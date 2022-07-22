Goals and Highlights: VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 Brentford in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Game over
Fourth Goal
86' 4:0! Und auch Kaminski kann sich noch in die Torschützenliste eintragen! 👌 Sauber, Wölfe!#WOBBRE 4:0 — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 23, 2022
86'
84'
77'
Third Goal
66' Und da ist das nächste! Dieses Mal netzt Wind! 🌬️#WOBBRE 3:0 pic.twitter.com/FuHGJYbm29 — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 23, 2022
69'
65'
Second Goal
56' Das nächste Wölfe-Tor! Erneut passiert es nach einer Ecke: Bornauw steigt am höchsten und köpft ein! 😍#WOBBRE 2:0 pic.twitter.com/CQGKeg6Gsv— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 23, 2022
56'
51'
46'
Halftime
45'
41'
36'
First Goal
26' Jawoll! Wimmer bringt die Wölfe nach einer Ecke mit einem platzierten Schuss aus der zweiten Reihe in Führung! 👌☺️#WOBBRE 1:0— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 23, 2022
26'
24'
21'
15'
9'
3'
0'
Minutes from start
VfL Wolfsburg line-up
Das ist die Startelf für #WOBBRE:
1️⃣ Casteels
3️⃣ Bornauw
5️⃣ van den Ven
7️⃣ Waldschmidt
9️⃣ Kruse
🔟 Nmecha
2️⃣0️⃣ Baku
2️⃣7️⃣ Arnold
3️⃣3️⃣ Marmoush
3️⃣8️⃣ Franjic
3️⃣9️⃣ Wimmer
📺➡️ https://t.co/dVFNsOq6En#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/KbqGKD3mJC — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 23, 2022
Brentford lineup
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨
Today's #BrentfordFC team to face @VfL_Wolfsburg #WOLBRE 🐺🐝 pic.twitter.com/70GfbwlVc9 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 23, 2022
VfL Wolfsburg preparation!
VfL Wolfsburg 7-1 WSG Tyrol
VfL Wolfsburg 4-3 Mechelen
Brentford Preparation!
Brentford 2-0 Boreham Wood
Brentford 2-2 Racing Club Strasbourg
History between both teams
Arrival Brentford
The boys are in the building.#BrentfordFC 🐝 pic.twitter.com/sd9lfHT34V— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 23, 2022
Welcome!
What time is the VfL Wolfsburg vs Brentford match for Friendly Match 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Brentford's latest line-up
Cox, Henry, Wissa, Trevitt, Jansson, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Racic, and Stevens.
VfL Wolfsburg Last Lineup
Koen Casteels, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Mickey van de Ven, Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind, Lukas Nmecha, and Max Kruse.