Highlights of Watford 0-0 Southampton on Friendly Match 2022
Image: Doharoots.com

12:01 PMa month ago

11:59 AMa month ago

Interesting tie

It was a close game with plenty of excitement but no goals despite the efforts of both teams.

11:55 AMa month ago

90'

The match ends with a tie on the scoreboard.
11:49 AMa month ago

85'

Southampton are saved! 
Striker Bayo's shot is saved on the goal line and the score doesn't open.
11:45 AMa month ago

83'

Another substitution for the home team: 
Gosling comes on in place of Kayembe.
11:41 AMa month ago

80'

Both teams are pressing in the closing stages of the match, will we have a goal?
11:40 AMa month ago

74'

New change:
Dennis is replaced by Bayo on the field. 
11:35 AMa month ago

69'

Modification by Watford: 
Troost-Ekong replaces Sierralta in defense.
11:29 AMa month ago

66'

An extraordinary header from Asprilla gives Dennis a great chance, but his shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
11:24 AMa month ago

55'

Dele-Bashiru passes to Tom Cleverley who fires a powerful shot wide.
11:22 AMa month ago

45'

After a brief pause, the second half of the match began with no goals scored.
10:53 AMa month ago

45'

At halftime the score remained even and scoreless.
10:44 AMa month ago

34'

After winning a free kick on the edge of the area, João Pedro's powerful shot was saved by Bazunu.
10:32 AMa month ago

25'

The match is still goalless and here are some images of the first actions of the match.  

 

10:22 AMa month ago

12'

Dennis manages to create space on the edge of the area and sets up Kayembe, but his shot goes wide of the goal.  
10:07 AMa month ago

One good and one bad for Watford

In pre-season the home team has come away with a win and a loss, against Wycombe and Bolton respectively. 
Now they will want to get back to winning ways against another of their Premier League rivals from last season.
10:03 AMa month ago

0'

Watford vs Southampton friendly match kicks off!
10:02 AMa month ago

Final details are being prepared

The home team is already on the field warming up before this day's match, which will serve as preparation for the Championship.

 

9:56 AMa month ago

Southampton's starting 11

They are the ones in charge of going out in search of the first preseason victory for the visitors:

 

9:54 AMa month ago

Watford starting 11

These are the players who will take the field for the home team:

 

9:52 AMa month ago

Encouragement appears on visiting faces

The visiting team has one loss and one draw so far in their preseason, they will want to do things in the best way possible to get their first victory of the season that has just begun.
9:45 AMa month ago

Support for Watford is already being felt

The fans are ready for their team to take the field, who have already arrived at their stadium to applause.

 

9:41 AMa month ago

Southampton on a losing streak

The visiting team is coming from not having the best results, in their last five games including friendlies they have a total of four defeats and only one draw, can they do better today?
9:39 AMa month ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

In a few moments we will bring you all the details of Watford vs Southampton in this great friendly match that will serve both teams to start their way in the 2022-2023 tournament of English soccer.
10:54 PMa month ago

10:49 PMa month ago

Last match between Watford and Sothampton

Despite the difference in the table that placed Watford in the Championhip, the previous tournament they won the last victory against Southampton, on March 13 of this year and away. 
Today both will be looking for that win to give them a preview of how they will start the current tournament. 
10:44 PMa month ago

Southampton's key player

Midfielder Ward-Prowse, one of Southampton's standout players, will depend on what he does to a large extent for victory on the day and for the season ahead.

10:39 PMa month ago

Watford's key player

Goalkeeper Buchmann seems immovable from the home team, even with relegation, he belongs in the starting line-up and will be looking to return to the Premier League next season alongside his teammates.
10:34 PMa month ago

Latest Southampton lineup

With defeat and this lineup Soithampton said goodbye to the previous tournament: 

A. MCCARTHY; 22. M. SALISU, 4. LYANCO, 5. J. STEPHENS, 2. K. WALKER-PETERS, 24. M. ELYOUNOUSSI, 6. ORIOL ROMEU, 8. J. WARD-PROWSE, 17. S. ARMSTRONG, 9. A. ARMSTRONG and 11. N. REDMOND.

10:29 PMa month ago

Latest Watford lineup

This is how the players started in their last Premier League match last season: 


26. D. BACHMANN, 14. H. KAMARA, 22. SAMIR, 27. C. KABASELE, 21. KIKO FEMENÍA, 8. T. CLEVERLEY, 39. E. KAYEMBE, 19. M. SISSOKO, 12. K. SEMA, 10. JOÃO PEDRO and 7. J. KING. 

10:24 PMa month ago

Southampton does not want the same story

However, the visitors do not want to repeat the same story, and will be looking for the most points in the Premier League, as they were only three places away from the same fate as Watfor
10:19 PMa month ago

Watford aiming for a resurgence

Last season, the local team was playing in the Premier League, but this season, from the Championship, they will seek promotion, leaving behind the 27 defeats of the previous tournament that signified their decline.
10:14 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Grosvenor Vale

 

The Watford vs Southampton match will be played at the stadium Grosvenor Vale in Ruislip, UK, with a capacity of 4,085. people. 

The ground opened in 1947 to house Ruislip Manor F.C., a team that played there until it financially perished in 2008 to make way for Wealdstone F.C. who began renting the venue. 

The stadium has been gradually improved and expanded since then, and it was only recently, in the summer of 2022, that Watford Women's F.C. agreed to play the following season at Grosvenor Vale.

10:09 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Watford vs Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today's friendly match pits a Watford side that recently joined the Championship after relegation from the Premier League against a Southampton side that remains in the top flight but will be looking to avoid finishing in the bottom half of the table again. 

