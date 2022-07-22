Highlights: Celtic FC 2-0 Norwich City in Friendly Game 2022


12:02 PMa month ago

Summary!

11:50 AMa month ago

Final Score

11:50 AMa month ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the match Celtic 2-0 Norwich City, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
11:48 AMa month ago

Celtic hits twice!

Great play by David Turnbull to get past two defenders and score Celtic's second:
11:32 AMa month ago

75'

Celtic is the top dominator of the game and is still fighting to get the third.
11:26 AMa month ago

66'

GGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Great shot by David Turnbull to put the locals second.
11:20 AMa month ago

60'

Multiple changes of both teams, the technicians decide not to risk their players any more in the face of the start of their tournaments.
11:05 AMa month ago

Celtic hits first!

With this great advance from Daizen Maeda, Celtic went ahead on the scoreboard before the break:
11:02 AMa month ago

45'

The second half starts.
10:47 AMa month ago

Halftime

We go into the break with a partial victory for Celtic by the minimum.
10:46 AMa month ago

45'

The high pressure from Celtic continues, as they begin to play better. 1 more minute is added.
10:38 AMa month ago

36'

GGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Great definition by Daizen Maeda to open the scoring.
10:36 AMa month ago

35'

The match was very tight in midfield, neither team managed to impose itself on the field of play and the options generated are not of great danger.
10:27 AMa month ago

25'

The game slows down a bit, Joe Hart and Tim Krul have not been required at the moment. Few scoring options.
10:11 AMa month ago

10'

Good start to the match for Celtic who begin to attack Norwich's goal in search of the first.
10:01 AMa month ago

0'

The match starts at Celtic Park.
9:54 AMa month ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols.
9:49 AMa month ago

From the bench!

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Celtic: Bain, Siegrist, Jullien, Jenz, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Turnbull, Mody, Abada, Ideguchi, Bernabei, Forrest, and Ralston.
Norwich City: Gunn, McGovern, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Giannoulis, Hills, Shipley, Riley, Sorensen, Hernandez, Rowe, Kamara, Idah and Hugil.
9:44 AMa month ago

Norwich City lineup!

These are the players that start for the Canaries for today:
9:39 AMa month ago

Celtic lineup!

This is the eleven with which the locals jump for this afternoon's game:
9:38 AMa month ago

Great results

Both teams have shown good results in the regular season, Celtic come to this duel after a couple of draws against Blackburn Rovers and Legia Warsaw. While Norwich arrives with a victory against Olympique de Marseille and a draw with Tottenham.
9:33 AMa month ago

End of the preseason!

This is the last preparation match for both teams ahead of the start of their respective championships, on date 1 Celtic hosts Aberdeen at the start of the Scottish Premiership, while Norwich City will visit Cardiff City at the start of the EFL Championship. So today we can see lineups closer to what would be the starting eleven for the regular season.
9:28 AMa month ago

Here is Celtic!

The locals arrive to close their preseason in the best way:
9:23 AMa month ago

8:58 AMa month ago

Max Aarons, a must see player!

The Norwich City winger is one of the team's most important promises, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During the past season he played 35 games, where he got 2 assists and helped to get 8 clean sheets. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the great level of last season.
Photo: Norwich City
Photo: Norwich City
8:53 AMa month ago

How does Norwixh City arrive?

Norwich City enter this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as is often the case when there is relegation, had to make big changes ahead of the restructuring for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 incorporations, being those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its youngsters like Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell.
8:48 AMa month ago

Joe Hart, a must see player!

The Celtic goalkeeper is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the players who presented the most importance, Hart is one of Celtic's veterans and the one in charge of defending the team's goal. During Celtic's last season, the midfielder took part in 54 games in all of the team's competitions, in these games he kept 26 clean sheets and only conceded 37 goals, as well as being part of the squad that participated in the Europa League and the Conference League. . The veteran is one of Ange Postecoglou's immovable players and his performances will be important to the team's aspirations.
Photo: Celtic
Photo: Celtic
8:43 AMa month ago

How does Celtic get here?

Celtic FC begins a new stage in the Scottish Premiership with the aim of repeating the title won last season and fighting Rangers for you. On this occasion, Celtic have presented 6 incorporations, in which Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alexandro Bernabéi and Daizen Maeda stand out. After some casualties in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Celtic's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Scottish Premiership and in the rest of the Scottish team's competitions. The seal culminated the 2021-2022 season of the UEFA Champions League in the second qualifying round for the group stage and finished in the Europa League where it did not go beyond the group stage, the team fell to the Conference League in the sixteenth place where was eliminated by the Bodo Glimt of Norway. That is why the team has been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against its direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Europa League in the group stage.
8:38 AMa month ago

Where's the game?

Celtic Park located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their preseason ahead of the start of their seasons in the Scottish Premiership and the EFL Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 60,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1892.
Photo: Celtic
Photo: Celtic
8:33 AMa month ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the friendly match Celtic FC vs Norwich City FC live, corresponding to the preparation duel of both teams for a new season in Europe. The meeting will take place at Celtic Park, at 10 o'clock.
