in the city of Wolfsburg, Germany. It will host this match, has a capacity of 5,200 spectators and is the home of VfL Wolfsburg. It was inaugurated on January 23, 2015 and is a multipurpose stadium.
3:35 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: VfL Wolfsburg vs Brentford!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
