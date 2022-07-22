Highlights: Celtic FC 2-0 Norwich City in Friendly Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
A great performance from the Bhoys to end pre-season with a well-deserved win! 👊#CELNOR | #SuccessNeverRests | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/nPZv6pa2dZ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 23, 2022
Game is Over
Celtic hits twice!
2-0!!!🍀— CelticGoals (@GoalsCeltic88) July 23, 2022
67’ The Bull!!!🍀#CelticFC #COYBIG #CELNOR pic.twitter.com/zVmCs9KZ8p
75'
66'
60'
Celtic hits first!
1-0!!!🍀— CelticGoals (@GoalsCeltic88) July 23, 2022
36’ Maeda!!!🍀#CelticFC #COYBIG #CELNOR pic.twitter.com/xIfpMEZQn5
45'
Halftime
45'
36'
35'
25'
10'
0'
About to start
From the bench!
Celtic: Bain, Siegrist, Jullien, Jenz, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Turnbull, Mody, Abada, Ideguchi, Bernabei, Forrest, and Ralston.
Norwich City: Gunn, McGovern, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Giannoulis, Hills, Shipley, Riley, Sorensen, Hernandez, Rowe, Kamara, Idah and Hugil.
Norwich City lineup!
📋 How we line up against Celtic this afternoon ...— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 23, 2022
▪️ Eight changes from Cambridge United #NCFC | #CityOnTour 🏴 pic.twitter.com/t0S8Awd8gJ
Celtic lineup!
🚨 #CELTICFC TEAM NEWS! 🚨— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 23, 2022
Ange Postecoglou names his starting XI ahead of #CELNOR ✅
#SuccessNeverRests | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/zmm8bQ9gDu
Great results
End of the preseason!
Here is Celtic!
👍👍👍#CELNOR | #SuccessNeverRests | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/7lNMChAFTr— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 23, 2022
Without transmission!
Here is Norwich!
Game faces on 💪— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 23, 2022
Just under an hour until kick-off 🔜#NCFC | #CityOnTour 🏴 pic.twitter.com/tYBtXBkNi2
Here we go!
Stay with us to follow this game!
