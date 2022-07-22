Highlights: Sporting KC 0-2 LAFC in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
Gareth Bale opens his MLS account as #LAFC keep rolling at the top of the table. pic.twitter.com/9Hw4gg1oLC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 24, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the match Sporting KC 0-2 LAFC, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90'
10 more minutes are added.
First one!
Pure speed on the LAFC counterattack for Gareth Bale to put the second and secure the victory for the Angelenos:
🏴 @GarethBale11 OPENS HIS LAFC ACCOUNT!!!#SKCvLAFC 0-2 pic.twitter.com/bcMHI59GgG— LAFC (@LAFC) July 24, 2022
82'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!LAFC fast-paced counterattack ending at the feet of Gareth Bale scoring his first MLS goal.
75'
Kansas City looks to surprise quickly but LAFC finds itself well behind.
LAFC opens the scoreboard!
Powerful shot by Cristian Arango to open the scoring surprising the Sporting goalkeeper:
NO ANGLE? NO PROBLEM FOR @Chichoarango. #SKCvLAFC 0-1 pic.twitter.com/pXAGhEjlu7— LAFC (@LAFC) July 24, 2022
65'
Greater control of the ball for Sporting, who is looking for a tie at all costs.
56'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Chicho Arango defines with a forceful shot from outside the arc and the Angelenos go up in the game.
50'
Tim Melia, Kansas goalkeeper, asks for the change, it seems that he will not be able to continue.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go into the break with a scoreless draw between Kansas City and LAFC.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
40'
LAFC seeks to surprise on the counterattack and break zero, a tight game for the Angelenos.
30'
Sporting begins to press much more and takes possession of the ball in search of opening the scoring.
23'
The game continues to be fought in the midfield, it seems that LAFC has had the clearest, but the score remains tied.
10'
LAFC's greater control of the ball, however, Sporting seeks to surprise on the counterattack.
5'
Yellow card for Acosta from LAFC.
0'
Kick off the game at Children's Mercy Park.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous MLS protocols.
From the bench!
These are the players from both squads who will start off the bench:
Kansas City lineup!
This is the table with which Sporting starts for today's game:
Tonight's Starting XI#SKCvLAFC | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/ry7K5vLVHd— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 23, 2022
LAFC lineup!
This is the eleven with which the Los Angeles team starts for this afternoon's duel:
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @SportingKC.— LAFC (@LAFC) July 23, 2022
Tonight's lineup is presented by @Delta. #SKCvLAFC pic.twitter.com/6s1hNjzJaI
Referee
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Here is the Sporting!
The Kansas City team is already at Children's Mercy Park for today's game:
Welcome home, fellas. Nice to have you 🤩#SKCvLAFC pic.twitter.com/JyRDzOQ7C8— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 23, 2022
Here is LAFC!
The Los Angeles team is already in Kansas City for tonight's game:
📍 Kansas City, MO— LAFC (@LAFC) July 23, 2022
⏰ 5:30 PM PT
📺 KCOP 13 | @estrellatv 62.2
📻 @ESPNLosAngeles
📻 @980lameramera
📲 @espn LA App pic.twitter.com/kP8oxxrSpm
Last duel!
The last game between both teams dates from this season on date 7 of the MLS, with a victory for LAFC at home by a score of 3 to 1. The goals by the Angelenos came from José Cifuentes, Cristian Arango and Ismael Tijouri, by Sporting discounted Diego Palacios.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from kick-off between Sporting KC and LAFC at Children's Mercy Park. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch this game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
Johnny Russell, a must see player!
The Sporting Kansas striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as that number "9" that should help the results begin to be generated. He has managed to contribute 6 goals, becoming the team's top scorer. What Russell needs to focus on is having more consistency on the field and combining better with the likes of Felipe Hernandez and Cameron Duke for a fearsome offense that will keep pace well into the season.
How does the Sporting KC get here?
The Kansas City team started a new season with the expectation of reaching the postseason, after missing out on the MLS playoffs the previous year. For this, the team was reinforced Robert Voloder, Logan Ndenbe and Marinos Tzionis to fight for this goal. Those led by Peter Vermes hope to have a rest of the season where injuries forgive them and allow them to have a full squad for as long as possible. At the moment, they are in last place in the Western Conference with 20 units, after 5 wins, 5 draws and 12 losses. The last result of the team was a defeat against Real Salt Lake by a score of 3 to 0. The team has shown that it has a high level, due to the fact that it is in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.
Carlos Vela, a must see player!
The LAFC striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 6 goals and 7 assists being the leader in the offense of the Angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better engage with players like Gareth Bale, José Cifuentes and Cristian Arango to form a lethal forward.
How does the LAFC arrive?
The Los Angeles team enters Children's Mercy Parkl to face Sporting Kansas City as the absolute leader of the MLS Western Conference with a record of 13 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses, to reach 42 points. LAFC will seek to take advantage of the duel against Kansas to try to get away from Austin FC, remain at the top of the West and fight for the MLS title. The Angelenos come to this round after a visitor victory against Nashvills SC by a score of 2-1. This season, the team maintains a good base led by Carlos Vela, José Cifuentes and Jesús Murillo, so LAFC can to be one of the teams that will surely be in the postseason and will fight for the MLS title. Now, with the arrival of Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale, LAFC is one of the big favorites for the MLS title.
Where's the game?
The Children's Mercy Park located in the city of Kansas will host this duel between two teams with opposite realities, while the Galaxy fight for a place in the playoffs, San José is in last place in the general table. This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC match, corresponding to Date 21 of the MLS 2022. The match will take place at Children's Mercy Park, at 7:30 p.m.