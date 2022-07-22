Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea in Florida Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
Three games. Nine goals. Three wins.
🇺🇸 USA: ✅ pic.twitter.com/OuRXsXau0w — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the match Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90+1'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Bukayo Saka finishes off with a header and scores the fourth, a brace for the Arsenal striker.
85'
The pace of play for both teams begins to drop, most likely the score will no longer move.
75'
Arsenal begin to adjust defensively, it seems that they will only wait for the game to end.
71'
The hydration pause is carried out.
65'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Series of rebounds inside the area that ends at the feet of Bukayo Saka to put the third for Arsenal.
60'
Greater control of Chelsea that seeks to get into the game but Arsenal is well behind.
50'
Multiple changes by Chelsea, part of the starting team players enter to close this game.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go into the break with a partial advantage over Arsenal by a score of 2-0.
45'
4 more minutes are added.
35'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Martin Odegaard escapes in the area and scores the second for Arsenal.
35'
Chelsea snatches the ball from Arsenal and begins to orchestrate the offensive.
28'
The hydration pause is carried out.
25'
Arsenal begins to dominate possession of the ball and push Chelsea back in search of the second.
15'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Gabriel Jesús receives a filtered pass and scores over the goalkeeper.
5'
Tight first minutes on the pitch, a two-way match based on counterattacks.
0'
Start the match.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols for the Florida Cup Final.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Arsenal: Turner, Bellerin, Walters, Cedric, Tavares, Mari, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Pepe, Nelson, Balogun and Nketiah.
Chelsea: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Ampadu, Koulibaly, Sarr, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech and Batshuayi.
Chelsea starting XI!
These are the players who start the Florida Cup Final for the Blues:
Your Chelsea team news! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/SVSTuUKZCW— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 23, 2022
Arsenal starting XI!
This is the eleven with which the Gunners start in this Florida Cup Final:
Zinchenko starts! 😍— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2022
🔴 In the red corner tonight... pic.twitter.com/g1sO9wNZ5D
Last duel
The last confrontation between the two teams dates back to the second round of the Premier League when Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-2. The Gunners' goals came from Emile Rowe, Bukayo Saka and a brace from Edward Nketiah, from of the Blues discounted Timo Werner and César Azpilicueta.
Chelsea arrived!
Chelsea has already arrived at Camping World Stadium to play the final of the Florida Cup:
Arrivals. 📸 #BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/wE7Gx8Ueox— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 23, 2022
Everything is ready!
All set at Camping World Stadium for the Florida Cup Final:
New surroundings ✊— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2022
🔜 @FC_Series pic.twitter.com/sDO3cV1x4J
Last results
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
What is at stake?
The Florida Cup is a summer tournament that takes place in Orlando where 3 international clubs are invited, in addition to the local Orlando City team. In the 2022 edition, the guests were Arsenal and Chelsea from England and América from Mexico. This tournament awards the Florida Cup to the winner of this mini championship. This will be the second edition in which an English team will be champion.
Let's go!
We're just under an hour away from the Gunners vs. Blues match kicking off at Camping World Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN and you can also follow it through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Kai Havertz, a must see player!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the greatest promises within the German team and his team. During the past season he played 47 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 6 assists, in addition to which his team was the third best offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Havertz will be looking to take advantage of this tournament to secure a place in Germany's 23 squad heading into Qatar 2022.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The Blues continue their summer preparation for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are located as part of the top 3 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the same and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Kai Havertz, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. The Blues continue their preparation on North American soil and this will be a very important duel, since Arsenal is a direct rival of the Premier League.
Gabriel Jesus, a must see player1
The new Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he came from Manchester City. Gabriel Jesús seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack. This is one of the promises of the English team and his contribution in attack is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the striker participated in 41 games where he had 12 assists and 13 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut with the team and has even scored 3 goals in 3 pre-season games so far.
How does Arsenal get here?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are located as part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the same and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the campus in the football year. Arsenal continues with its preparation in the USA and this will be a very important duel, because Chelsea is a direct rival of the Premier.
Where's the game?
The Camping World Stadium located in the city of Orlando will host this duel between both teams seeking to win the Florida Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 65,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1936.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match, corresponding to the 2022 Florida Cup Final game. The match will take place at the Camping World Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.